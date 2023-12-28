New York City Mayor Eric Adams has issued an executive order Wednesday on migrant busing. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued an executive order Wednesday regulating bus arrivals as Republican governors continue busing migrants and asylum seekers to so-called "sanctuary cities." A state of emergency, which Adams declared in October 2022, is still in effect as migrants continue to arrive. Advertisement

"Over the past several months, thousands of asylum seekers have been arriving in New York City, from the southern border, without having any immediate plans for shelter," Adams wrote in Emergency Executive Order 538.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot has implemented a policy of sending migrants to other states via chartered buses and flights. According to the mayor's office, more than 161,000 migrants have arrived since 2022.

"The city now faces an unprecedented humanitarian crisis that requires it to take extraordinary measures to meet the immediate needs of the asylum seekers while continuing to serve the tens of thousands of people who are currently using the Department of Homeless Services' Shelter System," Adams said.

On Wednesday, Adams held a press conference calling on the Biden administration to declare a federal emergency and provide financial support.

"Cities cannot keep doing the federal government's job for them," Adams said.

The order says the entities sending migrants via buses know the migrants will need shelter when they arrive and that they are being dropped off in "random locations."

Any driver who knows, or "reasonably should know," that recent arrivals are being sent via their bus routes by third parties will be required to contact the Office of Emergency Management at least 32 hours in advance.

Drivers also would be required to provide passenger manifests.

The executive order also requires drivers to drop off the passengers between 8:30 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday.