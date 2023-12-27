Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 27, 2023 / 1:32 AM

Appeals court throws out ex-Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry's conviction

By Darryl Coote
An appeals court has reversed former Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry's conviction, permitting him to be retried, if deemed necessary. Photo courtesy of Jeffrey Fortenberry/Facebook
An appeals court has reversed former Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry's conviction, permitting him to be retried, if deemed necessary. Photo courtesy of Jeffrey Fortenberry/Facebook

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has thrown out former Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry's conviction for lying to federal agents about campaign contributions from a foreign national on the grounds that he was wrongly tried in Los Angeles.

The three-judge panel of the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Tuesday ruled that Fortenberry, a nine-term Republican congressman, should not have been tried in Los Angeles as the crimes he is accused of committing allegedly occurred at his home in Nebraska and at his lawyer's office in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

"Fortenberry's trial took place in a state where no charged crime was committed and before a jury drawn from the vicinage of the federal agencies that investigated the defendant," the judges said in their ruling. "The Constitution does not permit this.

"Fortenberry's convictions are reversed so that he may be retried, if at all, in a proper venue."

Related

Fortenberry, 63, was convicted in March 2022 by a Los Angeles jury on one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statement to federal investigators, and was sentenced to two years' probation, 320 hours of community service and a $25,000 fine.

Advertisement

After being convicted, Fortenberry resigned from his Congressional seat representing the first district of Nebraska.

The nine-term congressman was not charged with violating election laws but with lying to FBI agents investigating allegations that he received illegal donations from a foreign national they had been looking into since October 2015.

According to court documents, a cooperating witness called Fortenberry in June 2018 with a FBI agent secretly on the line and told the congressman that the unnamed foreign national had probably gifted him some $30,000 in donations at a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser.

In March 2019, two federal agents from Los Angeles traveled to Fortenberry's home in Lincoln, Neb., where he said he was unaware of any foreign contributions to his campaign. Then in July 2019, Fortenberry's attorney set up a second interview with federal agents at his own Washington, D.C., office where court documents state his client again said he was unaware of any illegal contributions to his campaign.

The court documents state the charges of lying to federal agents were filed in los Angeles where the investigators were located and where the illegal contribution activity allegedly happened.

Fortenberry appealed his conviction on the grounds that his trial was improperly held in the Central District of California and jury instructional error, which the three-judge panel said it did not reach contention on.

Advertisement

"We are gratified by the Ninth Circuit's decision," Fortenberry told CNN in a statement, which said he and his wife, Celeste Fortenberry, "would like to thank everyone who has stood by us and supported us with their kindness and friendship."

Latest Headlines

Police: Missing pregnant teenager, boyfriend believed to be found dead
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police: Missing pregnant teenager, boyfriend believed to be found dead
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A missing pregnant teenager and her boyfriend are believed to have been found dead, according to police in Texas, who said Tuesday evening that it may be a homicide.
Super-crop sorghum gets push in U.S., India
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Super-crop sorghum gets push in U.S., India
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Long used as animal feed, super-crop sorghum is getting a PR push from a newly created alliance called the Indo-US. Millets Initiative, as the group looks to promote its use as a grain for human consumption.
Alex Murdaugh murder trial clerk accused of plagiarism
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Alex Murdaugh murder trial clerk accused of plagiarism
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The author of a true crime book about the convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has accused the court clerk that oversaw the trial of plagiarizing a 12-page section that she wrote for the book's preface.
White House declines to block ban on Apple Watch imports
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
White House declines to block ban on Apple Watch imports
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The White House on Tuesday decided not to block a ban on some Apple Watch imports as a ban upheld a health company won a ruling that accused the health giant of patent infringement for copying its technology.
FBI, police investigating threats against Colorado Supreme Court
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
FBI, police investigating threats against Colorado Supreme Court
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Law enforcement officials in Colorado are increasing patrols around the homes of state supreme court justices after the ruling that they will block Donald Trump from appearing on the primary ballot in March.
Powerball jackpot grows to $685 million after no Christmas Day winner
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Powerball jackpot grows to $685 million after no Christmas Day winner
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Powerball is trying to end its record-setting 2023 with a bang with a $685 million jackpot for Wednesday's drawing after no one matched its Christmas Day drawing on Monday.
More flight delays expected as rains move across East Coast
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
More flight delays expected as rains move across East Coast
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Twenty-four hours after snow hit parts of Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas and Colorado, causing hundreds of cancellations and delays, air traffic is slowly starting normalize in places in the Midwest.
Spirit puts 6-year-old on wrong flight; grandmother says airline's statement misleading
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Spirit puts 6-year-old on wrong flight; grandmother says airline's statement misleading
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A Florida grandmother accused an airline carrier of lying and providing no answers to how her 6-year-old grandson traveling alone ended up on the wrong flights hundreds of miles from where he was supposed to go.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says home targeted by 'swatting' on Christmas Day
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says home targeted by 'swatting' on Christmas Day
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Police are investigating a "swatting" incident that targeted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga, on Monday after a prank caller reported a bogus shooting at the lawmaker's residence.
U.S. conducts retaliatory airstrikes on Iran-backed targets in Iraq
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. conducts retaliatory airstrikes on Iran-backed targets in Iraq
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday conducted retaliatory airstrikes on facilities used by Iran-backed militants in Iraq over their recent attacks targeting U.S military in Iraq and Syria, U.S. officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Missing pregnant teenager, boyfriend believed to be found dead
Police: Missing pregnant teenager, boyfriend believed to be found dead
French father arrested after wife, four young children killed in family home
French father arrested after wife, four young children killed in family home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says home targeted by 'swatting' on Christmas Day
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says home targeted by 'swatting' on Christmas Day
Spirit puts 6-year-old on wrong flight; grandmother says airline's statement misleading
Spirit puts 6-year-old on wrong flight; grandmother says airline's statement misleading
Alex Murdaugh murder trial clerk accused of plagiarism
Alex Murdaugh murder trial clerk accused of plagiarism
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement