Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 14, 2023 / 1:38 PM

GM tells its Cruise employees 24% of them will be laid off 'through no fault of their own'

Company says it now will focus on just 1 market for driverless taxis before scaling up

By Doug Cunningham
The GM-owned Cruise driverless taxi startup said Thursday in a blog post on its website that 24% of full-time Cruise workers will be laid off. The company said workers will get pay through April 8. Photo courtesy of Cruise
The GM-owned Cruise driverless taxi startup said Thursday in a blog post on its website that 24% of full-time Cruise workers will be laid off. The company said workers will get pay through April 8. Photo courtesy of Cruise

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- On Thursday, the GM-owned Cruise driverless taxi startup told its employees in an email and blog post that 24% of full-time Cruise workers will be laid off.

"Today, we are making staff reductions that will affect 24% of full-time Cruisers, through no fault of their own," the company said in a blog post on its website. "We are simplifying and focusing our efforts to return with an exceptional service in one city to start with and focusing on the Bolt platform for this first step before we scale. As a result, we are reducing our employee counts in operations and other areas."

Advertisement

GM said in the post that laid off workers will get pay through April 8, "plus continued subsidized health benefits, RSU vesting, the January 5 bonus, and additional immigration support for those holding work visas" will continue to be factors.

"We know there's no 'good' way to lay off employees, but treating people fairly on their way out was a key principle that guided our approach, and our top priority was determining how we could provide a strong severance package, while treating departing Cruisers with respect," the company said.

Advertisement

Laid-off workers will stay on payroll until Feb. 12 and are eligible for an additional 8 weeks of pay, with long-time workers being offered an additional 2 weeks' pay for every year at Cruise over three years.

In November, the GM-owned Cruise recalled all of its 950 self-driving systems after one vehicle dragged a pedestrian struck by another car.

That followed California's suspension of Cruise's permit to operate driverless vehicles in October.

Cruise stopped its driverless taxi operations across all its fleets right after that "to rebuild public trust" after losing the ability to operate in California.

"As a result of our decision to slow down commercialization, we are restructuring to focus on delivering the improvements to our tech and vehicle performance that will build trust in our AVs," the Cruise post said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

House, Senate pass sweeping $886B defense policy bill
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
House, Senate pass sweeping $886B defense policy bill
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in the House and Senate have passed the annual defense bill, sending the nearly $900 billion sweeping legislation that lays out the Pentagon's priorities for the next fiscal to the House for consideration.
White Christmas will be rare gift for most in U.S. this holiday
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
White Christmas will be rare gift for most in U.S. this holiday
While those dreaming of a white Christmas will get their wish in some areas of the United States, AccuWeather Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok warns that a "green Christmas" could be a common sight on the Monday after.
Rudy Giuliani decides not to testify in Georgia election worker defamation case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani decides not to testify in Georgia election worker defamation case
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani won't testify Thursday after all in the federal civil defamation trial brought against him by Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.
U.S. consumer retail spending rose $705.7B in November, up 4.1% from 2022
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. consumer retail spending rose $705.7B in November, up 4.1% from 2022
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Retail sales in the United States posted gains in November, bouncing back from a decline the month prior.
Jake Sullivan to hold 'serious conversations' with Israel on Gaza casualties
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jake Sullivan to hold 'serious conversations' with Israel on Gaza casualties
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan traveled to Israel on Thursday for "extremely serious conversations" with Israeli officials amid the war on Hamas as concerns grow over civilian casualties.
Kate Cox case reveals how far Texas may go to enforce abortion laws
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Kate Cox case reveals how far Texas may go to enforce abortion laws
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Kate Cox, a 31-year-old mother of two, put herself and her heartbreaking pregnancy story into the public eye to force an answer to an urgent question: How serious is Texas about enforcing its new abortion laws?
Elon Musk plans to open a new university in Austin, Texas
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Elon Musk plans to open a new university in Austin, Texas
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Texas transplant Elon Musk is planning to start a university in Austin, Texas, according to tax filings for one of his charities.
Biden to announce rebates for drugs that raised prices faster than rate of inflation
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden to announce rebates for drugs that raised prices faster than rate of inflation
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday will tout how a new law is helping cap prescription drug costs that rose faster than the rate of inflation during a visit to the National Institutes of Health.
Two arrested after seven Virginia students eat fentanyl-contaminated gummy bears
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Two arrested after seven Virginia students eat fentanyl-contaminated gummy bears
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in Virginia have arrested two adults after seven elementary students were ate fentanyl-contaminated gummy bears that one of the fourth graders had brought to school.
Families of Americans held hostage by Hamas meet with Biden at White House
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Families of Americans held hostage by Hamas meet with Biden at White House
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The families of eight Americans who are believed to be held hostage by Hamas have met with President Joe Biden at the White House as his administration works to secure the release of their loved ones.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump promises 'largest deportation mission in history' in Iowa caucus rally
Donald Trump promises 'largest deportation mission in history' in Iowa caucus rally
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
Two arrested after seven Virginia students eat fentanyl-contaminated gummy bears
Two arrested after seven Virginia students eat fentanyl-contaminated gummy bears
Minnesota Hmong comedian Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped, killed in Colombia
Minnesota Hmong comedian Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped, killed in Colombia
Man charged in murder of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll
Man charged in murder of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement