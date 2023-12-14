Trending
Dec. 14, 2023 / 8:48 PM

Intel says its new computer chip is AI ready

By Mark Moran
Intel released what it called an AI-focused chip on Thursday, the Gaudi3. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Intel released what it called an AI-focused chip on Thursday, the Gaudi3. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Intel released a handful of new computer chips Thursday, including the Gaudi3, designed with AI in mind.

Intel's shares jumped 1% on news of the release.

Gaudi3 will compete next year with rival AI chips made by Nvidia and AMD.

The most well-known AI programs such as OpenAI's ChatGPT operate in the cloud but rely on power-hungry Nvidia chips. Thanks to their prominence in that sector of the computer processing market, Nvidia's stock is up more than 230%, and Intel shares have risen by 68% during the AI boom.

CNBC reported that Gaudi3 will compete with Nvidia's H100, the main choice among companies that build chip farms designed to power AI applications. AMD's MI300X will also be in the mix once it is available to customers next year. Intel has been working on Gaudi chips for more than four years, and the Gaudi3 is its most powerful.

"We've been seeing the excitement with generative AI, the star of the show for 2023," Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said at a launch event in New York where he announced Gaudi3 along with other applications that will rely on AI capable chips.

"We think the AI PC will be the star of the show for the upcoming year," Gelsinger added.

Lenovo, MSI, Acer, and Asus are all launching new laptops with Intel's latest Core Ultra processors. In addition to the AI capabilities, these chips include more powerful gaming capacity and the ability to process graphics-heavy programs like Adobe Premier up to 40% faster.

Those PCs, Gelsinger said, will be equipped with both Core Ultra and Xeon chips, both designed for Windows-based laptops and PCs to run AI programs more quickly.

The laptops and PCs with the new chips hit store shelves on Thursday, but Intel will release an even faster chip next year, the Core Ultra 9.

Most manufacturers are now designing their components and products with AI in mind which has, in turn, created a spike in demand for faster, more efficient chips.

Intel has made no secret of its desire to catch up with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a strategy that Gelsinger has said will rely in large part on its 7-nanometer chips.

