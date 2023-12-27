Trending
Utah parenting influencer pleads guilty to child abuse

By Mike Heuer

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Former therapist and YouTube producer Jodi Hildebrandt on Wednesday pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse in Fifth District Court in St. George, Utah.

Prosecutors agreed to drop two of six child abuse charges filed against Hildebrandt after police in August found parenting vlogger Ruby Franke's malnourished 10-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son at Hildebrandt's home in Ivins, Utah, according to the Salt Lake City Tribune.

Hildebrandt agreed to accept any prison sentence in the plea agreement that details the abuses for which she was charged, including forcing Franke's daughter to jump into a cactus several times. Franke, 41, on Dec. 18 pleaded guilty to four aggravated child abuse charges in exchange for dropping two of them, according to KUTV.

Franke's plea agreement includes serving consecutive sentences for the four child abuse charges that call for between one and 15 years imprisonment per charge. She also agreed to testify against Hildebrandt and has a sentencing hearing scheduled Feb. 20, KUTV reported.

Hildebrandt, 54, is a former therapist who co-produced the YouTube channel "Eight Passengers" with Franke and her husband, Kevin, that provided parenting advice. The channel had about 2.5 million subscribers during the height of its popularity.

Franke's plea agreement says she was aware of or participated in the abuse that started in March and lasted for several months. Her plea agreement says Hildebrandt forced her children to do hard labor for several days at a time, including working outside in the desert sun.

The plea agreement says Hildebrandt forced Franke's son to work outside without shoes in the summer heat and stand in direct sunlight for several hours over days. He was denied a suitable amount of water and punished for trying to drink water.

