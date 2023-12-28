Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 28, 2023 / 3:03 AM

GOP expands impeachment probe into Hunter Biden's defiance of subpoenas

By Darryl Coote
Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Chairman of the House Oversight Committee Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., sent a letter to the White House seeking information as they look into whether President Joe Biden influenced the decision made by his son, Hunter Biden, to defy congressional subpoenas earlier this month. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Chairman of the House Oversight Committee Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., sent a letter to the White House seeking information as they look into whether President Joe Biden influenced the decision made by his son, Hunter Biden, to defy congressional subpoenas earlier this month. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- House Republicans investigating the Biden family's financial dealings have expanded their impeachment inquiry into whether President Joe Biden was involved in the decision made by his son, Hunter Biden, to defy congressional subpoenas ordering him to sit for closed-door deposition earlier this month.

Republican Reps. James Comer of Kentucky and Jim Jordan of Ohio sent White House counsel Edward Siskel a letter Wednesday seeking all documents and communications between the White House and the younger Biden as well as his lawyers concerning his decision to not sit for a deposition on Dec. 13.

Advertisement

House Republicans have been investigating the president since regaining the congressional chamber in January. They have accused the Biden family of influence peddling but have yet to provide evidence.

The embattled Hunter Biden has been at the center of their investigation due to his international business dealings, and the House Republicans issued subpoenas for his deposition. He has stated he is willing testify but only if it is public -- a request that the House Republicans denied.

Related

On the day of his scheduled for deposition, Hunter Biden gave a press conference out front of the U.S. Capitol, reiterating his stance that he is willing to publicly testify.

Advertisement

Later that day while fielding questions during a press conference, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the president was "certainly familiar with what his son was going to say."

In the letter to the White House, Comer and Jordan pointed to Jean-Pierre's statement, saying it shows that the president had knowledge that his son would defy the congressional subpoenas and they are seeking information to see if he had advised him to do so.

"In light of this evidence, the fact that the president had advanced awareness that Mr. Biden would defy the committees' subpoenas raises a troubling new question that we must examine: whether the president corruptly sought to influence or obstruct the committees' proceeding by preventing, discouraging or dissuading his son from complying with the committees' subpoenas," they wrote in their letter.

"Such conduct could constitute an impeachable offense."

The House Republicans set a deadline of Jan. 10 for the White House to deliver the requested information.

Though they have been investigating the president and his family for nearly a year, in September, then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy officially directed three House committees to conduct a formal impeachment inquiry in an effort to appease far-right Republicans.

Advertisement

Then, earlier this month, the Republican-led House authorized the inquiry.

Latest Headlines

Herb Kohl, former U.S. senator and Milwaukee Bucks owner, dies at 88
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Herb Kohl, former U.S. senator and Milwaukee Bucks owner, dies at 88
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Herb Kohl, former U.S. senator and Milwaukee Bucks owner, has died at the age of 88 following a brief illness.
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert switches districts
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert switches districts
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Republican Lauren Boebert announced Wednesday that she is switching districts to run for re-election in a more conservative congressional district.
Colorado GOP appeals to U.S. Supreme Court to keep Trump on state ballot
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Colorado GOP appeals to U.S. Supreme Court to keep Trump on state ballot
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Colorado Republicans asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to overturn a recent state court ruling that disqualifies former President Donald Trump from appearing on the 2024 ballot.
Democrat mayors call on Biden for help amid migrant surge they blame on Texas
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Democrat mayors call on Biden for help amid migrant surge they blame on Texas
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The mayors of New York, Chicago and Denver on Wednesday renewed their calls for federal assistance to address the surge in asylum seekers entering their cities.
U.S. announces $250 million in Ukraine military aid as funds run out
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. announces $250 million in Ukraine military aid as funds run out
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced an additional $250 million in military aid for Ukraine on Wednesday, as U.S. funding for the country's nearly two-year war against Russia runs out.
New study says social media made billions off teens, children in 2022
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New study says social media made billions off teens, children in 2022
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The nation's leading social media platforms generated almost $11 billion in combined ad revenues from U.S. users under age 18 in2022, according to Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Tom Foty, veteran UPI journalist and CBS News Radio anchor, dies at 77
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Tom Foty, veteran UPI journalist and CBS News Radio anchor, dies at 77
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Tom Foty, former executive editor of UPI Radio and longtime CBS News Radio Washington, D.C., anchor and reporter, died unexpectedly Tuesday at the age of 77.
Utah parenting influencer pleads guilty to child abuse
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Utah parenting influencer pleads guilty to child abuse
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Former therapist and YouTube producer Jodi Hildebrandt on Wednesday pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse in Fifth District Court in St. George, Utah.
NYC hate crimes task force investigating after Muslim girl, 15, attacked with pepper spray
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
NYC hate crimes task force investigating after Muslim girl, 15, attacked with pepper spray
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- New York City Police are looking for a woman suspected of attacking a 15-year-old Muslim girl with pepper spray in New York City, police say.
American Cruise Lines to add five riverboats to fleet
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
American Cruise Lines to add five riverboats to fleet
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- American Cruise Lines, which operates the largest small ship and river cruise boats in the United States, announced Wednesday it has five more new ships under construction, all scheduled for delivery by 2025.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Special counsel's filing seeks to bar Trump from blaming others for Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Special counsel's filing seeks to bar Trump from blaming others for Jan. 6 Capitol attack
TSA stops woman from boarding Christmas Eve flight with loaded gun
TSA stops woman from boarding Christmas Eve flight with loaded gun
China announces sanctions against U.S. intelligence data firm Kharon
China announces sanctions against U.S. intelligence data firm Kharon
Houthi rebels target Swiss container vessel in Red Sea
Houthi rebels target Swiss container vessel in Red Sea
Online retailer Zulily to shut down, liquidate assets
Online retailer Zulily to shut down, liquidate assets
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement