Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 28, 2023 / 4:35 AM

Trump demands recusal of Maine secretary of state in GOP primary challenge

By Darryl Coote
Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has asked Maine's secretary of state recuse herself from deciding challenges against his name being on the GOP's primary ballot. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI
Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has asked Maine's secretary of state recuse herself from deciding challenges against his name being on the GOP's primary ballot. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is demanding that Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows recuse herself from ruling on his eligibility to be on the state's primary ballot, citing the Democrat's public statements concerning the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol.

Challenges to Trump's application to be on Maine's Republican primary election ballot have been presented to Bellows, arguing the former president should be made ineligible under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution having taken an oath to uphold the United States' founding document but then engaging in insurrection.

Advertisement

Bellows, under state law, is expected to soon rule on the validity of those challenges and on the future of the former president and leading GOP presidential candidate's presence on the state's ballot.

In their letter sent Wednesday requesting that she disqualify herself from the ruling on the case, Trump's attorneys said Bellows "has already concluded that President Trump has engaged in insurrection" and has "exhibited a personal bias in this matter."

Advertisement

His counsel points to three statements she made on what was then known as Twitter but has since been rebranded as X.

The first two were written by Bellows on Feb. 13, 2021, when the Senate voted 57-43 in favor of impeaching the president, which fell below the 67 votes needed.

In the first tweet, Bellows wrote that the "Jan. 6 insurrection was an unlawful attempt to overthrow the results of a free and fair Election."

"Today, 57 senators ... found Trump guilty. That's short of impeachment but nevertheless an indictment. The insurrectionists failed, and democracy prevailed," she wrote.

In the second statement published to the social media platform that same day, Bellows suggested that she was disappointed Trump wasn't impeached, an outcome she said should have occurred.

"History will not treat him or those who voted against impeachment kindly," she said.

The third statement referenced by Trump's counsel in their letter was published to the social media platform on Jan. 6, 2022.

"One year after the violent insurrection, it's important we do all we can to safeguard our elections," she said, while resharing a news article that was about efforts she has put forth to protect election officials as well as election integrity.

Advertisement

Trump's counsel argues that by describing the events of Jan. 6, 2021, as a violent insurrection and stating that Trump should have been impeached, Bellows has exhibited personal bias against the former president.

"President Trump deserves a fair and impartial hearing," his counsel wrote in their letter.

"At this point in the proceedings, the secretary may designate an impartial hearing officer, withdraw from considering the matter and turn over final adjudication to that impartial hearing office. This is a far better course of action than rendering judgment after it has become evidence that the secretary has predetermined that President Trump participated in 'insurrection.'"

The announcement comes amid several other challenges against Trump on state ballots.

On Wednesday, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled That Trump could remain on its GOP primary ballot, while the Colorado Supreme Court ruled last week to remove him. The Colorado GOP on Wednesday appealed the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Read More

Latest Headlines

GOP expands impeachment probe into Hunter Biden's defiance of subpoenas
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
GOP expands impeachment probe into Hunter Biden's defiance of subpoenas
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- House Republicans have expanded their impeachment inquiry into whether President Joe Biden was involved in the decision made by his son, Hunter Biden, to defy congressional subpoenas to sit for deposition.
Herb Kohl, former U.S. senator and Milwaukee Bucks owner, dies at 88
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Herb Kohl, former U.S. senator and Milwaukee Bucks owner, dies at 88
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Herb Kohl, former U.S. senator and Milwaukee Bucks owner, has died at the age of 88 following a brief illness.
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert switches districts
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert switches districts
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Republican Lauren Boebert announced Wednesday that she is switching districts to run for re-election in a more conservative congressional district.
Colorado GOP appeals to U.S. Supreme Court to keep Trump on state ballot
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Colorado GOP appeals to U.S. Supreme Court to keep Trump on state ballot
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Colorado Republicans asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to overturn a recent state court ruling that disqualifies former President Donald Trump from appearing on the 2024 ballot.
Democrat mayors call on Biden for help amid migrant surge they blame on Texas
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Democrat mayors call on Biden for help amid migrant surge they blame on Texas
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The mayors of New York, Chicago and Denver on Wednesday renewed their calls for federal assistance to address the surge in asylum seekers entering their cities.
U.S. announces $250 million in Ukraine military aid as funds run out
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. announces $250 million in Ukraine military aid as funds run out
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced an additional $250 million in military aid for Ukraine on Wednesday, as U.S. funding for the country's nearly two-year war against Russia runs out.
New study says social media made billions off teens, children in 2022
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
New study says social media made billions off teens, children in 2022
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The nation's leading social media platforms generated almost $11 billion in combined ad revenues from U.S. users under age 18 in2022, according to Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Tom Foty, veteran UPI journalist and CBS News Radio anchor, dies at 77
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Tom Foty, veteran UPI journalist and CBS News Radio anchor, dies at 77
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Tom Foty, former executive editor of UPI Radio and longtime CBS News Radio Washington, D.C., anchor and reporter, died unexpectedly Tuesday at the age of 77.
Utah parenting influencer pleads guilty to child abuse
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Utah parenting influencer pleads guilty to child abuse
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Former therapist and YouTube producer Jodi Hildebrandt on Wednesday pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse in Fifth District Court in St. George, Utah.
NYC hate crimes task force investigating after Muslim girl, 15, attacked with pepper spray
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
NYC hate crimes task force investigating after Muslim girl, 15, attacked with pepper spray
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- New York City Police are looking for a woman suspected of attacking a 15-year-old Muslim girl with pepper spray in New York City, police say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Special counsel's filing seeks to bar Trump from blaming others for Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Special counsel's filing seeks to bar Trump from blaming others for Jan. 6 Capitol attack
TSA stops woman from boarding Christmas Eve flight with loaded gun
TSA stops woman from boarding Christmas Eve flight with loaded gun
China announces sanctions against U.S. intelligence data firm Kharon
China announces sanctions against U.S. intelligence data firm Kharon
Houthi rebels target Swiss container vessel in Red Sea
Houthi rebels target Swiss container vessel in Red Sea
Online retailer Zulily to shut down, liquidate assets
Online retailer Zulily to shut down, liquidate assets
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement