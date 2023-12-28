Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 28, 2023 / 10:50 AM

FTC sues Grand Canyon University for deceptive advertising, illegal telemarketing

By Doug Cunningham
The Federal Trade Commission said Wednesday it is suing the online Grand Canyon University and its CEO Brian Mueller for alleged deceptive marketing and violations of the Telemarketing Act. Photo courtesy of GCU press release
The Federal Trade Commission said Wednesday it is suing the online Grand Canyon University and its CEO Brian Mueller for alleged deceptive marketing and violations of the Telemarketing Act. Photo courtesy of GCU press release

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission said Wednesday it's suing Grand Canyon University and its CEO Brian Mueller for alleged deceptive advertising and illegal telemarketing.

It comes two months after GCU was fined $37.7 million by the Department of Education's Federal Student Aid Office for allegedly lying to students about doctoral programs.

Advertisement

"Grand Canyon deceived students by holding itself out as a non-profit institution and misrepresenting the costs and number of courses required to earn doctoral degrees," said the FTC's Samuel Levine in a statement.

The FTC lawsuit said the online company is operated for profit, but "Defendants have deceptively advertised Grand Canyon University as a nonprofit to prospective students. Defendants' marketing activities have also resulted in millions of abusive telemarketing calls to consumers who have specifically requested that Defendants not solicit them, and to individuals on the National Do Not Call Registry."

Related

The FTC's suit quotes a 2018 interview in which Grand Canyon University CEO Mueller said marketing the business as a non-profit "is a tremendous advantage. ... We can recruit in high schools that would not let us in the past. ... We're just 90 days into this, but we're experiencing, we believe, a tailwind already just because of how many students didn't pick up the phone because we were for profit."

Advertisement

GCU is the largest private Christian university in the United States.

The FTC lawsuit comes two months after the Department of Education's Federal Student Aid Office fined GCU $37.7 million for allegedly lying to students about the true costs of doctoral programs.

GCU is appealing that fine.

GCU CEO Brian Mueller said in a November statement announcing the appeal that, "We need to fight this tyranny from federal government agencies not only to stand up for ourselves but to ensure this type of ideological government overreach and weaponization of federal agencies does not happen to others."

The FTC suit alleges that Grand Canyon University marketed so-called accelerated doctoral programs requiring just 20 courses with 60 credits when in fact it requires almost all doctoral students to take many more "continuation courses" costing thousands of dollars.

The FTC lawsuit alleges most of the students enrolled in GCU doctoral programs never get the degree for which they enrolled.

According to the suit, the Department of Education determined that GCU does not qualify for non-profit status. The GCU is challenging that Nov. 6, 2019, decision.

GCU has roughly 118,000 students, with more than 90,000 of them enrolled online, according to the FTC.

Advertisement

The lawsuit against GCU cites two counts in violation of the section of the FTC Act that prohibits "unfair or deceptive acts or practices in or affecting commerce."

Count one is deceptive representation of being a non-profit institution. Count two is deceptive representation of doctoral programs.

Three other counts in the FTC lawsuit allege violations of the Telemarketing Act.

The suit seeks a permanent injunction to prevent further violations of the FTC and Telemarketing Acts plus monetary damages and "any additional relief the court determines to be just and proper."

Latest Headlines

Powerball jackpot jumps to $760 million, sixth largest ever
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Powerball jackpot jumps to $760 million, sixth largest ever
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Powerball will have another shot at adding to its historic year on Saturday with its final drawing of 2023 with the sixth-largest total in the game's history with a jackpot of $760 million.
First time unemployment claims jump by 12,000; largest gain since mid-November
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
First time unemployment claims jump by 12,000; largest gain since mid-November
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- People filing for unemployment benefits for the first time last week increased 12,000 from the week before, its biggest seven-day jump in more than a month, the Labor Department said on Thursday.
Ethics Committee to investigate Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ethics Committee to investigate Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The House Ethics Committee said Wednesday it is opening an investigation into whether Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., violated campaign finance laws in her 2022 special election or 2022 re-election campaigns.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison after killing of abusive mother
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison after killing of abusive mother
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who conspired with her boyfriend to kill her abusive mother in 2015 will be released from prison Thursday after serving eight years.
Rain expected to snarl travel on East Coast
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rain expected to snarl travel on East Coast
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Heavy rains concentrating in New England on Thursday could impact travel on the roads as many people head home from Christmas gatherings while others prepare for New Years Eve celebrations.
Senators call on Tesla to recall components known to pose risk to consumers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senators call on Tesla to recall components known to pose risk to consumers
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Democratic Sens. Edward Markey and Richard Blumenthal called on Tesla to recall all vehicle components that are known by the company to "pose a risk to consumers."
Trump demands recusal of Maine secretary of state in GOP primary challenge
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump demands recusal of Maine secretary of state in GOP primary challenge
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is demanding that Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows recuse herself from ruling on his eligibility to be on the state's ballot.
GOP expands impeachment probe into Hunter Biden's defiance of subpoenas
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
GOP expands impeachment probe into Hunter Biden's defiance of subpoenas
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- House Republicans have expanded their impeachment inquiry into whether President Joe Biden was involved in the decision made by his son, Hunter Biden, to defy congressional subpoenas to sit for deposition.
Herb Kohl, former U.S. senator and Milwaukee Bucks owner, dies at 88
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Herb Kohl, former U.S. senator and Milwaukee Bucks owner, dies at 88
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Herb Kohl, former U.S. senator and Milwaukee Bucks owner, has died at the age of 88 following a brief illness.
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert switches districts
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert switches districts
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Republican Lauren Boebert announced Wednesday that she is switching districts to run for re-election in a more conservative congressional district.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump demands recusal of Maine secretary of state in GOP primary challenge
Trump demands recusal of Maine secretary of state in GOP primary challenge
Special counsel's filing seeks to bar Trump from blaming others for Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Special counsel's filing seeks to bar Trump from blaming others for Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Gaza Health Ministry reports 210 new deaths; Israel warns of war expansion
Gaza Health Ministry reports 210 new deaths; Israel warns of war expansion
TSA stops woman from boarding Christmas Eve flight with loaded gun
TSA stops woman from boarding Christmas Eve flight with loaded gun
GOP expands impeachment probe into Hunter Biden's defiance of subpoenas
GOP expands impeachment probe into Hunter Biden's defiance of subpoenas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement