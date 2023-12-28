Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 28, 2023 / 2:05 PM

University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse chancellor fired after porn videos with wife

By Doug Cunningham
The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents Wednesday unanimously fired UW-Lacrosse Chancellor Joe Gow (R) for appearing in porn videos with his wife. UW Wisconsin President Jay Rothman's statement on the firing said his actions were "abhorrent." Photo via the Gows' X account
1 of 2 | The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents Wednesday unanimously fired UW-Lacrosse Chancellor Joe Gow (R) for appearing in porn videos with his wife. UW Wisconsin President Jay Rothman's statement on the firing said his actions were "abhorrent." Photo via the Gows' X account

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse Chancellor Joe Gow was fired Wednesday by unanimous consent of the Board of Regents for appearing in porn videos with his wife.

University of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman said in a statement, "Upon my recommendation, the UW Board of Regents today terminated Dr. Joe Gow from his position as chancellor of UW-La Crosse effective immediately. In recent days, we learned of specific conduct by Dr. Gow that has subjected the university to significant reputational harm. His actions were abhorrent."

Advertisement

He was fired for appearing with his wife in explicit sex acts on porn websites.

Gow and his wife have an X account called "Sexy Healthy Cooking."

Related

On that site is a statement that says, "Passionate plant-powered couple cooking, conversing, and shooting with top adult video stars. Visit our LoyalFans and OnlyFans sites for fully explicit scenes!"

Gow will be on paid leave while transitioning into a tenured faculty role at the the university system's LaCrosse campus.

But Rothman filed a complaint asking that Gow's tenured faculty status also be reviewed.

UW System Regent President Karen Walsh said in a statement, "Unfortunately, Dr. Joe Gow has shown a reckless disregard for the role he was entrusted with at UW-La Crosse to serve students, faculty and staff, and the campus community. The outrage over his behavior is evidenced by the unanimous vote by the UW Board of Regents to terminate him as chancellor. We are alarmed, and disgusted, by his actions, which were wholly and undeniably inconsistent with his role as chancellor."

Advertisement

Gow was denied a pay raise five years ago after paying a former porn actress to speak to students.

Gow said he wasn't invited to the regents meeting at which they decided to fire him, and he raised concerns about due process and free speech rights in his firing.

"I want to stress that the most important thing is that my wife and I are grateful that we live in a country where we have a First Amendment freedom to create and publish books and videos that explore consensual adult sexuality," Gow said. "I'm very concerned that here's an issue of free speech, and we're seeing the Board of Regents not supporting the concept."

Latest Headlines

Federal judge upholds new GOP-drawn Georgia election maps
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Federal judge upholds new GOP-drawn Georgia election maps
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Georgia's new electoral maps drawn by the GOP-controlled legislature were approved by U.S. District Judge Steve Jones Thursday. The ruling rejected claims that the maps didn't do enough legally protect Black voters.
General Motors file lawsuit to recoup $108M in taxes from City of San Francisco
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
General Motors file lawsuit to recoup $108M in taxes from City of San Francisco
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- General Motors filed a lawsuit against the City of San Francisco last week, arguing the municipality overcharged it $108 million in taxes and $13 million in interest.
U.S., Mexican officials agree to talk again after 'very productive' meeting
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
U.S., Mexican officials agree to talk again after 'very productive' meeting
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Senior U.S. and Mexican officials agreed to keep talking after a high-stakes meeting on migration at the border on Wednesday but both sides did not announce any major deals that would slow the historic flow of immigrants
Weather for New Year's Eve, following day worthy of holiday toast in NYC this year
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Weather for New Year's Eve, following day worthy of holiday toast in NYC this year
A lack of major storms and frigid air across the lower 48 states will help with New Year's Eve and Day celebrations, as well as the tail-end of holiday travel in most locations, Accuweather forecasters say.
Boeing's 737 Max being inspected for possible loose bolts on rudder system
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Boeing's 737 Max being inspected for possible loose bolts on rudder system
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The FAA said Thursday it is closely monitoring targeted inspections of Boeing's 737 Max aircraft looking for a possible loose bolt issue in the plane's rudder control system.
Powerball jackpot jumps to $760 million, sixth largest ever
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Powerball jackpot jumps to $760 million, sixth largest ever
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Powerball will have another shot at adding to its historic year on Saturday with its final drawing of 2023 with the sixth-largest total in the game's history with a jackpot of $760 million.
FTC sues Grand Canyon University for deceptive advertising, illegal telemarketing
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FTC sues Grand Canyon University for deceptive advertising, illegal telemarketing
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission said Wednesday it is suing Grand Canyon University and its CEO Brian Mueller for alleged deceptive advertising and illegal telemarketing.
First time unemployment claims jump by 12,000; largest gain since mid-November
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
First time unemployment claims jump by 12,000; largest gain since mid-November
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- People filing for unemployment benefits for the first time last week increased 12,000 from the week before, its biggest seven-day jump in more than a month, the Labor Department said on Thursday.
Ethics Committee to investigate Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ethics Committee to investigate Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The House Ethics Committee said Wednesday it is opening an investigation into whether Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., violated campaign finance laws in her 2022 special election or 2022 re-election campaigns.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison after killing of abusive mother
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison after killing of abusive mother
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who conspired with her boyfriend to kill her abusive mother in 2015 will be released from prison Thursday after serving eight years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump demands recusal of Maine secretary of state in GOP primary challenge
Trump demands recusal of Maine secretary of state in GOP primary challenge
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison after killing of abusive mother
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison after killing of abusive mother
Gaza Health Ministry reports 210 new deaths; Israel warns of war expansion
Gaza Health Ministry reports 210 new deaths; Israel warns of war expansion
Special counsel's filing seeks to bar Trump from blaming others for Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Special counsel's filing seeks to bar Trump from blaming others for Jan. 6 Capitol attack
GOP expands impeachment probe into Hunter Biden's defiance of subpoenas
GOP expands impeachment probe into Hunter Biden's defiance of subpoenas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement