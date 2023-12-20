Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 20, 2023 / 8:39 AM

Biden to visit Wisconsin to highlight federal investments in Black business ownership

By A.L. Lee
President Joe Biden will visit Milwaukee on Wednesday to speak at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce on how his economic policies have led to a "boom" for Black small businesses. File Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI
President Joe Biden will visit Milwaukee on Wednesday to speak at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce on how his economic policies have led to a "boom" for Black small businesses. File Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Wisconsin Wednesday to highlight the growth of Black business ownership under his administration, and to call attention to federal investments in Black-owned plumbing firms to remove lead pipes in Milwaukee.

Biden will speak at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce on the broader government effort to cultivate and strengthen small businesses across the country, with Black business ownership growing at the fastest pace in 30 years, the White House said.

Advertisement

The president will be joined by the founder and owner of Hero Plumbing, a Black-owned business that is working to dismantle and replace lead pipes across Milwaukee amid Biden's goal of removing all lead service lines in the United States by 2030 -- a massive project funded through $15 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Biden will announce the Grow Milwaukee Coalition as one of 22 finalists for new investments in job creation, small business growth and economic opportunity in majority-Black communities that were severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

As the 2024 election cycle drew near, Biden planned to use the visit to try to sway voters who were still on the fence with the incumbent due to his age and lingering concerns about the economy.

Despite many positive economic signs in recent months, including lower inflation, a rising stock market, and 3.7% unemployment, Americans remain pessimistic about their economic future as wages were not keeping pace with the high cost of living, according to a poll released last month by Marquette University Law School.

Biden's stop in the battleground state presented an opportunity for the president to slam Republicans, including Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, for voting against his legislative agenda that is now serving to promote small business opportunities across the country, with $79 million to help Wisconsin expand access to Black business owners.

Democrats in the state hailed the president's visit while acknowledging the importance of Biden's trip leading up to 2024, with primaries for Democrats and Republicans each scheduled for Feb. 20.

"As goes Wisconsin, so goes the nation," said former County Democratic chairman Chris Walton. "We are the deciders in this country of the presidential election.

State Republicans said they were glad to see Biden putting focus on the state, but expressed dissonance with the president's economic policies.

Advertisement

"I think it's good the president is coming to Milwaukee, but I hope that he talks to people who are actually suffering under Bidenonomics," said Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis. "Everything is 17% more expensive than when the president took office. In large part that's due to his policies that have driven inflation higher, particularly reckless spending."

The third visit by the president to Wisconsin this year comes as Milwaukee has experienced an economic resurgence since Biden took office three years ago, according to the White House.

The employment rate among the Black population has reached its highest point in over a decade, and new business applications have surged by almost 70%.

Since Biden took office, 15 million Americans have applied to start new businesses, while the share of Black households owning a business doubled from 2019 to 2022 after declining between 2007 and 2019.

This has led to a record 60% increase in Black wealth since before the pandemic, while Black unemployment has reached historic lows, the White House said.

The administration awarded $70 billion in federal contracts to small, disadvantaged businesses in 2022, as well as $12 billion to community lenders to improve access to capital resources for Black firms. About 14.6 million applications have been received to participate in the programs, the White House said.

Advertisement

Biden's visit was intended to call attention to policies that have benefited the nation's Black citizens as he faced criticism from some progressives that he had not fully addressed the issue of reparations during his term.

So far, the Treasury Department has given the green light for more than $8 billion in funding to all 50 states. Additionally, they've granted an extra $108 million in technical assistance to 32 states.

Additionally, the Small Business Administration provided $50 billion in affordable loans to small businesses in fiscal 2023, with a large percentage of support going to Black-owned businesses.

Meanwhile, the Small Business Community Navigators Pilot Program has provided $100 million in funding to 51 organizations, including the U.S. Black Chambers of Commerce and the National Urban League, to help finance minority entrepreneurs.

On Tuesday, the White House also announced that Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Wisconsin on Jan. 22 as part of a national tour to promote abortion rights as Democrats seek to knuckle down on another key issue leading up to the November election.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Congressional panel demands release of detained Chinese #MeToo activist
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Congressional panel demands release of detained Chinese #MeToo activist
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Congress' China human-rights watchdog has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of a Chinese #MeToo rights activist who has been in detention for three years.
New York establishes commission on slavery reparations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New York establishes commission on slavery reparations
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- New York became the second state to create a commission to study reparations and racial justice for those whose ancestors suffered from slavery.
Senate approves remaining military promotions blocked by Sen. Tuberville
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Senate approves remaining military promotions blocked by Sen. Tuberville
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate Tuesday evening unanimously confirmed the promotions of nearly a dozen military members who remained blocked for months by Sen. Tommy Tuberville's protest against the military's abortion policies.
Rep. Scott Perry ordered to disclose nearly 1,700 documents in Jan. 6 investigaiton
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rep. Scott Perry ordered to disclose nearly 1,700 documents in Jan. 6 investigaiton
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ruled that Rep. Scott Perry must disclose nearly 1,700 communication documents to government agents investigating former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy formally submits House resignation
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Rep. Kevin McCarthy formally submits House resignation
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has formally submitted his resignation from Congress, ending the Republican lawmaker's near 20-year political career.
Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Donald Trump from 2024 ballot
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Donald Trump from 2024 ballot
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Colorado Supreme Court has barred Donald Trump from appearing on the state's ballot in 2024, in a ruling Tuesday that states the former president is not eligible due to the 14th Amendment's insurrectionist ban.
Donald Trump to appear on North Carolina's primary ballot after complaint tossed
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Donald Trump to appear on North Carolina's primary ballot after complaint tossed
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump will appear on North Carolina's ballot for the 2024 primary, after state elections officials dismissed a complaint Tuesday that sought to disqualify him from running for the White House.
U.S. deploys sanctions, unseals indictment targeting Iran's drone industry
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. deploys sanctions, unseals indictment targeting Iran's drone industry
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The United States took aim at Tehran's drone industry Tuesday, deploying sanctions and unsealing an indictment that target a procurement network present in Iran, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Indonesia.
CDC calls COVID-19 variant JN.1 'fastest-growing' strain in U.S.
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
CDC calls COVID-19 variant JN.1 'fastest-growing' strain in U.S.
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the COVID-19 variant JN.1, which is a descendant of this summer's BA.2.86, is currently the fastest-growing variant in the United States.
Minnesota panel unveils new state flag design
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Minnesota panel unveils new state flag design
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Minnesota is ready to unfurl a new state flag, as the State Emblems Redesign Commission on Tuesday selected its final design.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Names of Jeffrey Epstein associates to be made public next year, judge rules
Names of Jeffrey Epstein associates to be made public next year, judge rules
Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Donald Trump from 2024 ballot
Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Donald Trump from 2024 ballot
CDC calls COVID-19 variant JN.1 'fastest-growing' strain in U.S.
CDC calls COVID-19 variant JN.1 'fastest-growing' strain in U.S.
Donald Trump to appear on North Carolina's primary ballot after complaint tossed
Donald Trump to appear on North Carolina's primary ballot after complaint tossed
Dozens arrested protesting Israel-Gaza war inside U.S. Capitol rotunda
Dozens arrested protesting Israel-Gaza war inside U.S. Capitol rotunda
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement