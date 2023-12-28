Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 28, 2023 / 8:01 PM / Updated at 8:44 PM

Maine rules Trump ineligible for 2024 primary ballot

By Ehren Wynder
Maine followed Colorado as the second state to bar former President Donald Trump from running in the 2024 primary. Trump is expected to appeal the decisions to the U.S. Supreme Court. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI
Maine followed Colorado as the second state to bar former President Donald Trump from running in the 2024 primary. Trump is expected to appeal the decisions to the U.S. Supreme Court. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows ruled Thursday former President Donald Trump is ineligible to appear on the state's primary ballot next year.

The ruling on Thursday evening made Maine the second state in the nation to disqualify Trump from seeking the Republican presidential nomination under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

Advertisement

Colorado was the first state to bar Trump from running on the grounds that he incited the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Bellows' office said her decision would not be enforced until the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in, "given the compressed timeframe, the novel constitutional questions involved, the importance of this case and impending ballot preparation deadlines."

Related

Trump is expected to appeal the decision and others like it to the U.S. Supreme Court. So far, most courts have sided with Trump. Michigan, Arizona and Minnesota all ruled against citizen-led petitions to disqualify the former president from appearing on those states' ballots.

Trump previously demanded Bellows recuse herself from ruling on his eligibility, citing the Democrat's public statements concerning Jan. 6.

In a letter sent Wednesday, Trump's attorneys said Bellows "has already concluded that President Trump has engaged in insurrection" and has "exhibited a personal bias in this matter."

Advertisement

His counsel pointed to statements she made on X, formerly Twitter, as evidence of her bias. In February 2021, Bellows posted the "Jan. 6 insurrection was an unlawful attempt to overthrow the results of a free and fair election."

In response to the ruling, the Trump campaign issued a statement calling Bellows "a virulent leftist and a hyper-partisan Biden-supporting Democrat who has decided to interfere in the presidential election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden."

"We will quickly file a legal objection in state court to prevent this atrocious decision in Maine from taking effect, and President Trump will never stop fighting to Make America Great Again," Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in the release.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment bars from public office any former official who swore an oath to the Constitution and who has "engaged in insurrection or rebellion."

The Colorado Supreme Court concluded Trump should be considered an insurrectionist for instigating violence in the lead-up to Jan. 6. The decision is on hold until Jan. 4 while the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in.

Both Maine and Colorado hold their primary elections on Super Tuesday, March 5, but federal law requires them to send ballots to overseas military members and others 45 days prior, meaning the ballots need to be prepared in January.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

After weeks of delays, SpaceX launches space plane aboard Falcon Heavy
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
After weeks of delays, SpaceX launches space plane aboard Falcon Heavy
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Amid a cloud of thick, white propellant exhaust, and in the glow of a moonlit night, a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launched at 8:07 p.m. EST Thursday night from Florida's Kennedy Space Center.
Sen. Rick Scott, Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene say they are latest victims of 'swatting' calls
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sen. Rick Scott, Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene say they are latest victims of 'swatting' calls
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said Thursday his Naples home was "swatted" while he was having dinner with his wife Wednesday night.
Historic surf hits California coastline, prompts multiple evacuations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Historic surf hits California coastline, prompts multiple evacuations
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Flooding and evacuation warnings are in effect in multiple California counties as dangerously high waves pounded the coast Thursday.
U.S. State Department raises alarm as IAEA report details Iran's growing uranium production
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. State Department raises alarm as IAEA report details Iran's growing uranium production
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Iran increased its production of enriched uranium by 60% percent at its Natanz and Fordow facilities in the first 6 months of this year, the State Department announced Thursday, citing a new report.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams issues executive order on migrant busing arriving in his city
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NYC Mayor Eric Adams issues executive order on migrant busing arriving in his city
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued an executive order Wednesday regulating bus arrivals as Republican governors continue busing migrants and asylum seekers to so-called "sanctuary cities."
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chancellor fired after porn videos with wife
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chancellor fired after porn videos with wife
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse Chancellor Joe Gow was fired Wednesday by unanimous consent of the Board of Regents for appearing in porn videos with his wife.
Despite objections, University of Idaho demolishes house where 4 students killed
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Despite objections, University of Idaho demolishes house where 4 students killed
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Moscow, Idaho, residence where four young people were killed in November 2022 was demolished Thursday despite the objections of some of the victims' families.
Federal judge upholds new GOP-drawn Georgia election maps
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal judge upholds new GOP-drawn Georgia election maps
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Georgia's new electoral maps drawn by the GOP-controlled legislature were approved by U.S. District Judge Steve Jones Thursday. The ruling rejected claims that the maps didn't do enough legally protect Black voters.
General Motors file lawsuit to recoup $108M in taxes from City of San Francisco
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
General Motors file lawsuit to recoup $108M in taxes from City of San Francisco
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- General Motors filed a lawsuit against the City of San Francisco last week, arguing the municipality overcharged it $108 million in taxes and $13 million in interest.
U.S., Mexican officials agree to talk again after 'very productive' meeting
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S., Mexican officials agree to talk again after 'very productive' meeting
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Senior U.S. and Mexican officials agreed to keep talking after a high-stakes meeting on migration at the border on Wednesday but both sides did not announce any major deals that would slow the historic flow of immigrants
Advertisement

Trending Stories

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chancellor fired after porn videos with wife
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chancellor fired after porn videos with wife
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison after killing of abusive mother
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison after killing of abusive mother
Gaza Health Ministry reports 210 new deaths; Israel warns of war expansion
Gaza Health Ministry reports 210 new deaths; Israel warns of war expansion
Trump demands recusal of Maine secretary of state in GOP primary challenge
Trump demands recusal of Maine secretary of state in GOP primary challenge
American Airlines jetliner makes stomach-turning landing in London
American Airlines jetliner makes stomach-turning landing in London
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement