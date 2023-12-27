Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 27, 2023 / 4:08 PM

Special counsel's filing seeks to bar Trump from blaming others for Jan. 6 Capitol attack

By Doug Cunningham
Special Council Jack Smith said in a legal filing Wednesday that defendant Donald Trump should be barred at trial from blaming others for the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 2 | Special Council Jack Smith said in a legal filing Wednesday that defendant Donald Trump should be barred at trial from blaming others for the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Special Counsel Jack Smith said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump should be barred at trial from making irrelevant claims that blame others for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Smith's filing in the Trump 2020 election conspiracy case said that throughout the litigation "the defendant has sought to blame others for the attack on the Capitol for which he is responsible, including law enforcement, military forces, unidentified secret agents, and foreign influence. The defendant should be precluded from introducing within the courtroom the disinformation he has propagated outside of it."

Advertisement

The Smith legal filing said among those Trump has signaled an intention to blame for the Jan. 6 mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol -- instigated to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power -- are the Capitol Police, National Guard and the district's mayor.

Smith said Trump's "baseless political claims" serve only to support a jury-nullification argument and has "no relevance to guilt or innocence and must be excluded."

Related

"Through public statements, filings, and argument in hearings before the Court, the defense has attempted to inject into this case partisan political attacks and irrelevant and prejudicial issues that have no place in a jury trial," Smith's legal filing said. "The Court should not permit the defendant to turn the courtroom into a forum in which he propagates irrelevant disinformation, and should reject his attempt to inject politics into this proceeding."

Advertisement

Among the Trump arguments Smith asserts should be barred are "unsupported and politicized claims of selective and vindictive prosecution" and arguments that the court proceedings "will interfere with his political activities."

Smith said Trump should also be prevented from raising "wholly false claims such as the Government's non-existent "coordination with the Biden Administration."

The special counsel's legal filing argues that once Trump's pending motion to dismiss the case on the basis of selective and vindictive prosecution is resolve, Trump should be barred from using the terms "Injustice Department," "Biden Indictment" or similar phrases in the presence of the jury.

The legal move by Smith seeks to exclude all Trump arguments that "have no bearing on the defendant's guilt or innocence, are otherwise irrelevant, or are substantially more prejudicial than probative."

Latest Headlines

Massachusetts police officer charged in rape of child
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Massachusetts police officer charged in rape of child
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts police officer has been charged with sexually assaulting a child. Winthrop police officer James Feeley pleaded not guilty to child rape and indecent assault charges in court Wednesday.
Judge won't pause lawsuit challenging Alabama ban on transgender care for minors
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Judge won't pause lawsuit challenging Alabama ban on transgender care for minors
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A federal judge Tuesday denied a Department of Justice request to pause a lawsuit against Alabama's ban on gender-affirming care for minors. The decision allows the lawsuit to proceed.
USDA, Smithsonian museum team up to battle invasive plants
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
USDA, Smithsonian museum team up to battle invasive plants
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- In a move to root out invasive plant species, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Smithsonian Museum of Natural History have teamed up to educate the public, raise awareness and boost scientific collaborations.
Apple gets brief stay on ITC ruling to block watch imports over disputed tech
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Apple gets brief stay on ITC ruling to block watch imports over disputed tech
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Apple on Tuesday filed an emergency appeal in federal court to the International Trade Commission's ruling to ban U.S. sales of Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 products.
Online retailer Zulily to shut down, liquidate assets
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Online retailer Zulily to shut down, liquidate assets
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The online retail outlet Zulily announced that it will be liquidating its assets and shutting down.
TSA stops woman from boarding Christmas Eve flight with loaded gun
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
TSA stops woman from boarding Christmas Eve flight with loaded gun
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The TSA said Tuesday that a woman passenger with a loaded handgun was stopped before boarding a flight at Reagan Washington National Airport. The gun was detected in her carry-on items.
The New York Times sues Microsoft, OpenAI, alleging copyright infringement
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
The New York Times sues Microsoft, OpenAI, alleging copyright infringement
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The New York Times sued Microsoft and OpenAI for copyright infringement Wednesday alleging unlawful use of its work. The suit alleges they created a business model based on mass copyright infringement.
Michigan Supreme Court rules Trump can remain on state's GOP primary ballot
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Michigan Supreme Court rules Trump can remain on state's GOP primary ballot
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a lower court decision to keep former President Donald Trump on the Republican presidential primary ballot, days after the Colorado Supreme Court did the opposite.
U.S. consumers spent big on holiday shopping despite higher-than-normal inflation
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. consumers spent big on holiday shopping despite higher-than-normal inflation
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Americans spent more on non-essential items during the holiday season, with notable increases in dining, grocery, retail, and clothing and apparel sales despite persistent inflation, according to a new economic analysis.
Blinken, Mayorkas travel to Mexico for key immigration meeting
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Blinken, Mayorkas travel to Mexico for key immigration meeting
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Antony Blinken and Alejandro Mayorkas will lead a delegation of senior U.S. officials to Mexico City in a key immigration meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Missing pregnant teenager, boyfriend believed to be found dead
Police: Missing pregnant teenager, boyfriend believed to be found dead
Appeals court throws out ex-Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry's conviction
Appeals court throws out ex-Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry's conviction
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of 'Parasite' found dead
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of 'Parasite' found dead
Super-crop sorghum gets push in U.S., India
Super-crop sorghum gets push in U.S., India
Nine dead in severe storms that hit eastern Australia
Nine dead in severe storms that hit eastern Australia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement