Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 13, 2023 / 3:29 PM

Fed holds interest rates steady, looks to several possible rate cuts next year

By Doug Cunningham
The Federal Reserve Board Wednesday decided to hold key interest rates steady and indicated that several rate cuts are coming in 2024. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during a news conference Wednesday that the decision on when rate cuts are coming would depend on the totality of economic data gathered by the board. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
The Federal Reserve Board Wednesday decided to hold key interest rates steady and indicated that several rate cuts are coming in 2024. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during a news conference Wednesday that the decision on when rate cuts are coming would depend on the totality of economic data gathered by the board. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve board Wednesday decided to hold interest rates steady amid falling inflation. The board indicated at least three possible rate cuts in the coming year.

Wednesday's decision left benchmark interest rates in a target range between 5.25% and 5.5%. It's the third straight time the Fed left interest rates unchanged.

Advertisement

Markets reacted positively to the Fed decision, with the Dow gaining 359 points Wednesday afternoon.

The Fed statement Wednesday indicated a strong economy that is not currently in recession, but it said there has been a slowing of growth.

Related

"Recent indicators suggest that growth of economic activity has slowed from its strong pace in the third quarter," the Fed statement said. "Job gains have moderated since earlier in the year but remain strong, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation has eased over the past year but remains elevated."

The Fed's individual members' expectations, known as the "dot plot," indicated four possible interest rate cuts for 2024, amounting to a full interest point.

In addition to holding interest rates steady for now, the Fed said in its statement that it "will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, as described in its previously announced plans."

Advertisement

That amounts to up to $95 billion a month in proceeds from maturing bonds.

The interest rate decision came as the U.S. inflation rate continues to gradually decline, with consumer inflation at 3.1% from year-ago levels.

That's a big drop from the 8.3% inflation rate in August 2022.

The Fed's assessment is that the U.S. banking system is sound and resilient, even as tight money policy for households and businesses "are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation."

The central bank reiterated its desire and commitment to return inflation to 2% annually and said it would continue to to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy.

Latest Headlines

Hunter Biden defies order for private testimony ahead of impeachment inquiry vote
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Hunter Biden defies order for private testimony ahead of impeachment inquiry vote
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The House prepared to hold a vote on formally conducting an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden on the same day his son, Hunter Biden, defied the key committee, refusing to testify to the body behind closed d
Supreme Court to hear challenge to use of obstruction law in Jan. 6 cases
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear challenge to use of obstruction law in Jan. 6 cases
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court said on Wednesday it will hear a challenge to the federal government using its obstruction law to prosecute hundreds of cases connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Appeals court rules Trump has no presidential immunity in E. Jeanne Carroll case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Appeals court rules Trump has no presidential immunity in E. Jeanne Carroll case
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Wednesday ruled Donald Trump has no presidential immunity shielding him from the E. Jeanne Carroll rape libel suit.
Supreme Court to hear appeal on availability of abortion pill mifepristone
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear appeal on availability of abortion pill mifepristone
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday decided to take on an abortion pill case that may lead to a decision on the national availability of the drug mifepristone, including by mail.
House to vote on resolution to condemn anti-Semitism testimony by university presidents
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House to vote on resolution to condemn anti-Semitism testimony by university presidents
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- House Republicans introduced a resolution to condemn last week's congressional testimony by university presidents amid outrage over their perceived failure to address growing anti-Semitism on American college campuses.
Wholesale prices unchanged in November as U.S. inflation continues to cool
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Wholesale prices unchanged in November as U.S. inflation continues to cool
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. inflation continues to cool as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday that seasonally adjusted wholesale prices were unchanged in November.
Biden administration announces state-level guidelines to curb gun violence
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden administration announces state-level guidelines to curb gun violence
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced Wednesday recommended guidelines for states to slow the cycle of gun violence.
Tesla recalls more than 2 million vehicles over risk of Autosteer crashes
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tesla recalls more than 2 million vehicles over risk of Autosteer crashes
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a recall affecting more than 2 million Tesla vehicles over crash risks related to their autopilot controls.
Sarasota, Fla., school board calls for Bridget Ziegler's resignation
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Sarasota, Fla., school board calls for Bridget Ziegler's resignation
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A Florida school board called for the resignation of Bridget Ziegler amid a criminal sexual assault investigation against her husband that also brought to light details about their sex lives.
Biden warns Israel may lose global support over 'indiscriminate bombing' of Gaza
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden warns Israel may lose global support over 'indiscriminate bombing' of Gaza
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said he warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel's "indiscriminate bombing" of Gaza was eroding international support for the war against Hamas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Amazon, Walmart, Target to stop selling dangerous water bead toys
Amazon, Walmart, Target to stop selling dangerous water bead toys
Israeli troops storm Gaza hospital as disease spreads among displaced Palestinians
Israeli troops storm Gaza hospital as disease spreads among displaced Palestinians
U.S. imposes sweeping Russia-related sanctions against 250 people, companies
U.S. imposes sweeping Russia-related sanctions against 250 people, companies
Man faces life in prison on charges of attacking Jewish couple in Beverly Hills
Man faces life in prison on charges of attacking Jewish couple in Beverly Hills
Va. elementary students receive medical treatment for ingesting fentanyl-laced gummy bears
Va. elementary students receive medical treatment for ingesting fentanyl-laced gummy bears
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement