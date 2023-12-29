Three members of Massachusetts family found dead in home

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts are investigating the death of after three members of a family were found dead in their home.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrisey said the investigation is ongoing and declined to characterize the scene at the 27-room mansion, where they found a man, woman and their teenage daughter dead, in their Dover, Mass., home.

Police said another family member called 911 after visiting the home to check on the family. Police arrived to find three deceased bodies, but did not disclose how they possibly died and the crime scene.

"Although the investigation is at a very preliminary stage, the evidence available at this time does not indicate the involvement of any outside party but suggests that this is a deadly incident of domestic violence," Morrisey Office spokesperson David Traub said.

"It is not believed that there is any ongoing danger to the Dover community related to this incident."

Dover and state police stayed at the residence overnight as part of their investigation as next of kin were being contacted. Authorities said they may release additional information later on Friday.

Massachusetts property records stated that the residence on Wilson Way sold in 2022 for $3 million and is currently assessed at more than $5.9 million.