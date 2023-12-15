Trending
Dec. 15, 2023 / 3:32 PM

Rep. Elise Stefanik files complaint against judge over her Trump comments

By Ehren Wynder
Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., appears at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in November. Stefanik filed an ethics complaint Friday against a federal judge who oversaw multiple Jan. 6-related cases. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., appears at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in November. Stefanik filed an ethics complaint Friday against a federal judge who oversaw multiple Jan. 6-related cases. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., filed an ethics complaint Friday against a federal judge who oversaw multiple Jan. 6-related cases.

Stefanik formally requested an ethics investigation into U.S. District Court Judge Beryll Howell, accusing her of judicial misconduct in a "highly inappropriate speech" the judge gave last month after accepting an award at the Women's White Collar Defense Association awards gala in Washington, D.C.

In her speech, Howell warned of the effect of "big lies" in regard to the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

"My D.C. judicial colleagues and I regularly see the impact of big lies at the sentencing of hundreds, hundreds of individuals who have been convicted for offense conduct on Jan. 6, 2021, when they disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election at the U.S. Capitol," she said.

In her complaint to the Judicial Council of the D.C. Circuit, Stefanik accused Howell of suggesting that re-electing former President Donald Trump will lead to authoritarianism in America and that her speech "undermines public trust in judicial independence, in violation of Canon 2B."

"Partisans cannot use our judicial system to exact political revenge against those with whom they disagree," the complaint read. "The consequences for our legal system, Constitution, and country would be devastating."

Howell, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, has issued several decisions against Jan. 6 defendants and oversaw the grand jury that indicted Trump in his federal 2020 election subversion case.

Howell is not the only judge Stefanik has targeted with an ethics inquiry. A staunch Trump supporter and member of GOP leadership, Stefanik in November filed a complaint against Judge Arthur Engoron, who ruled Trump and the Trump Organization committed systematic business fraud for years.

Latest Headlines

Severe weather, possible tornadoes forecast across Southeast this weekend
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Severe weather, possible tornadoes forecast across Southeast this weekend
Severe thunderstorms, some spawning tornadoes and unleashing intense rainfall, are expected to blast parts of the Southeast this weekend.
Virginia mother of 6-year-old boy who shot teacher gets 2 years in prison
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Virginia mother of 6-year-old boy who shot teacher gets 2 years in prison
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The mother of a Virginia six-year old who shot his elementary school teacher was sentenced Friday to five years in prison, with three years suspended, for felony child neglect.
Using new law, Florida seeks death for man accused in child sexual battery
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Using new law, Florida seeks death for man accused in child sexual battery
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Central Florida State Attorney Bill Gladson will seek the death penalty against a man accused of child sexual battery under a new law that expanded capital punishment to include child sexual battery.
Justice Department cracks down on microtransaction scams
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Department cracks down on microtransaction scams
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- American officials are cracking down on so-called "microtransactions," which target unsuspecting consumers, the U.S. Justice Department announced Friday.
Border Patrol officers seize cocaine at Ysleta port of entry
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Border Patrol officers seize cocaine at Ysleta port of entry
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Officers said Friday they seized 36 pounds of cocaine at the Port of Ysleta near El Paso, Texas.
Trial resumes in Rudy Giuliani election worker defamation case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trial resumes in Rudy Giuliani election worker defamation case
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The jury in the federal civil defamation trial of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani resumed deliberations Friday morning.
1 dead, 1 hurt in Atlanta shooting on university campus, no students hurt
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
1 dead, 1 hurt in Atlanta shooting on university campus, no students hurt
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- One person is dead and another wounded in stable condition in a Friday double shooting on Atlanta's Georgia's State University campus.
Michigan State board to release Nassar investigation documents
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Michigan State board to release Nassar investigation documents
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Michigan State University Board of Trustees voted Friday to release thousands of documents from the school's investigation of now-convicted sex predator Dr. Larry Nassar.
Melania Trump speaks at Washington naturalization ceremony
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Melania Trump speaks at Washington naturalization ceremony
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Former first lady Melania Trump spoke at a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives headquarters in Washington Friday.
Federal appeals court hears Mark Meadows' call to move his Georgia case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal appeals court hears Mark Meadows' call to move his Georgia case
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals Friday to try to move his Georgia election racketeering case to the federal courts.
