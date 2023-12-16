Advertisement
Dec. 16, 2023 / 2:41 PM

Sacramento, Calif., City Council member indicted on immigration fraud charges

By Patrick Hilsman
Sacramento, Calif., City Council member Shahriar "Sean" Loloee was indicted on federal fraud charges for allegedly hiring undocumented workers for his grocery store chain. File Photo by Xde13/Wikimedia Commons
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A member of the Sacramento, Calif., City Council and an associate are accused of using false documents to employ illegal immigrants at their businesses, according to a newly unsealed indictment.

Prosecutors alleged in the indictment, unsealed Friday in U.S. District Court, that Council Member Shahriar "Sean" Loloee employed undocumented workers at his Viva Supermarket chain.

Supermarket general manager Karla Montoya was also named in the indictment.

The pair pleaded not guilty during an appearance before a federal magistrate in Sacramento on Friday and were released as prosecutors did not demand they be held, the Sacramento Bee and KCRA-TV reported.

Prosecutors say the pair obstructed investigators. Loloee is also accused of fraud related to COVID-19 relief funds.

"Beginning as early as in or about November 2008 and continuing through in or about October 2023, Loloee and Montoya hired and employed workers at the Viva Supermarkets who used fraudulent documents to satisfy the I-9 employment verification requirement," U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert said in the indictment.

In 2022, the Labor Department filed a suit related to Viva Supermarkets as well as against Montoya and Loloee.

According to the indictment, the pair employed deceptive tactics to avoid Department of Labor scrutiny.

Prosecutors accuse Loloee and Montoya of "threatening adverse immigration consequences if employees cooperated with the agency's investigation," as well as "directing employees to lie about aspects of their employment."

The pair are also accused of "directing some employees to impersonate agency investigators."

Loloee on Friday denied the charges.

"Today's news comes as a shock, particularly since I came to this country as a teenager in 1989 with absolutely nothing and have worked tirelessly to meet the needs of the underserved in both my grocery stores and as a member of the city council," he said in a statement to KCRA.

Ariz. Gov. Hobbs sends National Guard to U.S.-Mexico border amid migrant surge
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ariz. Gov. Hobbs sends National Guard to U.S.-Mexico border amid migrant surge
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has ordered National Guard troops to a remote area along the U.S. state's border with Mexico is help local authorities cope with a surge in illegal migrant crossings.
Michigan State University settles with families of 3 students slain in shooting
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Michigan State University settles with families of 3 students slain in shooting
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Michigan State University officials said Friday they have reached a financial settlement with the families of the three students who were killed by a gunman who opened fire on campus in February.
Homelessness surged by 12% to more than 650,000 in 2023, HUD report says
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Homelessness surged by 12% to more than 650,000 in 2023, HUD report says
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Homelessness in the United States soared by 12% to more than 650,000 people during a single-night count at the start of this year, reflecting a surge in first-time homelessness, the administration said Friday.
Gaming platform Twitch rolls back nudity policy after multiple violations
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Gaming platform Twitch rolls back nudity policy after multiple violations
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Twitch has changed course on how it handles nudity just two days after it updated its policy to allow certain depictions of nudity on the platform.
Joe Biden tapes segment for Conan O'Brien's 'Needs a Friend' podcast
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Joe Biden tapes segment for Conan O'Brien's 'Needs a Friend' podcast
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden spent part of Friday taping an interview segment for comedian Conan O'Brien's "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast, the White House said.
Metropolitan Museum of Art to return stolen sculptures to Cambodia, Thailand
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Metropolitan Museum of Art to return stolen sculptures to Cambodia, Thailand
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Metropolitan Museum of Art said Friday it plans to return 14 sculptures to Cambodia and two to Thailand after it discovered the artifacts were stolen.
It seems like end of road for iconic American car as Chevy Camaro production stops
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
It seems like end of road for iconic American car as Chevy Camaro production stops
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- General Motors stopped production of its iconic Chevrolet Camaro this week, according to outlets citing General Motors representatives.
Vivek Ramaswamy blitzes Iowa with 1 month left before caucus
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Vivek Ramaswamy blitzes Iowa with 1 month left before caucus
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Vivek Ramaswamy is all of the good things about Donald Trump without all of the bad, former Iowa Secretary of State Matt Schultz told the town hall crowd in Oskaloosa, Iowa, on Friday.
Rudy Giuliani ordered to pay nearly $150M in election worker defamation suit
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Rudy Giuliani ordered to pay nearly $150M in election worker defamation suit
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Jurors in a federal civil defamation trial Friday ordered Rudy Giuliani to pay nearly $150 million in damages to two election workers.
Using new law, Florida seeks death for man accused in child sexual battery
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Using new law, Florida seeks death for man accused in child sexual battery
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Central Florida State Attorney Bill Gladson will seek the death penalty against a man accused of child sexual battery under a new law that expanded capital punishment to include child sexual battery.
