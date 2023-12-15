Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 15, 2023 / 11:05 AM

New government guidance rewards sustainable aviation fuel

By Simon Druker
The U.S. Treasury Department Friday released details of an initiative to lower emissions produced by aviation fuel by encouraging American innovation in the sector. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 3 | The U.S. Treasury Department Friday released details of an initiative to lower emissions produced by aviation fuel by encouraging American innovation in the sector. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Friday released details of an initiative to lower emissions produced by aviation fuel by encouraging American innovation in the sector.

The Sustainable Aviation Fuel credits are being administered through the Treasury, with consultation from the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Transportation, Department of Agriculture and Department of Energy.

Advertisement

"Incentives in the Inflation Reduction are helping to scale production of low-carbon fuels and cut emissions from the aviation sector, one of the most difficult-to-transition sectors of our economy," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

Yellen also pledged the credits will create jobs in the aviation fuel industry to "help the U.S. clear hurdles in our clean energy transition."

Related

The United States has a goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The newly issued guidelines lend clarity to the eligibility process for the SAF Credit. The Biden administration has a goal of helping to develop a greener aviation fuel in the United States that would cut carbon emissions by at least 50% compared to conventional petroleum-based jet fuel.

Such a fuel would be eligible for a tax credit of between $1.25 and $1.75 per gallon.

Advertisement

"Sustainable aviation fuel will provide low carbon fuel made here in America to help decarbonize the hardest to reach areas in the transportation sector, and DOE is committed to supporting this effort which will lead to cleaner skies for all," Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said in the Treasury's statement.

Valid biomass-based diesel, advanced biofuels, cellulosic biofuel and cellulosic diesel that have been approved by the Environmental Protection Agency under the Renewable Fuel Standard will all qualify for the credit, according to the Treasury's guidance.

"Today's announcement is the next step in making this 36-billion-gallon industry all the more possible," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement.

"By powering aviation through low-carbon fuels, farmers can earn extra income, tap into value-added climate-smart agriculture markets, and meet the demand for an aviation industry that seeks to accelerate sustainable production."

Latest Headlines

Federal appeals court hears Mark Meadows' call to move his Georgia case
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Federal appeals court hears Mark Meadows' call to move his Georgia case
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals Friday to try to move his Georgia election racketeering case to the federal courts.
Small plane crashes on I-26 in North Carolina
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Small plane crashes on I-26 in North Carolina
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A small airplane crashed into Interstate 26 in North Carolina Wednesday.
Janet Yellen discusses strategy to improve economic ties with China
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Janet Yellen discusses strategy to improve economic ties with China
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday discussed strategies for the United States to strengthen economic ties with China following a year of rancor between the world powers.
Northeast snow drought nearing 700 days
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Northeast snow drought nearing 700 days
Shovels have gathered dust and snow blowers have lain dormant for nearly two years in some of the major cities in the Northeast, a snow drought that could finally come to an end this winter.
January GM layoffs in Michigan will idle 1,314 workers at two factories
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
January GM layoffs in Michigan will idle 1,314 workers at two factories
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- General Motors plans to lay off 1,314 workers in January at two Michigan factories related to electric pickup production delays at the Orion Assembly plant.
Michigan appeals court rules Donald Trump can stay on primary ballot
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Michigan appeals court rules Donald Trump can stay on primary ballot
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Michigan appeals court ruled that former President Donald Trump can remain on the state's GOP presidential primary ballot amid efforts to disqualify him over his actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.
Nikki Haley stands out from GOP competitors on key issues like abortion
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Nikki Haley stands out from GOP competitors on key issues like abortion
WAUKEE, Iowa, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Besides being the only woman seeking the GOP nomination for president, Nikki Haley stands out for her positions on abortion and other key issues - taking a "common sense" approach that seems to be resonating with voters.
U.S. hits Mexican crime organization with sanctions, indictment
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. hits Mexican crime organization with sanctions, indictment
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The United States has targeted the Malas Mañas Mexican criminal organization and its members with sanctions and an indictment on accusations of human smuggling and narcotics trafficking.
Home where 4 Idaho students were killed to be demolished this month
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Home where 4 Idaho students were killed to be demolished this month
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Following months of delays, the demolition of a home where four University of Idaho students were killed in November of last year will begin this month, school officials said.
Appeals court rejects Trump's challenge of N.Y. civil trial gag order
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Appeals court rejects Trump's challenge of N.Y. civil trial gag order
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A New York appeals court has again rejected Donald Trump's latest attempt to strike down a partial gag order that bars him and his staff from speaking publicly about the presiding judge's staff in the civil fraud case.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former top FBI agent is sentenced to prison for collusion with Russian oligarch
Former top FBI agent is sentenced to prison for collusion with Russian oligarch
N.Y. Republicans nominate registered Democrat to fill George Santos congressional seat
N.Y. Republicans nominate registered Democrat to fill George Santos congressional seat
South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian planes enter air defense zone
South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian planes enter air defense zone
Israel reports progress against Hamas militants with air strikes, tunnel fighting
Israel reports progress against Hamas militants with air strikes, tunnel fighting
GM tells its Cruise employees 24% of them will be laid off 'through no fault of their own'
GM tells its Cruise employees 24% of them will be laid off 'through no fault of their own'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement