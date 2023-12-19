Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 19, 2023 / 7:34 PM

Minnesota panel unveils new state flag design

By Sheri Walsh
Minnesota has adopted a new state flag design following months of research and 20,000 public comments. The flag is expected to start flying on May 11, pending approval from the state legislature. Photo courtesy of State Emblems Redesign Commission
1 of 3 | Minnesota has adopted a new state flag design following months of research and 20,000 public comments. The flag is expected to start flying on May 11, pending approval from the state legislature. Photo courtesy of State Emblems Redesign Commission

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Minnesota is ready to unfurl a new state flag, as the State Emblems Redesign Commission on Tuesday selected its final design.

The new design features the shape of Minnesota in deep blue, topped with an eight-point star facing north -- to represent the state's official motto, "L'Étoile du Nord," which translates from French to "The Star of the North" -- and a block of light blue to represent water.

Advertisement

"It's official; we have a new Minnesota flag!" the group Minnesotans for a Better Flag wrote Tuesday in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "A+ design according to the North American Vexillogical Association standards; well done SERC commission! Now on to the legislature for final approval."

Minnesota's new flag design follows decades of criticism over its current flag as being offensive toward Native Americans. The emblem in the middle, which was considered too busy to decipher from a distance, showed a Native American riding off into the sunset as a White settler plows a field.

Related

In addition to a new flag, the commission created a new state seal design, which features a red-eyed loon on a Minnesota lake surrounded by pine trees, the North Star and sprigs of wild rice.

Advertisement

The final flag selection followed months of research and meetings, in addition to more than 20,000 public comments. The new flag was designed by Andrew Prekker, a 24-year-old resident of Luverne.

"The last few days have been surreal for me. Very few things make me speechless in life, but this is one of those moments where it's hard to express the sheer gratitude and amazement I've felt at this whole opportunity," Prekker said Tuesday in a statement.

Prekker's design was originally white, green and blue to symbolize the state's snow, agriculture and water.

"We needed to focus on one thing to make us different," State Emblems Redesign Commission Chair Luis Fitch said in choosing the final design.

The new blue-on-blue flag is expected to start flying on May 11, which is Statehood Day, pending approval of the state legislature.

Two Republican lawmakers have criticized the fast pace of the process and could introduce legislation that would require the flag's design be put before the voters, according to the Star Tribune.

"This process should have taken a lot longer, we should have taken more public testimony, we should have heard from more Minnesotans," said Rep. Bjorn Olson, R-Fairmont.

"Change is hard initially, but then you get used to it," advised commission vice chair Anita Gaul. "By the time my kids are adults, they will embrace this flag; they will hardly remember the one we had before it."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Donald Trump from 2024 ballot
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Donald Trump from 2024 ballot
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Colorado Supreme Court has barred Donald Trump from appearing on the state's ballot in 2024, in a ruling Tuesday that states the former president is not eligible due to the 14th Amendment's insurrectionist ban.
U.S. officials stress Houthi threats to commercial shipping will be stopped
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. officials stress Houthi threats to commercial shipping will be stopped
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. officials say commercial shipping threats posed by Houthi militants in the Red Sea are unacceptable and will be stopped by a newly formed multinational military initiative.
Dozens arrested protesting Israel-Gaza war inside U.S. Capitol rotunda
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dozens arrested protesting Israel-Gaza war inside U.S. Capitol rotunda
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Dozens of protesters were arrested Tuesday inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda, as they called for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, according to Capitol Police who said the group entered the building as a tour group.
South leads U.S. population growth to pre-pandemic levels
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
South leads U.S. population growth to pre-pandemic levels
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- This year, the United States saw its largest population gain since before the pandemic, with states in the South leading the growth, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Tuesday.
Biden, Chief Justice Roberts remember Sandra Day O'Connor as 'American pioneer'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden, Chief Justice Roberts remember Sandra Day O'Connor as 'American pioneer'
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Chief Justice John Roberts will eulogize Sandra Day O'Connor during a Tuesday funeral service for the former Supreme Court justice.
2 storms packing snow to collide over Rockies, Plains during holiday weekend
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
2 storms packing snow to collide over Rockies, Plains during holiday weekend
A pair of storms -- one that will hit Southern California and the deserts with heavy rain and another in the Northwest with rain and snow -- will merge near the middle of the United States with rain and snow.
Names of Jeffrey Epstein associates to be made public next year, judge rules
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Names of Jeffrey Epstein associates to be made public next year, judge rules
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A New York-based federal judge ordered the unsealing of court documents in early 2024 that will make public the names of scores of Jeffrey Epstein's associates.
Holiday gas prices reach lowest level since 2020
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Holiday gas prices reach lowest level since 2020
The national average for the price of gas at the pump has declined 13 straight weeks, falling to its lowest level since 2021, analysts say.
Biden administration moves to protect old growth forests
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden administration moves to protect old growth forests
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced a new plan Tuesday to protect some of the nation's oldest trees on national forests and grasslands throughout the United States.
State Dept. says passport processing times back to normal
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
State Dept. says passport processing times back to normal
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of State announced passport processing times have returned to "pre-pandemic" norms, adding that the agency issued 24 million passport books and cards between October 2022 and September 2023.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge again dismisses Donald Trump's attempt to throw out civil fraud trial
Judge again dismisses Donald Trump's attempt to throw out civil fraud trial
U.S. unveils new multinational operation to counter Houthi rebels attacking Red Sea ships
U.S. unveils new multinational operation to counter Houthi rebels attacking Red Sea ships
Iceland volcano erupts on Reykjanes peninsula following hundreds of earthquakes
Iceland volcano erupts on Reykjanes peninsula following hundreds of earthquakes
Georgia election workers sue Rudy Giuliani again, days after $148M award
Georgia election workers sue Rudy Giuliani again, days after $148M award
Names of Jeffrey Epstein associates to be made public next year, judge rules
Names of Jeffrey Epstein associates to be made public next year, judge rules
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement