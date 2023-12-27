Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 27, 2023 / 12:12 PM

TSA stops woman from boarding Christmas Eve flight with loaded gun

By Doug Cunningham
The TSA said Tuesday its officers stopped a woman from boarding a Christmas Eve flight with a loaded 9mm handgun at Reagan National Airport. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
The TSA said Tuesday its officers stopped a woman from boarding a Christmas Eve flight with a loaded 9mm handgun at Reagan National Airport. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The TSA said Tuesday that a woman passenger with a loaded handgun was stopped before boarding a flight at Reagan Washington National Airport. The gun was detected in her carry-on items.

"Bringing a gun to an airport security checkpoint was no way to enter the holiday," said TSA's John Busch in a statement. "There's naughty and there's nice at this time of year and the nice way to transport your firearm is to make sure it is unloaded, locked in a hard-sided case and declared at your airline check-in counter."

Advertisement

The Bethesda, Md., resident was not publicly identified. She faces a civil penalty of up to $15,000.

The woman's 9mm handgun was loaded with six bullets, according to the TSA. An X-ray unit spotted the gun inside a carry-on bag. Washington Metro Police confiscated it and cited the woman.

Guns are not permitted through the security checkpoints at airports. This was the 39th gun TSA agents found at airport checkpoints in 2023, the most guns in a single year.

Thirty guns were detected at airport checkpoints in 2021.

The civil penalties for trying to board a flight with a gun applies to passengers with or without concealed carry gun permits.

Advertisement

Nationwide, 6,542 firearms were found last year at airport security checkpoints. For 2023, more than 6,000 guns were stopped by TSA officers.

A man was stopped at La Guardia Airport with a bullet-filled diaper Dec. 21. The diaper was inside his carry-on luggage and was discovered by an X-ray unit at a TSA checkpoint.

Read More

Latest Headlines

The New York Times sues Microsoft, OpenAI, alleging copyright infringement
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
The New York Times sues Microsoft, OpenAI, alleging copyright infringement
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The New York Times sued Microsoft and OpenAI for copyright infringement Wednesday alleging unlawful use of its work. The suit alleges they created a business model based on mass copyright infringement.
Michigan Supreme Court rules Trump can remain on state's GOP primary ballot
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Michigan Supreme Court rules Trump can remain on state's GOP primary ballot
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a lower court decision to keep former President Donald Trump on the Republican presidential primary ballot, days after the Colorado Supreme Court did the opposite.
U.S. consumers spent big on holiday shopping despite higher-than-normal inflation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. consumers spent big on holiday shopping despite higher-than-normal inflation
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Americans spent more on non-essential items during the holiday season, with notable increases in dining, grocery, retail, and clothing and apparel sales despite persistent inflation, according to a new economic analysis.
Blinken, Mayorkas travel to Mexico for key immigration meeting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Blinken, Mayorkas travel to Mexico for key immigration meeting
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Antony Blinken and Alejandro Mayorkas will lead a delegation of senior U.S. officials to Mexico City in a key immigration meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday.
Apple appeals ITC ruling to block watch imports over disputed tech
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Apple appeals ITC ruling to block watch imports over disputed tech
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Apple on Tuesday filed an emergency appeal in federal court to the International Trade Commission's ruling to ban U.S. sales of Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 products.
Appeals court throws out ex-Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry's conviction
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Appeals court throws out ex-Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry's conviction
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has thrown out former Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry's conviction for lying to federal agents about campaign contributions from a foreign national on the grounds that he was wrongly tried in Los Angeles
Police: Missing pregnant teenager, boyfriend believed to be found dead
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Police: Missing pregnant teenager, boyfriend believed to be found dead
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A missing pregnant teenager and her boyfriend are believed to have been found dead, according to police in Texas, who said Tuesday evening that it may be a homicide.
Super-crop sorghum gets push in U.S., India
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Super-crop sorghum gets push in U.S., India
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Long used as animal feed, super-crop sorghum is getting a PR push from a newly created alliance called the Indo-US. Millets Initiative, as the group looks to promote its use as a grain for human consumption.
Alex Murdaugh murder trial clerk accused of plagiarism
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Alex Murdaugh murder trial clerk accused of plagiarism
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The author of a true crime book about the convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has accused the court clerk that oversaw the trial of plagiarizing a 12-page section that she wrote for the book's preface.
White House declines to block ban on Apple Watch imports
U.S. News // 1 day ago
White House declines to block ban on Apple Watch imports
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The White House on Tuesday decided not to block a ban on some Apple Watch imports as a ban upheld a health company won a ruling that accused the health giant of patent infringement for copying its technology.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Missing pregnant teenager, boyfriend believed to be found dead
Police: Missing pregnant teenager, boyfriend believed to be found dead
Appeals court throws out ex-Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry's conviction
Appeals court throws out ex-Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry's conviction
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of 'Parasite' found dead
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of 'Parasite' found dead
Super-crop sorghum gets push in U.S., India
Super-crop sorghum gets push in U.S., India
Alex Murdaugh murder trial clerk accused of plagiarism
Alex Murdaugh murder trial clerk accused of plagiarism
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement