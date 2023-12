The Christmas tree lights are turned on for the first time in 2023 at Rockefeller Center in New York City on November 29. New York is ranked 15th for "Best Cities for Christmas." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- People may think New York City is the most magical place in the United States to spend Christmas, popularized by movies and TV. But according to a research released Wednesday, one major Southern city tops of the list for Christmas cheer. Atlanta tops Wallet Hub's annual "Best Cities for Christmas" list, due to its high number of holiday traditions, fun, generosity and shopping options. Rounding out the Top 5 are Pittsburgh, Orlando, Fla., Las Vegas and San Francisco. Advertisement

New York is ranked 15th.

Hialeah, Fla., received the lowest score, landing last of the 100 cities studied. Other notable rankings include Boston (69), Chicago (8), Los Angeles (11), Minneapolis (20) and New Orleans (12).

In addition to mild weather, Atlanta boasts attractions like Skyline Park at Ponce City Market, where you can ice skate or huddle up tight in a personal igloo, and the traditional German Christkindl Market. The city is also home to a vast array of holiday light displays at places like Stone Mountain Park, Margaritaville resorts and the Fernbank Museum

Advertisement

Additionally, after two successful years, the Miracle Bar in Atlanta, has expanded to multiple locations in the downtown area. These repurposed restaurant spaces are decked out in festive decor and feature Christmas-themed cocktails.

According to WalletHub, a personal finance website, Americans are on track to spend at least $957 billion from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 on travel and retail.