Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 19, 2023 / 4:01 PM

South leads U.S. population growth to pre-pandemic levels

By UPI Staff
States in the South saw the biggest population increase this year. International migration added almost half a million people to the South's population gain, while domestic migration added 706,266. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI
States in the South saw the biggest population increase this year. International migration added almost half a million people to the South's population gain, while domestic migration added 706,266. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- This year, the United States saw its largest population gain since before the pandemic, with states in the South leading the growth, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Tuesday.

The U.S. population grew by 1.6 million people, or 0.5%, to nearly 335 million in 2023, the Census Bureau said. That's the highest it's been since 2018 and up from 0.4% in 2022 and 0.2% in 2021.

Advertisement

The vast majority of the growth happened in the South, which rose by 1.4 million residents, accounting for 87% of U.S. population growth.

"U.S. migration returning to pre-pandemic levels and a drop in deaths are driving the nation's growth," Kristie Wilder, a U.S. Census Bureau demographer, said in a news release.

Related

Deaths decreased by 9% in 2023 while births decreased.

International migration added almost half a million people to the South's population gain, while domestic migration added 706,266.

Texas and Florida added 473,453 and 365,205 people respectively, more than any other state. North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia also landed among the Top 10 states by number of residents added.

Arizona, Colorado and Utah rounded out the Top 10, bringing the total population growth among states in the West to 137,299 people.

Advertisement

The Midwest added 126,000 residents, or 0.2%, after two years of declining population.

The Northeast's population fell for a third straight year, although by a smaller number. The region's population was down by 43,330 people in 2023, compared with drops of 216,576 in 2022 and 187,054 in 2021.

Puerto Rico also saw a smaller drop in population, falling by 14,422 people in 2023, compared with 42,580 in 2022. Births declined by 4.5% and deaths increased by 2.8%, offsetting the addition of 1,872 people via migration.

Latest Headlines

Biden, Chief Justice Roberts remember Sandra Day O'Connor as 'American pioneer'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden, Chief Justice Roberts remember Sandra Day O'Connor as 'American pioneer'
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Chief Justice John Roberts will eulogize Sandra Day O'Connor during a Tuesday funeral service for the former Supreme Court justice.
2 storms packing snow to collide over Rockies, Plains during holiday weekend
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
2 storms packing snow to collide over Rockies, Plains during holiday weekend
A pair of storms -- one that will hit Southern California and the deserts with heavy rain and another in the Northwest with rain and snow -- will merge near the middle of the United States with rain and snow.
Names of Jeffrey Epstein associates to be made public next year, judge rules
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Names of Jeffrey Epstein associates to be made public next year, judge rules
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A New York-based federal judge ordered the unsealing of court documents in early 2024 that will make public the names of scores of Jeffrey Epstein's associates.
Holiday gas prices reach lowest level since 2020
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Holiday gas prices reach lowest level since 2020
The national average for the price of gas at the pump has declined 13 straight weeks, falling to its lowest level since 2021, analysts say.
Biden administration moves to protect old growth forests
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden administration moves to protect old growth forests
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced a new plan Tuesday to protect some of the nation's oldest trees on national forests and grasslands throughout the United States.
State Dept. says passport processing times back to normal
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
State Dept. says passport processing times back to normal
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of State announced passport processing times have returned to "pre-pandemic" norms, adding that the agency issued 24 million passport books and cards between October 2022 and September 2023.
Fetterman, Vance vow to fight Nippon Steel's purchase of U.S. Steel
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Fetterman, Vance vow to fight Nippon Steel's purchase of U.S. Steel
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Federal and state Pennsylvania lawmakers sounded off against an announced $14.9 billion sale of U.S. Steel to Japanese company Nippon Steel Corp., with some vowing to fight the deal.
Kamala Harris to launch nationwide tour in 2024 to promote abortion rights
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Kamala Harris to launch nationwide tour in 2024 to promote abortion rights
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris plans to launch a tour of the United States in early 2024 to promote abortion rights as Democrats sought to knuckle down on a key issue leading up to the November election.
Google to pay $700M, allow alternative billing in antitrust settlement with states
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Google to pay $700M, allow alternative billing in antitrust settlement with states
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Google announced on Monday that it is changing its billing options brought on by a $700 million antitrust settlement sparked by a lawsuit filed by the majority of U.S. attorneys general.
Judge again dismisses Donald Trump's attempt to throw out civil fraud trial
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Judge again dismisses Donald Trump's attempt to throw out civil fraud trial
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A New York judge overseeing Donald Trump's civil fraud trial has denied the former president's latest motion to have the state's case thrown out in a scathing rebuke of his defense.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Actor Jonathan Majors guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend, fired by Disney/Marvel Studios
Actor Jonathan Majors guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend, fired by Disney/Marvel Studios
U.S. unveils new multinational operation to counter Houthi rebels attacking Red Sea ships
U.S. unveils new multinational operation to counter Houthi rebels attacking Red Sea ships
Judge again dismisses Donald Trump's attempt to throw out civil fraud trial
Judge again dismisses Donald Trump's attempt to throw out civil fraud trial
Iceland volcano erupts on Reykjanes peninsula following hundreds of earthquakes
Iceland volcano erupts on Reykjanes peninsula following hundreds of earthquakes
Georgia election workers sue Rudy Giuliani again, days after $148M award
Georgia election workers sue Rudy Giuliani again, days after $148M award
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement