Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 22, 2023 / 1:08 PM

Harvard loses billionaire donor over school president's remarks on antisemitism

By Clyde Hughes
Claudine Gay, president of Harvard University, testifies before the House Education and the Workforce Committee at the U.S. Capitol on December 5. Another donator said he would stop giving to Harvard because it has not done enough against antisemitism. Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE
Claudine Gay, president of Harvard University, testifies before the House Education and the Workforce Committee at the U.S. Capitol on December 5. Another donator said he would stop giving to Harvard because it has not done enough against antisemitism. Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Billionaire mega-donor Len Blavatnik said he is ending his donations to Harvard University as part of a continued backlash against school president Claudine Gay's testimony to the House about antisemitic comments made by students.

A graduate of Harvard's business school, Blavatnik's family foundation has donated at least $270 million to Harvard in the past. With his early fortune coming from Russian oil investments, the Ukraine and Russia native who now lives in London has a long history of giving his money to Jewish causes.

Advertisement

More than 1,600 Harvard alumni said they planned on withholding their donations until the university takes stronger action to fight antisemitism on campus. Harvard received 37% of its revenue from endowment distributions, its largest source of income, per its last fiscal statement. Current-use gifts made up another 8%.

The Harvard Corporation launched the investigation as Gay faced calls to resign after she took part in a House panel on anti-Semitism, where she, Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Sally Kornbluth and then-University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill declined to confirm that calls for genocide against Jews were against their universities' codes of conduct.

Advertisement

In the statement, however, Harvard Corporation said Gay, who is now facing plagiarism allegations and a House committee investigation, would remain in place. Magill resigned but Kornbluth stayed, as well.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Cummins to pay $1.675B to settle DOJ claims of emissions defeat devices on its engines
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Cummins to pay $1.675B to settle DOJ claims of emissions defeat devices on its engines
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice said Friday Cummins Inc. has reached an agreement in principle with the United States and California to pay a $1.675 billion penalty to settle Clean Air Act violation claims.
Gallup: President Joe Biden grapples with 39% job approval rating at year's end
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Gallup: President Joe Biden grapples with 39% job approval rating at year's end
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will enter 2024 with a persistently low job approval rating, according to year-end polling.
Some Blue Ridge Beef pet food recalled due salmonella, listeria contamination
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Some Blue Ridge Beef pet food recalled due salmonella, listeria contamination
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration is advising pet owners who bought certain types of Blue Ridge Beef animal food that it may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria.
Biden pardons 11 Americans serving long prison terms for minor drug offenses
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden pardons 11 Americans serving long prison terms for minor drug offenses
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden pardoned 11 Americans serving long prison terms for non-violent drug offenses and signed a proclamation that grants clemency for minor federal drug offenses like marijuana use and possession.
New Mexico AG seeks order for Meta to preserve accounts used in child abuse suit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New Mexico AG seeks order for Meta to preserve accounts used in child abuse suit
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez has filed a lawsuit against Meta, alleging it is endangering children and that it shut down accounts that were created by law enforcement to investigate inappropriate content.
Honeycrisp, Cosmic Crisp usher in banner year for U.S. apples
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Honeycrisp, Cosmic Crisp usher in banner year for U.S. apples
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Washington State was the largest grower of apples this year, producing some 90% of the nation's apples. Growers also reported apple production in the United States hit levels in 2023 that had not been seen since 2014.
Suspect in custody after shooting at Virginia mental health facility
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Suspect in custody after shooting at Virginia mental health facility
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A 27-year-old man remained in custody by the Richmond Police in Virginia after a shooting at a hospital left one patient injured early Friday.
Treasury Department releases proposed rules for hydrogen production tax credits
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Treasury Department releases proposed rules for hydrogen production tax credits
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department Friday released proposed rules spelling out how hydrogen production tax credits will work under he Inflation Reduction Act's Clean Hydrogen Production Credit.
Consumer prices rose 0.1% in November, up 3.2% on the year
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Consumer prices rose 0.1% in November, up 3.2% on the year
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- PCE consumer core inflation watched by the Federal Reserve was up 3.2% in November from a year ago, according to a Friday report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Travel insiders predict solo adventure trips in 2024
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Travel insiders predict solo adventure trips in 2024
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Travel insiders are predicting that people will plan solo adventure trips in the New Year, travel to Europe more and try out new things like 3D printed food.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump asks for delay in defamation trial over presidential immunity appeal
Donald Trump asks for delay in defamation trial over presidential immunity appeal
At last minute, N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez blocks 2 agriculture nominees
At last minute, N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez blocks 2 agriculture nominees
2 men charged in death of Patriots fan at Gillette Stadium
2 men charged in death of Patriots fan at Gillette Stadium
Czech police: Prague university shooter shot himself after being cornered on roof
Czech police: Prague university shooter shot himself after being cornered on roof
Rudy Giuliani files Chapter 11 bankruptcy, cites debts of as much as $500 million
Rudy Giuliani files Chapter 11 bankruptcy, cites debts of as much as $500 million
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement