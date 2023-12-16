Advertisement
Dec. 16, 2023 / 4:15 PM

Michigan man sentenced to 51 months for role in Jan. 6 riot

By Patrick Hilsman
Matthew Krol, 64, of Linden, Mich., drew a 51-month prison sentence for assaulting police officers with a stolen baton during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection by supporters of former President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol. Photo courtesy U.S. Department of Justice
Matthew Krol, 64, of Linden, Mich., drew a 51-month prison sentence for assaulting police officers with a stolen baton during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection by supporters of former President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol. Photo courtesy U.S. Department of Justice

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A 64-year-old Michigan man has been sentenced to 51 months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Matthew Krol pleaded guilty to one felony count of "assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon" in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., the Justice Department announced Friday.

According to prosecutors, Krol, of Linden, Mich., stole an officer's baton during the riot and stuck at least three police officers with it.

One of the officers whom Krol struck was seriously injured in his right hand.

The DOJ alleged that Krol is the "self-professed executive officer" of the Genesee County, Mich., Volunteer Militia and an associate of the Wolverine Watchmen, an extremist group whose members were convicted in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Krol apologized for his actions in court Friday, saying he was "terribly sorry," the Detroit Free Press reported.

"For everyone's sake I wish I could go back and change that day," Krol told the court.

According to the Justice Department, more than 1,230 people have been charged in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, rioting.

House committee holds final hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol attack

A video of former President Donald Trump is shown as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final public hearing to discuss the findings of an 18-month investigation on December 19, 2022. Pool photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

