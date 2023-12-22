Harvard loses billionaire donor over school president's remarks on antisemitism

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Billionaire mega-donor Len Blavatnik said he is ending his donations to Harvard University as part of a continued backlash against school president Claudine Gay's testimony to the House about antisemitic comments made by students.
A graduate of Harvard's business school, Blavatnik's family foundation has donated at least $270 million to Harvard in the past. With his early fortune coming from Russian oil investments, the Ukraine and Russia native who now lives in London has a long history of giving his money to Jewish causes.