Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 14, 2023 / 1:14 AM

Families of Americans held hostage by Hamas meet with Biden at White House

By Darryl Coote
The families of Americans who were taken hostage by Hamas during its attack on Israel Oct. 7 speak to the press after meeting President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C/, on Wednesday. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
1 of 3 | The families of Americans who were taken hostage by Hamas during its attack on Israel Oct. 7 speak to the press after meeting President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C/, on Wednesday. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The families of eight Americans who are believed to be held hostage by Hamas have met with President Joe Biden at the White House as his administration works to secure the release of their loved ones.

The families met Biden on Wednesday in a meeting they told reporters during a press conference afterward that they came away from feeling that all was being done to free those they love.

Advertisement

"We felt that, and we felt before and we were only reinforced in seeing and believing that we could have no better friend in Washington or in the White House than President Biden himself and his administration," Jonathan Dekel-Chen, the father of Sagui Dekel-Chen, said while holding a picture of his missing 35-year-old son.

Sagui Dekel-Chen was among the some 240 people who were taken hostage by Hamas in its bloody surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

Advertisement

Last month, amid war between Israel and Hamas, a weeklong cease-fire was secured, and Hamas released 105 of the hostages it held.

Judith Tai Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter, Natalie Raanan, were released on Oct. 20, becoming the first two Americans held captive to secure their freedom. Last month, 4-year-old U.S. citizen Abigail Edan was among 14 hostages released during another pause in fighting. And days later, American Israeli Liat Beinin Atzili was also freed during a subsequent release of 16 more hostages.

More than 130 people are believed to be still held hostage by Hamas, including the eight Americans whose families spoke with Biden on Wednesday.

The elder Dekel-Chen told reporters that the Biden administration has been in contact with them throughout the ordeal, stating the president held a video call with them "just a few short days" after their loved ones were taken hostage.

Advertisement

"And since that time, we've been in frequent and very transparent contact with administration officials," he said, adding that "the U.S. administration is completely committed to getting the hostages out, the eight Americans who remain there.

"We have no doubt about that. And today's meeting with President Biden and Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken only reinforced that and that they are willing and ready to do all that they possibly can by any number of means to get the hostages home."

Liz Naftali, Edan's great aunt, added that the administration also talks of their family members not simply as hostages but as people.

"What the president and Secretary Blinken understand is that they are just not numbers, they are sons, they are sons, they are grandparents ,they are mothers and that is what the president and his team understand," she said.

"We appreciate, we are thankful to the president and to his team because they are working 24 hours a day and they're going to work through the holidays and they are going to do everything they can to make sure that our loved ones -- real people -- come home to us and to the families across the world and in Israel," she said.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Florida teachers sue state over pronoun, title restrictions in schools
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida teachers sue state over pronoun, title restrictions in schools
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Three Florida teachers are suing the state for discrimination over a law, dubbed by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" law, that bans them from using pronouns and titles consistent with their gender identities.
Man charged in murder of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Man charged in murder of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A 28-year-old Detroit man has been arrested and charged with the murder of Samantha Woll, prosecutors said Wednesday, nearly 55 days after the local synagogue leader was found stabbed to death outside her home.
Donald Trump promises 'largest deportation mission in history' in Iowa caucus rally
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Donald Trump promises 'largest deportation mission in history' in Iowa caucus rally
CORALVILLE, Iowa, Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump vowed to enact the largest deportation mission in American history during a rally in Coralville, Iowa, on Wednesday.
House passes resolution to condemn anti-Semitism testimony by university presidents
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
House passes resolution to condemn anti-Semitism testimony by university presidents
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. House passed a bipartisan resolution Wednesday to condemn last week's congressional testimony by university presidents amid outrage over growing anti-Semitism on American college campuses.
House votes to authorize Republican-led impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
House votes to authorize Republican-led impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The House voted Wednesday to authorize the Republican-led impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden as lawmakers voted along party lines. Earlier, Hunter Biden defied a request to testify against his father.
MLB Hall of Famer Larry Doby awarded posthumous Congressional Gold Medal
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
MLB Hall of Famer Larry Doby awarded posthumous Congressional Gold Medal
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball legend Larry Doby, a World War II veteran who was the first African American to play in the American League, was posthumously awarded a Congressional Gold Medal on Wednesday.
Judge pauses Trump election interference case over immunity appeal
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge pauses Trump election interference case over immunity appeal
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge agreed Wednesday to pause former President Donald Trump's election interference proceedings as he appeals the case to a higher court. The break in proceedings throws into question next year's trial date.
Significant storm to bring rain, wind to East Coast, slowing early holiday travel
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Significant storm to bring rain, wind to East Coast, slowing early holiday travel
Weather forecasters are expecting a significant storm to move up the coast in the East this weekend and bring more heavy rain and gusty winds to the region.
Fed holds interest rates steady, looks to several possible rate cuts next year
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Fed holds interest rates steady, looks to several possible rate cuts next year
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve board Wednesday decided to hold interest rates steady amid falling inflation. The board indicated at least three rate cuts in the coming year.
Alabama fire station reopens months after fatal shooting
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Alabama fire station reopens months after fatal shooting
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Birmingham, Ala., fire station where a firefighter was fatally shot in July, reopened Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man faces life in prison on charges of attacking Jewish couple in Beverly Hills
Man faces life in prison on charges of attacking Jewish couple in Beverly Hills
Va. elementary students receive medical treatment for ingesting fentanyl-laced gummy bears
Va. elementary students receive medical treatment for ingesting fentanyl-laced gummy bears
Appeals court rules Trump has no presidential immunity in E. Jeanne Carroll case
Appeals court rules Trump has no presidential immunity in E. Jeanne Carroll case
Sarasota, Fla., school board calls for Bridget Ziegler's resignation
Sarasota, Fla., school board calls for Bridget Ziegler's resignation
Biden warns Israel may lose global support over 'indiscriminate bombing' of Gaza
Biden warns Israel may lose global support over 'indiscriminate bombing' of Gaza
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement