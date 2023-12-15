Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 15, 2023 / 2:40 PM

Border Patrol officers seize cocaine at Ysleta port of entry

By Ehren Wynder
Border Patrol agents working the U.S. southwest border have seized over 27,000 pounds of cocaine in 2023. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI
Border Patrol agents working the U.S. southwest border have seized over 27,000 pounds of cocaine in 2023. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Officers said Friday they seized 36 pounds of cocaine at the Port of Ysleta near El Paso, Texas.

Officers confiscated the illegal narcotics, with an estimated street value of $495,000, on Wednesday at the port of entry between El Paso and Juarez, Mexico.

Advertisement

CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnie Gomez said in a statement the agency remains focused on narcotics enforcement amid the increase in holiday traffic.

"We will keep traffic moving while also preventing the introduction of harmful narcotics," he said.

Border Patrol officers captured the shipment from a 35-year-old American man who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The driver was referred for a secondary screening by a canine unit and a nonintrusive X-ray exam. After conducting the exam, officers found multiple packages of cocaine in the vehicle totaling 36.4 pounds.

Officers turned the man over to Homeland Security Investigations for further questioning, and the narcotics were in CBP custody.

Border Patrol agents working the U.S. southwest border have seized over 27,000 pounds of cocaine in 2023, according to agency statistics. Methamphetamine was the most frequent southwest border drug seizure in 2023 at 121,000 pounds, followed by marijuana at 61,000 pounds. The highest number of drug seizures took place in September, with over 27 pounds of narcotics seized that month.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Justice Department cracks down on microtransaction scams
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Justice Department cracks down on microtransaction scams
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- American officials are cracking down on so-called "microtransactions," which target unsuspecting consumers, the U.S. Justice Department announced Friday.
Trial resumes in Rudy Giuliani election worker defamation case
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Trial resumes in Rudy Giuliani election worker defamation case
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The jury in the federal civil defamation trial of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani resumed deliberations Friday morning.
1 dead, 1 hurt in Atlanta shooting on university campus, no students hurt
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
1 dead, 1 hurt in Atlanta shooting on university campus, no students hurt
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- One person is dead and another wounded in stable condition in a Friday double shooting on Atlanta's Georgia's State University campus.
Michigan State board to release Nassar investigation documents
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Michigan State board to release Nassar investigation documents
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Michigan State University Board of Trustees voted Friday to release thousands of documents from the school's investigation of now-convicted sex predator Dr. Larry Nassar.
Melania Trump speaks at Washington naturalization ceremony
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Melania Trump speaks at Washington naturalization ceremony
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Former first lady Melania Trump spoke at a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives headquarters in Washington Friday.
Federal appeals court hears Mark Meadows' call to move his Georgia case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal appeals court hears Mark Meadows' call to move his Georgia case
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals Friday to try to move his Georgia election racketeering case to the federal courts.
Small plane crashes on I-26 in North Carolina
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Small plane crashes on I-26 in North Carolina
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A small airplane crashed into Interstate 26 in North Carolina Wednesday.
New government guidance rewards sustainable aviation fuel
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New government guidance rewards sustainable aviation fuel
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Friday released details of an initiative to lower emissions produced by aviation fuel by encouraging American innovation in the sector.
Janet Yellen discusses strategy to improve economic ties with China
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Janet Yellen discusses strategy to improve economic ties with China
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday discussed strategies for the United States to strengthen economic ties with China following a year of rancor between the world powers.
Northeast snow drought nearing 700 days
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Northeast snow drought nearing 700 days
Shovels have gathered dust and snow blowers have lain dormant for nearly two years in some of the major cities in the Northeast, a snow drought that could finally come to an end this winter.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former top FBI agent is sentenced to prison for collusion with Russian oligarch
Former top FBI agent is sentenced to prison for collusion with Russian oligarch
N.Y. Republicans nominate registered Democrat to fill George Santos congressional seat
N.Y. Republicans nominate registered Democrat to fill George Santos congressional seat
1 killed, 26 wounded as Ukraine council member detonates grenades in meeting
1 killed, 26 wounded as Ukraine council member detonates grenades in meeting
Israeli military says it killed 3 Gaza hostages, mistaking them for threat
Israeli military says it killed 3 Gaza hostages, mistaking them for threat
Israel reports progress against Hamas militants with air strikes, tunnel fighting
Israel reports progress against Hamas militants with air strikes, tunnel fighting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement