FBI, DHS: Israel-Hamas war raises lone-actor threat in U.S. this holiday season

Federal law enforcement and security officials are warning of a likely increased threat of a long-actor attack on public gatherings this holiday season due to rising tensions over the Israel-Hamas war. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Rising tensions over the war between Israel and Hamas could turn violent in the United States this holiday season, according to law enforcement and federal security officials who warn that racially or ethnically motivated lone actors may target public gatherings with violence. The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security issued the warning in a Public Service Announcement on Tuesday, stating the conflict in the Middle East has "likely heighten the threat of lone-actor violence targeting large public gatherings throughout the winter." Advertisement

Potential targets include holiday- and faith-based events, New Year's Eve and protests related to the war.

"Although this announcement is not in response to any specific plotting activity, these targets likely remain attractive to lone actors inspired by a range of ideologies due to their accessibility and symbolic nature," the agencies said in the announcement.

Israel has been waging war against Hamas since Oct. 7 when the militant group killed 1,200 Israelis and took more than 200 others hostage on Oct. 7 in a surprise and bloody attack.

The incessant bombing and ground invasion of the Palestinian enclave of Gaza by Israel in response has resulted in a growing death toll of more than 18,000 people, mostly children and women.

The U.S. federal agencies said that since the war began there has been an increase in reports of potential hate crimes and other criminal violations, with the Jewish Anti-defamation League stating Monday that it has tallied a 388% increase in anti-Semitic incidents of harassment, vandalism and assault compared to the same two-month period last year.

The officials, who were joined by the National Counterterrorism Center, said that racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists have increased calls for violence and celebrated attacks on the Jewish community, and that they have seen an increase in hoax bomb and active shooter threats targeting synagogues across the United States.

Calls for violence may also increase in the days ahead of the holidays and before notable winter events, the officials said, adding that an escalation in the war may "exacerbate the threat of violence."

"Lone actors may seek to disrupt or escalate violence at large gatherings, high-profile events or symbolic or religious locations throughout the winter. Such gatherings could become a convenient target for those inspired to commit violence against Jewish, Christian, Muslim and Arab communities," the advisory said.

Last week, FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee that there has been a "steady drumbeat of calls for attacks by foreign terrorist organizations" since the start of the war and that they are working "around the clock" to identify and disrupt potential attacks inspired by Hamas.

He said that there had already been an increase in hate crimes investigations in recent years with "a particularly big chunk" involving threats targeting the Jewish community.

"That's a troubling trend we were focused on before Oct. 7 that's only gotten worse in the months since," he said.