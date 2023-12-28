Trending
Dec. 28, 2023 / 9:17 AM

Rain expected to snarl travel on East Coast

By Dana Forsythe
Heavy rains concentrating in New England on Thursday could impact travel on the roads as many people head home from Christmas gatherings while others prepare for New Year's Eve celebrations. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Forecasters are expecting more rain moving up the East Coast, concentrating in New England on Thursday. Heavy rains could impact travel on the roads as many people head home from Christmas gatherings while others prepare for New Year's Eve celebrations.

According to AAA, 115.2 million travelers are expected to hit the road over the 10-day year-end holiday travel period. Peak congestion times were expected in and around metros like Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Washington, Chicago and Atlanta on Thursday and Friday, according to stats gathered by AAA. Forecasters at ABC said Thursday is expected to be the second-busiest travel day of the year.

According to Weather.com, Thursday's rain is expected to continue causing delays across New England and could snarl travel places as far east as Chicago and Indianapolis, which could see some snow. Florida is also expected to see some rain on Thursday, moving into Friday. Some of that precipitation is forecast to stick around the Midwest, causing snowfall in St. Louis and parts of Kentucky.

This year's total number of domestic travelers is the second highest year-end travel forecast since 2000, when AAA began tracking holiday travel. Many of those travelers, the agency said, are expected to be driving. An estimated 104 million people will drive to their holiday destinations, an increase of 1.8% compared to 2022, with 7.5 million air travelers heading to the nation's airports this week.

