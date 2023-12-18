Advertisement
Dec. 18, 2023 / 7:23 AM

Lloyd Austin lands in Israel to talk 'focused' strategy in Hamas war

By Clyde Hughes
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet with Israeli leaders Monday to discuss the war with Hamas. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet with Israeli leaders Monday to discuss the war with Hamas. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Tel Aviv on Monday, saying he plans to visit with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Secretary Yoav Gallant about the ongoing war against Hamas.

Austin, the latest in a line of high-ranking U.S. officials to visit Israel since Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7, said on X, formerly Twitter, that he will "reiterate America's ironclad commitment to Israel."

He added that he will talk with Israel Defense Forces on their operations against Hamas and "underscore the need to protect civilians from harm and enable the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza" as President Joe Biden warned Israel it was losing international support for its war against Hamas because of the high civilian death count in Gaza.

"[Secretary Austin] has been having discussions with his Israeli counterparts the entire time about the different phases of their campaign, how they assess the different phases of their campaign, and what their operational milestones are in order to feel that their population can be secure enough given their stated objective of the military dismantlement of Hamas," a Defense Department official said in a statement.

"He wants to talk to them about how you move through those different phases."

The trip comes days after U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that Israel intends to transition to a new focused campaign to attack Hamas in "more precise ways."

"It's for [Israel] to determine when they assess that Hamas has been sufficiently degraded [so] that they can shift to the next phase of their campaign," the Defense Department official said. "We, as the Department of Defense, and Secretary Austin in particular, I think, [have] incredibly valuable perspectives on this and that's what he wants to consult with them about."

In the meantime, Austin is expected to announce increasing U.S. protection for Arab states to combat the increasingly frequent Houthi attacks being mounted from Yemen's ports on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, The Guardian reported.

Houthi attacks have already forced five big shipping companies to remove their ships from the Red Sea route because of the attacks. The Houthis have said they have increased the attacks to show support for Hamas in its fight against Israel.

The Maersk shipping line, one of the largest shipping and logistics companies in the world with more than 100,000 employees stationed across over 130 countries, shut down its operations late last week.

