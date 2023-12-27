TSA stops woman from boarding Christmas Eve flight with loaded gun

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The TSA said Tuesday that a woman passenger with a loaded handgun was stopped before boarding a flight at Reagan Washington National Airport. The gun was detected in her carry-on items.
"Bringing a gun to an airport security checkpoint was no way to enter the holiday," said TSA's John Busch in a statement. "There's naughty and there's nice at this time of year and the nice way to transport your firearm is to make sure it is unloaded, locked in a hard-sided case and declared at your airline check-in counter."