Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 22, 2023 / 12:54 PM

New Mexico AG seeks order for Meta to preserve accounts used in child abuse suit

By Patrick Hilsman
New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez sues Meta for shutting down law enforcement accounts investigating minors' access to inappropriate content. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez sues Meta for shutting down law enforcement accounts investigating minors' access to inappropriate content. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez accused Meta of disabling accounts his office used as part of an investigation into alleged child sexual abuse and trafficking on its social media platforms.

In a filing, Torrez asked a judge to order the social media company to stop deleting information related to the accounts after his office said it received a notice from Meta a day after the initial lawsuit was filed informing investigators that the test accounts would be "permanently disabled."

Advertisement

The filing added that while it was unclear whether "'permanently disabl[ing]' an account is the functional equivalent to deleting the account," the state believes that is the case, citing a California case involving another social media company in which "locked" accounts "were inadvertently deleted by the company's automated processes."

"Meta's disabling of these accounts prevents the state from continuing its investigation into Meta's activities," the Attorney General said in the filing.

Related

It added that Meta had informed the office it would only preserve evidence that was deemed relevant to the lawsuit.

In response to the filing, a Meta spokesperson said the company would "of course preserve data consistent with our legal obligations.

Advertisement

In the Dec. 5 lawsuit against Meta, the Attorney General's office alleged it used the decoy accounts posing as children 14 and younger on Facebook and Instagram and found that the social media platforms allegedly served the accounts "a stream of egregious, sexually explicit images" despite the account expressing no interest in such content.

It added that the platforms also allowed adults to contact the accounts and "press children into providing sexually explicit pictures of themselves or participate in pornographic videos" and allowed users to find, share and sell "an enormous volume of child pornography."

It also alleged the accounts were recommended to join "unmoderated Facebook groups devoted to facilitating commercial sex" and allowed a fictitious mother to offer her 13-year-old daughter for sale to sex traffickers and allowed her to create a professional page to share revenue from advertising .

"Meta knowingly exposes children to the twin dangers of sexual exploitation and mental health harm," Torrez said, "Meta's conduct has turned New Mexico children who are on its platforms into victims."

Meta denied the claims made in the original suit, as spokesperson Nkechi Nneji outlined its efforts to combat child sexual abuse and trafficking.

"We use sophisticated technology, hire child safety experts, report content to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and share information and tools with other companies and law enforcement, including state attorneys general, to help root out predators," Nneji said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Honeycrisp, Cosmic Crisp usher in banner year for U.S. apples
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Honeycrisp, Cosmic Crisp usher in banner year for U.S. apples
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Washington State was the largest grower of apples this year, producing some 90% of the nation's apples. Growers also reported apple production in the United States hit levels in 2023 that had not been seen since 2014.
Suspect in custody after shooting at Virginia mental health facility
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Suspect in custody after shooting at Virginia mental health facility
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A 27-year-old man remained in custody by the Richmond Police in Virginia after a shooting at a hospital left one patient injured early Friday.
Treasury Department releases proposed rules for hydrogen production tax credits
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Treasury Department releases proposed rules for hydrogen production tax credits
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department Friday released proposed rules spelling out how hydrogen production tax credits will work under he Inflation Reduction Act's Clean Hydrogen Production Credit.
Biden pardons 11 Americans serving long prison terms for minor drug offenses
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden pardons 11 Americans serving long prison terms for minor drug offenses
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden pardoned 11 Americans serving long prison terms for non-violent drug offenses and signed a proclamation that grants clemency for minor federal drug offenses like marijuana use and possession.
Consumer prices rose 0.1% in November, up 3.2% on the year
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Consumer prices rose 0.1% in November, up 3.2% on the year
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- PCE consumer core inflation watched by the Federal Reserve was up 3.2% in November from a year ago, according to a Friday report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Travel insiders predict solo adventure trips in 2024
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Travel insiders predict solo adventure trips in 2024
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Travel insiders are predicting that people will plan solo adventure trips in the New Year, travel to Europe more and try out new things like 3D printed food.
Biden expands Russia sanctions, including bans on diamonds, seafood
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden expands Russia sanctions, including bans on diamonds, seafood
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Friday expanding sanctions against financial facilitators of Russia's war efforts in Ukraine.
President Joe Biden says Nippon Steel deal for U.S. Steel needs 'serious scrutiny'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
President Joe Biden says Nippon Steel deal for U.S. Steel needs 'serious scrutiny'
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The White House weighed into Nippon Steel's announced purchase of U.S. Steel on Thursday, with a top Biden official saying the deal deserved "serious scrutiny."
Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by ex-assistant
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by ex-assistant
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Actor Vin Diesel of the Fast & Furious movie franchise has been accused of sexual battery by a former assistant who says he abused her in an Atlanta hotel room in 2010.
Donald Trump asks for delay in defamation trial over presidential immunity appeal
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Donald Trump asks for delay in defamation trial over presidential immunity appeal
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump has asked a federal appeals court to push back the start of a defamation trial in a lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll in order to consider his legal options.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At last minute, N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez blocks 2 agriculture nominees
At last minute, N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez blocks 2 agriculture nominees
Donald Trump asks for delay in defamation trial over presidential immunity appeal
Donald Trump asks for delay in defamation trial over presidential immunity appeal
2 men charged in death of Patriots fan at Gillette Stadium
2 men charged in death of Patriots fan at Gillette Stadium
Czech police: Prague university shooter shot himself after being cornered on roof
Czech police: Prague university shooter shot himself after being cornered on roof
Rudy Giuliani files Chapter 11 bankruptcy, cites debts of as much as $500 million
Rudy Giuliani files Chapter 11 bankruptcy, cites debts of as much as $500 million
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement