Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 22, 2023 / 10:17 AM

Consumer prices rose 0.1% in November, up 3.2% on the year

By Doug Cunningham
Core PCE inflation watched by the Federal Reserve was up 0.1% in November, excluding volatile food and energy prices according to a Friday report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Core PCE inflation watched by the Federal Reserve was up 0.1% in November, excluding volatile food and energy prices according to a Friday report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Consumer core inflation watched by the Federal Reserve was up slightly in November, drawing closer to the central bank's desired level.

The personal consumption index, or PCE, excluding food and energy prices, was up by 0.1% for the month, up 3.2% in November from a year ago, according to a Friday report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Advertisement

With volatile food and energy prices are factored in, PCE inflation was down slightly by 0.1%.

"Prices for goods decreased 0.7% and prices for services increased 0.2 % Food prices decreased 0.1% and energy prices decreased 2.7 %," the BEA said in a statement. "Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index increased 0.1%."

Related

With food and energy prices included the PCE increased 2.6%. from last November.

"Within services, the largest contributors to the increase were housing and utilities (led by housing) and food services and accommodations (led by purchased meals and beverages)," the BEA statement said. "Within goods, the leading contributor to the decrease was gasoline and other energy goods (led by motor vehicle fuels, lubricants, and fluids)."

The Dow Jones expectation, based on surveys of economists, was 0.1% for the month and 3.3% from a year ago.

Advertisement

The numbers are closer to the Fed ideal inflation rate target of 2%, PCE increased 1.9% on a six-month basis, showing that if trends persist the central bank's goal will be acheived.

"Adding in the further sharp slowdown in rent inflation still in the pipeline, it's hard to see any credible reason why the annual inflation rate won't also return to the 2% target over the coming months," said Andrew Hunter, deputy chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

The PCE was flat in October as a decline in goods prices was offset by a rise in services costs.

Latest Headlines

Treasury Department releases proposed rules for hydrogen production tax credits
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Treasury Department releases proposed rules for hydrogen production tax credits
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department Friday released proposed rules spelling out how hydrogen production tax credits will work under he Inflation Reduction Act's Clean Hydrogen Production Credit.
Biden pardons 11 Americans serving long prison terms for minor drug offenses
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden pardons 11 Americans serving long prison terms for minor drug offenses
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden pardoned 11 Americans serving long prison terms for non-violent drug offenses and signed a proclamation that grants clemency for minor federal drug offenses like marijuana use and possession.
Travel insiders predict solo adventure trips in 2024
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Travel insiders predict solo adventure trips in 2024
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Travel insiders are predicting that people will plan solo adventure trips in the New Year, travel to Europe more and try out new things like 3D printed food.
Biden expands Russia sanctions, including bans on diamonds, seafood
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden expands Russia sanctions, including bans on diamonds, seafood
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Friday expanding sanctions against financial facilitators of Russia's war efforts in Ukraine.
President Joe Biden says Nippon Steel deal for U.S. Steel needs 'serious scrutiny'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
President Joe Biden says Nippon Steel deal for U.S. Steel needs 'serious scrutiny'
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The White House weighed into Nippon Steel's announced purchase of U.S. Steel on Thursday, with a top Biden official saying the deal deserved "serious scrutiny."
Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by ex-assistant
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by ex-assistant
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Actor Vin Diesel of the Fast & Furious movie franchise has been accused of sexual battery by a former assistant who says he abused her in an Atlanta hotel room in 2010.
Donald Trump asks for delay in defamation trial over presidential immunity appeal
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Donald Trump asks for delay in defamation trial over presidential immunity appeal
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump has asked a federal appeals court to push back the start of a defamation trial in a lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll in order to consider his legal options.
Torben Ulrich, father of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, and fan favorite, is dead at 95
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Torben Ulrich, father of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, and fan favorite, is dead at 95
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Torben Ulrich, the father of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, who became famous with a cameo appearance in the heavy metal band's 2004 documentary, "Some Kind of Monster," is dead at 95.
Tacoma police officers acquitted of murder charges in death of Black suspect
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Tacoma police officers acquitted of murder charges in death of Black suspect
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A jury in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday found three White police officers not guilty on all charges related to the death of a Black man who died in police custody in 2020.
Federal court revives child porn lawsuit over Nirvana album cover
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Federal court revives child porn lawsuit over Nirvana album cover
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Thursday revived a child pornography lawsuit against Nirvana brought by a Los Angeles man who appeared as the naked infant in the band's 30-plus-year-old album "Nevermind."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At last minute, N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez blocks 2 agriculture nominees
At last minute, N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez blocks 2 agriculture nominees
Donald Trump asks for delay in defamation trial over presidential immunity appeal
Donald Trump asks for delay in defamation trial over presidential immunity appeal
2 men charged in death of Patriots fan at Gillette Stadium
2 men charged in death of Patriots fan at Gillette Stadium
At least 14 dead, 24 injured in Prague university shooting; suspect killed himself
At least 14 dead, 24 injured in Prague university shooting; suspect killed himself
Czech police: Prague university shooter shot himself after being cornered on roof
Czech police: Prague university shooter shot himself after being cornered on roof
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement