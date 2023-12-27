Trending
Dec. 27, 2023 / 9:17 PM

New study says social media made billions off teens, children in 2022

By Mike Heuer
Researchers at Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health used market research data and public surveys conducted in 2021 and 2022 to estimate the relationship between young users and ad revenue for popular social media platforms and apps. File Photo by Pixelkult/Pixabay
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The nation's leading social media platforms generated almost $11 billion in combined ad revenues from U.S. users younger than 18 in 2022, according to Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

"Although social media platforms may claim that they can self-regulate their practices to reduce the harms to young people, they have yet to do so," senior author Bryn Austin said. "Our study suggests they have overwhelming financial incentives to continue to delay taking meaningful steps to protect children."

The study was published Wednesday and sought to better determine how much money popular social media platforms make from ad revenue generated by the nation's teens and children and how many people younger than 18 use various sites and mobile apps.

Researchers used market research data and public surveys done in 2021 and 2022 to estimate the relationship between young users and ad revenue for popular social media platforms and apps. They created a simulation model that determined the likely revenues and ages of non-adult users of social media sites and apps.

The study indicates social media that made the most ad revenue generated by users under the age of 18 in 2022 were Instagram with $4 billion, TikTok with $2 billion, and YouTube with $1.2 billion. The study also shows YouTube had 49.7 million users younger than 18 in the United States, while TikTok had 18.9 million and Snapchat had 18 million. Instagram had 16.7 million, Facebook 9.9 million and X 7million.

Social media platforms don't publish data on user ages or ad revenue generated by age groups, which forced researchers to rely on projections and estimations by market researchers and public surveys.

"Our finding that social media platforms generate substantial advertising revenue from youth highlights the need for greater data transparency as well as public health interventions and government regulations," lead author Amanda Raffoul said.

The researchers' findings generally support efforts to hold social media accountable for harmful effects on youth.

In October, 42 state attorneys general announced a lawsuit against Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, for allegedly targeting teens and children with addictive content. Nine other attorneys general filed similar lawsuits.

Meta is among multiple social media publishers facing lawsuits for allegedly targeting children with harmful content.

The lawsuits accuse social media platforms of negatively affecting the mental health of teens and causing depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation among young people. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy in May issued an advisory warning about potential harm to the mental health and well-being of adolescents and children.

