FTC bans Rite Aid facial recognition over 'reckless' use

Rite Aid is banned for five years from using AI facial recognition surveillance technology in hundreds of stores nationwide. The FTC Tuesday ordered the ban because that system falsely tagged people as shoplifters, disproportionately impacting people of color and women. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Levine called it a groundbreaking order as he vowed the FTC "will be vigilant in protecting the public from unfair biometric surveillance and unfair data security practices."

The FTC said, Rite Aid's actions disproportionately impacted people of color and women, generating thousands of false-positive matches.

Rite Aid was using AI-based facial recognition from 2012-2020 to ID shoplifters.

The problem, according to the FTC, is that the company allegedly failed to implement reasonable procedures to prevent the false flagging of customers who were erroneously tagged by the system.

The FTC said the real harm came when Rite Aid staff acted on the false information provided by the AI-driven tech, subjecting customers who were not shoplifters to "embarrassment, harassment, and other harm."

"Employees, acting on false positive alerts, followed consumers around its stores, searched them, ordered them to leave, called the police to confront or remove consumers, and publicly accused them, sometimes in front of friends or family, of shoplifting or other wrongdoing, according to the complaint," the FTC's statement said.

Rite Aid collected thousands of images of customers, many of them low-quality, collected form store security cameras, employee phones and in some cases even news stories.

According to the FTC complaint against Rite Aid filed in Pennsylvania federal court the goal of the AI surveillance and database was to "drive and keep persons of interest out of [Rite Aid's] stores."

In some cases, the complaint said, Rite Aid got images of customers from law enforcement agencies for their surveillance database while encouraging employees to push to get as many images as possible into the database.

In addition to the five-year ban on using the AI technology, the FTC's order requires Rite Aid to delete the images collected by their facial recognition system, notify customers when their biometric information is in a security or surveillance system and delete any biometric information it collects within five years.