Man charged with DUI in crash near O'Hare Airport that killed stepdaughter

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- A Chicago-area man stands charged with aggravated driving under the influence on Monday after making an initial court appearance in connection with a fatal rollover car crash last week near O'Hare Airport. Juan Moxthe, 45, of suburban Wood Dale, Ill., was charged with one count of aggravated DUI causing death following his release from a hospital and was ordered to remain in jail, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin announced Sunday. Advertisement

Moxthe's 28-year-old stepdaughter, Jaylene Escamilla of Addison, Ill., was ejected from the vehicle and killed during the Dec. 17 crash along Irving Park Road, which marks the southern boundary of O'Hare Airport in Bensenville, Ill.

Berlin alleged Moxthe, his wife, Escamilla and her husband were traveling together when Moxthe lost control of the vehicle, striking a guard rail and causing the vehicle to flip.

Moxthe was seriously injured in the crash and taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill. He was released Friday and transferred immediately to DuPage County Jail in Wheaton, Ill.

Berlin said Moxthe's blood alcohol level was 0.12% when measured approximately two hours after the crash, well above state limit of 0.08%.

"Like all alleged DUI cases, the case against Mr. Moxthe was 100% avoidable," Berlin said. "As I have said many times before, if you have been drinking, do not get behind the wheel of a car. Call a friend, a cab or use a ride sharing service to make sure you and your passengers get home safely."

The state's attorney also offered "sincerest condolences" to Escamilla's friends and family "as they adjust to their new reality of life without Jaylene."