Rain expected to snarl travel on East Coast

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Forecasters are expecting more rain moving up the East Coast, concentrating in New England on Thursday. Heavy rains could impact travel on the roads as many people head home from Christmas gatherings while others prepare for New Year's Eve celebrations.
According to AAA, 115.2 million travelers are expected to hit the road over the 10-day year-end holiday travel period. Peak congestion times were expected in and around metros like Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Washington, Chicago and Atlanta on Thursday and Friday, according to stats gathered by AAA. Forecasters at ABC said Thursday is expected to be the second-busiest travel day of the year.