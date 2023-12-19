Trending
Biden administration moves to protect old growth forests

By Clyde Hughes
Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack unveiled the administration's proposed changes to old-growth forest protections on Tuesday. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack unveiled the administration's proposed changes to old-growth forest protections on Tuesday. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced a new plan Tuesday to protect some of the nation's oldest trees on national forests and grasslands throughout the United States.

The action includes what the administration described as a "first-of-its-kind" proposal from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to amend all 128 forest land management plans throughout the nation "to conserve and restore old-growth forests across the National Forest System."

"Old-growth forests are a vital part of our ecosystems and a special cultural resource. This proposed nationwide forest plan amendment -- the first in the agency's history -- is an important step in conserving these national treasures," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said. "Climate change is presenting new threats like historic droughts and catastrophic wildfire. This clear direction will help our old-growth forests thrive across our shared landscape."

The White House said the Forest Service would also initiate the process of updating the Northwest Forest Plan for climate resilience, including for mature and old forest ecosystems.

"The Northwest Forest Plan, initiated in 1994, guides the management of certain federally managed forests in Washington, Oregon, and California. These forests contain roughly one-quarter of the remaining old growth on the national forest system in the lower 48 states," the White House said.

The old-growth forest protections would prevent commercial logging on all 193 million acres of forests and grasslands, protecting some of the nation's oldest trees, many more than 100 years old and rich in carbon.

White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory said U.S. forests absorb carbon dioxide equivalent to more than 10% of our nation's annual greenhouse gas emissions, making it a critical player in climate change.

"Under President Biden's leadership, our administration is acting to conserve and restore old-growth forests so nature can continue to be a key climate solution," Mallory said.

Officials said the proposal would benefit about 25 million acres of old growth overseen by the Forest Service, of which 45% is not protected from logging, and allows continued cutting under specific conditions.

It also requires the Forest Service to keep tabs on changes to old growth and efforts to protect it.

