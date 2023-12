New York City Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly pepper-sprayed a 15-year-old Muslim girl. Photo Courtesy of NYPD Crime Stoppers

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- New York City Police are looking for a woman suspected of attacking a 15-year-old Muslim girl with pepper spray in New York City, police say. The attack took place on Dec. 19 in the Bensonhurst neighborhood. The suspect reportedly fled on foot after the attack. Advertisement

"At 1:50 p.m. the 15-year-old victim was walking in front of 7919 New Utrecht Ave. when she was approached by an unknown individual who made anti-ethnic remarks and pepper sprayed the victim in the face," NYC Crime Stoppers posted to X Tuesday.

WPIX reports that the assailant called her a "terrorist" during the attack.

The New York City Police Department's Crimestoppers hotline has released security images of the suspected assailant, who was wearing blue jeans and a dark hooded jacket while carrying a bright blue backpack.

The attack is being investigated by NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force.