Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 29, 2023 / 12:31 PM

UC Davis stabbing murder suspect Carlos Dominguez 'certified competent' to stand trial

By Doug Cunningham

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Carlos Dominguez, suspected of killing two and injuring one in stabbings at the University of California-Davis, will appear in court next year after he was found competent to stand trial.

Dominguez is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5 after the Yolo County District Attorney's Office said he was "certixfied competent" by state hospital officials in Atascadero.

Advertisement

David Henry Breaux and Karim Abou Najm were stabbed to death. A 64-year-old homeless woman was critically injured.

During Dominguez' fifth court appearance, defense witness Dr. Dale Watson argued the suspect showed schizophrenia symptoms.

"My opinion is that he is most likely schizophrenic, that this is a 'first break' of schizophrenia, and that he's suffering both of the psychiatric illness and the neurocognitive deficits that are often associated with an illness like schizophrenia," Watson said.

A court-appointed doctor in June found Dominguez mentally unfit for trial.

Dominguez was dismissed from UC Davis for academic reasons April 25, days before the stabbing attacks.

According to testimony in the case Dominguez' former girlfriend said, "the devil was talking to him in his dreams" and his behavior became increasingly bizarre.

Advertisement

Yolo County Deputy Public Defender Daniel Hutchinson maintained that schizophrenia drove his client's behavior.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Got the overnight munchies? You're part of a growing food trend
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Got the overnight munchies? You're part of a growing food trend
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- With 2024 just a few days away, food and restaurant industry insiders are predicting what next year might look like for customers and business owners, including a rise in kitchen-tech and a move toward sustainable food.
Police issue warrant for Colorado woman accused of murdering 2 of her children
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Police issue warrant for Colorado woman accused of murdering 2 of her children
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Police are searching for a Colorado mother suspected of murdering two of her children and injuring a third.
Ohio governor vetoes bill restricting transgender health care, sports participation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ohio governor vetoes bill restricting transgender health care, sports participation
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill that would have restricted transgender girls from female athletic events and curtailed transitioning medical care on Friday but legislature may override his move.
Three members of Massachusetts family found dead in home
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Three members of Massachusetts family found dead in home
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in Dover, Mass. found three members of a family dead Thursday evening in an exclusive neighborhood possibly from domestic violence, but police said they do not believe there was an ongoing danger.
Google settles lawsuit over tracking user data in 'incognito' mode
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Google settles lawsuit over tracking user data in 'incognito' mode
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Google on Thursday settled a lawsuit over tracking user data while in the Chrome browser's "incognito" mode, which is supposed to offer user privacy. Had Google lost at trial, it could have cost it billions of dollars.
Calif. assemblyman allowed appear on two ballots in bid for McCarthy's House seat
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Calif. assemblyman allowed appear on two ballots in bid for McCarthy's House seat
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- California Assemblyman Vince Fong will be allowed to run for Rep. Kevin McCarthy's Congressional seat after a Sacramento Superior Court judge ruled he can be on two ballots at the same time.
California's secretary of state allows Trump on the state primary ballot
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California's secretary of state allows Trump on the state primary ballot
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- California Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber decided to leave former President Donald Trump's name on the state's primary ballot.
Lawmakers slam Maine's decision to remove Trump from primary ballot
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Lawmakers slam Maine's decision to remove Trump from primary ballot
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle slammed Maine's decision to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the state's 2024 primary ballot due to his alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Justice Department threatens to sue Texas over state migrant arrest law
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Justice Department threatens to sue Texas over state migrant arrest law
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The Justice Department told Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that it will sue the state if it implements a new law that would allow state and local authorities to arrest and deport those they believe are in the country illegally.
Federal judge rejects Sen. Bob Menendez request to delay bribery trial
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Federal judge rejects Sen. Bob Menendez request to delay bribery trial
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge has rejected a request from attorneys representing Sen. Bob Menendez to delay the start of his bribery trial for two months.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chancellor fired after porn videos with wife
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chancellor fired after porn videos with wife
Appeals court denies Trump's request to delay defamation trial
Appeals court denies Trump's request to delay defamation trial
American Airlines jetliner makes stomach-turning landing in London
American Airlines jetliner makes stomach-turning landing in London
U.S. Navy warship downs Iranian-backed air assault in the Red Sea
U.S. Navy warship downs Iranian-backed air assault in the Red Sea
Police investigate death of pregnant teenager, boyfriend as capital murder case
Police investigate death of pregnant teenager, boyfriend as capital murder case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement