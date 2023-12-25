Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 25, 2023 / 3:02 PM

Man charged with DUI in crash near O'Hare Airport that killed stepdaughter

By Don Jacobson
Juan Moxthe, 45, of Wood Dale, Ill., was charged with one count of aggravated DUI causing death following a crash near O'Hare Airport in which his stepdaughter died. Photo provided by DuPage County, Ill., State's Attorney
Juan Moxthe, 45, of Wood Dale, Ill., was charged with one count of aggravated DUI causing death following a crash near O'Hare Airport in which his stepdaughter died. Photo provided by DuPage County, Ill., State's Attorney

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- A Chicago-area man stands charged with aggravated driving under the influence on Monday after making an initial court appearance in connection with a fatal rollover car crash last week near O'Hare Airport.

Juan Moxthe, 45, of suburban Wood Dale, Ill., was charged with one count of aggravated DUI causing death following his release from a hospital and was ordered to remain in jail, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin announced Sunday.

Advertisement

Moxthe's 28-year-old stepdaughter, Jaylene Escamilla of Addison, Ill., was ejected from the vehicle and killed during the Dec. 17 crash along Irving Park Road, which marks the southern boundary of O'Hare Airport in Bensenville, Ill.

Berlin alleged Moxthe, his wife, Escamilla and her husband were traveling together when Moxthe lost control of the vehicle, striking a guard rail and causing the vehicle to flip.

Related

Moxthe was seriously injured in the crash and taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill. He was released Friday and transferred immediately to DuPage County Jail in Wheaton, Ill.

Berlin said Moxthe's blood alcohol level was 0.12% when measured approximately two hours after the crash, well above state limit of 0.08%.

Advertisement

"Like all alleged DUI cases, the case against Mr. Moxthe was 100% avoidable," Berlin said. "As I have said many times before, if you have been drinking, do not get behind the wheel of a car. Call a friend, a cab or use a ride sharing service to make sure you and your passengers get home safely."

The state's attorney also offered "sincerest condolences" to Escamilla's friends and family "as they adjust to their new reality of life without Jaylene."

Latest Headlines

1 dead, 3 injured in Christmas Eve shooting at Colorado Springs mall
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
1 dead, 3 injured in Christmas Eve shooting at Colorado Springs mall
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- One person is dead and three more are wounded after a Christmas Eve shooting at a mall in Colorado Springs, Colo., authorities said.
Christmas Day blizzards, ice storms to snarl travel in northern Plains
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Christmas Day blizzards, ice storms to snarl travel in northern Plains
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- A storm that dropped a fresh blanket of snow across the interior West over the weekend began strengthening across the middle of the nation on Christmas Day, threatening an all-out blizzard in some places.
Trump asks appeals court to drop election interference case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump asks appeals court to drop election interference case
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal appeals court to dismiss special counsel Jack Smith's case against him for alleged federal election interference.
Police continue search for suspect in deadly Florida mall shooting
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Police continue search for suspect in deadly Florida mall shooting
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Police continue the search for the suspect in a Ocala, Florida mall shooting that left one dead and one wounded on the day before Christmas Eve, often one of the year's busiest shopping days.
NORAD tracking Santa Claus' journey around the world
U.S. News // 1 day ago
NORAD tracking Santa Claus' journey around the world
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The North American Aerospace Defense Command is celebrating its annual tradition of providing updates on the location of Santa Claus for the 68th year.
Goya Foods marks holidays with 250K-pound donation to Texas families
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Goya Foods marks holidays with 250K-pound donation to Texas families
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States, says it has donated 250,000 pounds of food to families and individuals in need during the holidays throughout Texas.
S.F. jury finds homeless man not guilty of assaulting ex-city fire commissioner
U.S. News // 2 days ago
S.F. jury finds homeless man not guilty of assaulting ex-city fire commissioner
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A San Francisco jury has agreed with a homeless man who claimed he was acting in self defense when he struck a former city fire commissioner with a pipe during a street encounter in April.
Wis. Supreme Court tosses out GOP-drawn district maps as unconstitutional
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Wis. Supreme Court tosses out GOP-drawn district maps as unconstitutional
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Wisconsin's Supreme Court has struck down legislative district maps drawn up the state's GOP majority, ruling they violate the constitutional requirement for "contiguous territory."
Police videos show concern over mental health, danger posed by Maine shooter
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Police videos show concern over mental health, danger posed by Maine shooter
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A pair of police dashcam videos released this week reveal local authorities in Maine were aware of the threat posed by mass shooter Robert Card more than a month before he killed 18 people.
2 Colorado paramedics found guilty of negligent homicide in Elijah McClain death
U.S. News // 2 days ago
2 Colorado paramedics found guilty of negligent homicide in Elijah McClain death
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Two Colorado paramedics have been found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, who died from heart failure after being injected with ketamine during a medical intervention.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police continue search for suspect in deadly Florida mall shooting
Police continue search for suspect in deadly Florida mall shooting
Christmas Day blizzards, ice storms to snarl travel in northern Plains
Christmas Day blizzards, ice storms to snarl travel in northern Plains
Trump asks appeals court to drop election interference case
Trump asks appeals court to drop election interference case
1 dead, 3 injured in Christmas Eve shooting at Colorado Springs mall
1 dead, 3 injured in Christmas Eve shooting at Colorado Springs mall
Israel studies Egypt-sponsored peace proposal as PM vows to 'fight on' in Gaza
Israel studies Egypt-sponsored peace proposal as PM vows to 'fight on' in Gaza
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement