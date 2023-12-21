Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 21, 2023 / 8:52 PM

Federal court revives child porn lawsuit over Nirvana album cover

By Ehren Wynder

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Thursday revived a child pornography lawsuit against Nirvana brought by a Los Angeles man who appeared as the naked infant on the cover of the band's 30-plus-year-old album "Nevermind."

Spencer Elden sought personal injury damages from the now dissolved band's company, various record companies and art directors on the grounds that he was a victim of child pornography when he was photographed as an infant for the 1991 album. The district court dismissed the case last year, claiming Elden, now in his 30s, waited too long to file suit.

Advertisement

A panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the dismissal, however, claiming that because each republication of the cover photo might constitute a new personal injury, Elden's complaint was not barred by the statute of limitations.

"The album cover art has become iconic and highly recognizable," Judge Sandra S. Ikuta wrote for the panel. "It has been displayed in the Museum of Modern Art in New York and has been frequently referenced, imitated and parodied. Commentators have opined that the naked infant reaching for a dollar symbolizes the ills of a capitalistic society."

Advertisement

This new ruling does not mean Elden has won his case, only that the lawsuit will now return to a lower court, where the plaintiff must actually prove the image meets the definition of child pornography.

Nirvana's attorney Bret Deixler did not appear phased by what he called a "procedural setback," telling Billboard "we will defend this meritless case with vigor and expect to prevail."

Originally released on Sept. 24, 1991, "Nevermind" reached the top spot on the Billboard 200 in January 1992 and ultimately spent 554 weeks on the chart. The album has sold more than 30 million copies and is widely considered one of the most influential in the history of popular music.

Then-four-month-old Elden was tapped for the album cover shoot because his father was friendly with the photographer. His family received $200, according to Deadline.

Elden recreated the picture in 2016 for the album's 25th anniversary, but he claimed trauma from the images widespread circulation.

Latest Headlines

Tacoma police officers acquitted of murder charges in death of Black suspect
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Tacoma police officers acquitted of murder charges in death of Black suspect
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A jury in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday found three White police officers not guilty on all charges related to the death of a Black man who died in police custody in 2020.
N.H. man indicted after multiple threats to 3 U.S. presidential candidates
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
N.H. man indicted after multiple threats to 3 U.S. presidential candidates
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire man has been indicted for sending violent and threatening text messages to three presidential candidates, the Justice Department has announced.
At last minute, N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez blocks 2 agriculture nominees
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
At last minute, N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez blocks 2 agriculture nominees
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) has derailed the confirmation of two agricultural nominees ahead of the holidays.
Contact tracing underway after tuberculosis infection identified at UC Davis
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Contact tracing underway after tuberculosis infection identified at UC Davis
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Health officials have begun contact tracing after a person at the UC Davis campus was diagnosed with a contagious form of tuberculosis, the university said Thursday.
Nike unveils $2 billion cost-cutting plan amid higher operating costs
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Nike unveils $2 billion cost-cutting plan amid higher operating costs
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Nike on Thursday said it plans to cut costs by about $2 billion over the next three years and forecasted a "softer" revenue outlook for the second half of 2024.
City of Tampa ordered to pay men $300,000 in caregiver discrimination case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
City of Tampa ordered to pay men $300,000 in caregiver discrimination case
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has brokered a deal that requires the city of Tampa, Florida to pay 10 male employees $300,000 to compensate them for being forced to take unpaid leave when their children were born.
Connecticut man sentenced in attempt to travel to Syria to fight for ISIS
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Connecticut man sentenced in attempt to travel to Syria to fight for ISIS
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A Connecticut man was convicted Thursday for attempting to travel to Syria to support ISIS.
State Department marks Iranian Shab-e Yalda holiday with criticism of regime
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
State Department marks Iranian Shab-e Yalda holiday with criticism of regime
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department marked the Persian winter solstice holiday of Shab-e Yalda with a criticism of the Iranian regime's human rights record.
2 men charged in death of Patriots fan at Gillette Stadium
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
2 men charged in death of Patriots fan at Gillette Stadium
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Two men were charged Thursday in connection with the death of a football fan at a New England Patriots game in September.
Wisconsin man sentenced for sharing animal abuse video
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Wisconsin man sentenced for sharing animal abuse video
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man was sentenced Wednesday for distributing a video depicting animal abuse in violation of the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge orders Giuliani to immediately start paying defamed election workers
Judge orders Giuliani to immediately start paying defamed election workers
Man stopped with bullet-filled diaper in carry-on at LaGuardia Airport
Man stopped with bullet-filled diaper in carry-on at LaGuardia Airport
More than 300,000 units of popular air fryers recalled for burn hazard
More than 300,000 units of popular air fryers recalled for burn hazard
House committee to probe plagiarism allegations against Harvard president
House committee to probe plagiarism allegations against Harvard president
Toyota recalls 1M cars, SUVs over issue affecting passenger airbags
Toyota recalls 1M cars, SUVs over issue affecting passenger airbags
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement