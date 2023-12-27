Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 27, 2023 / 2:40 PM

USDA, Smithsonian museum team up to battle invasive plants

By Dana Forsythe
Kudzu is among the most prolific invasive plants in the United States, according to James Gagliardi, a horticulturist with Smithsonian Gardens, Photo by Judy Gallagher, Wikimedia Commons
Kudzu is among the most prolific invasive plants in the United States, according to James Gagliardi, a horticulturist with Smithsonian Gardens, Photo by Judy Gallagher, Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- In a move to root out invasive plant species, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Smithsonian Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., have teamed up to educate the public, raise awareness and boost scientific collaborations.

Native and non-native Invasive plant species are thriving across the United States, with researchers leaning on a mix of mechanical, biological and chemical mitigation strategies.

Advertisement

When invasive species come in, they crowd out native plants, which leads to monoculture, threatening an ecosystem's checks and balances.

On Wednesday, the USDA and the natural history museum signed a memorandum of understanding, which expands the their relationship in "exotic insect, seed, and plant identification, agricultural quarantine inspection, entomological and botanical curation."

Related

According to the U.S. Forest Service, an estimated 5,000 nonnative plant species have been introduced and established and currently exist across America.

In a USDA statement, Matthew Rhoads, associate deputy administrator for APHIS' Plant Protection and Quarantine, said the two groups hope to "ensure accurate and timely pest species identification, which supports a strong agricultural economy and protects our natural resources."

The move comes several months after the USDA asked the public for their help rooting out invasive plants.

Advertisement

In November, West Virginia University researcher Yong-Lak Park, announced he was working on a "bug bomb" to deal with invasive plants with help from a $200,000 grant from the Forest Service.

Recently, University of Cincinnati botanist Denis Conover and his students examined the impact that nonnative, invasive plants are having on forests in the area. The study, published in December, found that plants at arboretums and public gardens inadvertently can seed wild areas with nonnative plants.

According to James Gagliardi, a horticulturist with Smithsonian Gardens, not all non-native plants are bad, but plants with the highest invasive potential are prolific seeders and vigorous growers which have the ability to adapt well to a variety of conditions.

In a post, he highlighted the six the most prolific plant invaders in the United States, including Purple loosestrife (Lythrum salicaria), Japanese honeysuckle, Japanese barberry (Berberis thunbergii), Norway maple (Acer platanoides), kudzu (Pueraria montana var. lobata) and English ivy, whose invasion dates to the early 1700s when European colonists imported the plant as an easy-to-grow evergreen groundcover.

Nonnative plant can hitchhike in untreated firewood, attach themselves to cars, boats and other outdoor surfaces, or take a ride in the mail. They can travel to new areas on agricultural material such as soil, seeds, homegrown produce and plants.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Apple gets brief stay on ITC ruling to block watch imports over disputed tech
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Apple gets brief stay on ITC ruling to block watch imports over disputed tech
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Apple on Tuesday filed an emergency appeal in federal court to the International Trade Commission's ruling to ban U.S. sales of Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 products.
Online retailer Zulily to shut down, liquidate assets
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Online retailer Zulily to shut down, liquidate assets
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The online retail outlet Zulily announced that it will be liquidating its assets and shutting down.
TSA stops woman from boarding Christmas Eve flight with loaded gun
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
TSA stops woman from boarding Christmas Eve flight with loaded gun
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The TSA said Tuesday that a woman passenger with a loaded handgun was stopped before boarding a flight at Reagan Washington National Airport. The gun was detected in her carry-on items.
The New York Times sues Microsoft, OpenAI, alleging copyright infringement
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
The New York Times sues Microsoft, OpenAI, alleging copyright infringement
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The New York Times sued Microsoft and OpenAI for copyright infringement Wednesday alleging unlawful use of its work. The suit alleges they created a business model based on mass copyright infringement.
Michigan Supreme Court rules Trump can remain on state's GOP primary ballot
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Michigan Supreme Court rules Trump can remain on state's GOP primary ballot
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a lower court decision to keep former President Donald Trump on the Republican presidential primary ballot, days after the Colorado Supreme Court did the opposite.
U.S. consumers spent big on holiday shopping despite higher-than-normal inflation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. consumers spent big on holiday shopping despite higher-than-normal inflation
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Americans spent more on non-essential items during the holiday season, with notable increases in dining, grocery, retail, and clothing and apparel sales despite persistent inflation, according to a new economic analysis.
Blinken, Mayorkas travel to Mexico for key immigration meeting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Blinken, Mayorkas travel to Mexico for key immigration meeting
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Antony Blinken and Alejandro Mayorkas will lead a delegation of senior U.S. officials to Mexico City in a key immigration meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday.
Appeals court throws out ex-Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry's conviction
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Appeals court throws out ex-Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry's conviction
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has thrown out former Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry's conviction for lying to federal agents about campaign contributions from a foreign national on the grounds that he was wrongly tried in Los Angeles
Police: Missing pregnant teenager, boyfriend believed to be found dead
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Police: Missing pregnant teenager, boyfriend believed to be found dead
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A missing pregnant teenager and her boyfriend are believed to have been found dead, according to police in Texas, who said Tuesday evening that it may be a homicide.
Super-crop sorghum gets push in U.S., India
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Super-crop sorghum gets push in U.S., India
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Long used as animal feed, super-crop sorghum is getting a PR push from a newly created alliance called the Indo-US. Millets Initiative, as the group looks to promote its use as a grain for human consumption.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Missing pregnant teenager, boyfriend believed to be found dead
Police: Missing pregnant teenager, boyfriend believed to be found dead
Appeals court throws out ex-Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry's conviction
Appeals court throws out ex-Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry's conviction
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of 'Parasite' found dead
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of 'Parasite' found dead
Super-crop sorghum gets push in U.S., India
Super-crop sorghum gets push in U.S., India
Nine dead in severe storms that hit eastern Australia
Nine dead in severe storms that hit eastern Australia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement