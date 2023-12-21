Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 21, 2023 / 8:37 AM

Trump asks Supreme Court to reject request to expedite ruling on immunity

By A.L. Lee
Former President Donald Trump faces a litany of civil and criminal cases following his term in office and as he was the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
Former President Donald Trump faces a litany of civil and criminal cases following his term in office and as he was the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump urged the Supreme Court to reject special counsel Jack Smith's request to issue an expedited ruling on his claim of immunity in the federal case in which Trump faces four criminal charges of interfering in the 2020 election.

In the filing to the high court, Trump's lawyers argued that sticking to the normal review process will enable the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington to take up Trump's appeal first, and allow the high court to benefit from the lower court's consideration.

Advertisement

"The special counsel contends that '[i]t is of imperative public importance that respondent's claims of immunity be resolved by this Court,'" Trump's attorneys wrote in the brief.

"Every jurisdictional and prudential consideration calls for this court to allow the appeal to proceed first in the D.C. Circuit. 'Haste makes waste' is an old adage. It has survived because it is right so often," the brief continues.

Advertisement

Previously, the Supreme Court agreed to consider the extraordinary petition from Smith, telling Trump's lawyers to respond and present their arguments by Dec. 20, bypassing the typical appellate review process -- a rare step that was advocated by Smith due to concerns that Trump would try to delay the trial through the appeal.

Oral arguments have been scheduled for Jan. 9, but the high court doesn't have a fixed timetable to rule.

In the new filing to the high court, Trump's lawyers urged the justices to take a "cautious and deliberative" approach given the historic nature of the moment, with Trump being the first president to ever face criminal charges.

"In 234 years of American history, no President ever faced criminal prosecution for his official acts. Until 19 days ago, no court had ever addressed whether immunity from such prosecution exists. To this day, no appellate court has addressed it," they wrote. "The question stands among the most complex, intricate, and momentous issues that this Court will be called on to decide."

The filing emphasized that the appeal should not be rushed due to "partisan motivation," and that Smith lacked the legal standing to request the special review, primarily because there isn't much previous legal guidance on the issue.

Advertisement

Trump's lawyers also maintained that the federal charges against Trump were related to political speech he made while still president, while accusing Smith of running a partisan interference campaign for President Joe Biden.

The timing of the appeal was notable as Trump was scheduled to go on trial in early March amid the early 2024 primary races as he was the early Republican frontrunner.

However, last week U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan paused the proceedings as Trump appealed the ruling she issued earlier this month, which found presidential immunity does not shield Trump from the federal criminal charges, prompting the former president's appeal and later Smith's urgent plea to the Supreme Court.

In August, Trump pleaded not guilty to four charges of orchestrating the alleged "criminal scheme" to overturn the 2020 election results, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government.

Trump continues to deny he did anything wrong, claiming immunity for his words and actions while the incumbent.

The charges stem from a Democrat-led congressional investigation into the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress, which found evidence of a wider conspiracy involving Republican aides and allies across the nation, including campaign officials in swing states, who allegedly served as phantom electors in a scheme to throw the election for Trump.

Advertisement

As a result of the probe, Smith was appointed in November 2022 to oversee the Justice Department investigation into the matter, resulting in four criminal charges against Trump.

Separately, Trump was indicted this past summer by the same special counsel on 37 counts for his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office.

Read More

Latest Headlines

House committee to probe plagiarism allegations against Harvard president
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House committee to probe plagiarism allegations against Harvard president
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. House plans to expand its probe into Harvard University President Claudine Gay to include allegations of plagiarism in her academic work.
Toyota recalls 1M cars, SUVs over issue affecting passenger airbags
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Toyota recalls 1M cars, SUVs over issue affecting passenger airbags
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Toyota has issued a safety recall affecting about 1 million cars and SUVs in the United States over a manufacturing issue that could prevent the passenger airbag from deploying in a crash.
Judge blocks California law barring guns from most public spaces
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge blocks California law barring guns from most public spaces
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A federal judge has blocked a California law banning firearms from most public spaces on the grounds it violates the Second Amendment, attracting condemnation from the Democrat-led state.
Man stopped with bullet-filled diaper in carry-on at LaGuardia Airport
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Man stopped with bullet-filled diaper in carry-on at LaGuardia Airport
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a man Wednesday at New York City's LaGuardia Airport with more than a dozen 9mm bullets concealed in a disposable diaper inside his carry-on luggage.
Texas flies immigrants to Chicago in expansion of Gov. Greg Abbott's busing plan
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Texas flies immigrants to Chicago in expansion of Gov. Greg Abbott's busing plan
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Texas flew out more than 120 immigrants from El Paso to Chicago on Tuesday as part of Gov. Greg Abbott's policy of transporting recently arrived migrants to Democratic-led cities he has described as sanctuaries.
Judge orders Giuliani to immediately start paying defamed election workers
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Judge orders Giuliani to immediately start paying defamed election workers
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A pair of former Georgia election workers may immediately seek the nearly $150 million owed to them by Rudy Giuliani in defamatory recompense, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
Lincoln Memorial vandalized with 'Free Gaza'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Lincoln Memorial vandalized with 'Free Gaza'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., was vandalized with the message "Free Gaza" amid Israel's ongoing war on occupied Palestine, reports said Wednesday.
More than 300,000 units of popular air fryers recalled for burn hazard
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
More than 300,000 units of popular air fryers recalled for burn hazard
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- More than 300,000 units of two popular air fryers have been recalled after three people reported being burned after the machines broke.
U.S. announces charges against alleged Hezbollah member in 1994 bombing
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. announces charges against alleged Hezbollah member in 1994 bombing
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- An alleged member of Hezbollah is facing terrorism charges for allegedly helping plan a bombing in Buenos Aires in 1994.
Feds sue Texas developer, accusing it of preying on Latino homebuyers
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Feds sue Texas developer, accusing it of preying on Latino homebuyers
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Federal authorities on Wednesday sued Houston-area developer Colony Ridge, accusing it of luring Latino home buyers into seller-financed mortgages and setting them up to default and face foreclosure.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge orders Giuliani to immediately start paying defamed election workers
Judge orders Giuliani to immediately start paying defamed election workers
Pilot, photographer killed in television news helicopter crash in New Jersey
Pilot, photographer killed in television news helicopter crash in New Jersey
More than 300,000 units of popular air fryers recalled for burn hazard
More than 300,000 units of popular air fryers recalled for burn hazard
Man stopped with bullet-filled diaper in carry-on at LaGuardia Airport
Man stopped with bullet-filled diaper in carry-on at LaGuardia Airport
On ground in Gaza, Israel says new military phase beginning
On ground in Gaza, Israel says new military phase beginning
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement