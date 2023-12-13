Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 13, 2023 / 9:13 AM

Sarasota, Fla., school board calls for Bridget Ziegler's resignation

By Clyde Hughes

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A Florida school board called for the resignation of Bridget Ziegler amid a criminal sexual assault investigation against her husband that also brought to light details about their sex lives.

The Sarasota County School Board voted 4-1 in favor of a non-binding resolution to call for Ziegler to resign after she and her husband, state Republican Party Chairman Christian Ziegler admitted to having a sexual relationship spanning several years with another woman as he faces an investigation on for alleged rape and sexual assault against her.

Advertisement

During the hearing before the vote, Bridget Ziegler called the resolution "toothless."

"You know, I am disappointed. As people may know, I serve on another public board and this issue did not come up and we were able to forge ahead with the business of the board," she said, referring to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, to which Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed her.

Related

Patrick Duggan, the board's legal counsel, also said the resolution was "ceremonial in nature" when asked by Ziegler, as the board cannot force her to resign and only DeSantis can remove her.

Advertisement

Board member Tim Enos said, though, that his vote was meant to get beyond the distraction caused by the Ziegler scandal and concentrate on their work as school board members.

"Whether it's Democrat, Republican, whatever it is, it should be only about the kids," Enos said. "My decision tonight was only about the kids."

Details of the sexual relationship were revealed in an affidavit released earlier this month that alleged, Christian Ziegler arrived to meet the alleged female victim without his wife, who was unable to join the previously arranged rendezvous.

The woman told Christian Ziegler that she was not interested in meeting him without his wife, but Ziegler went to sexually assault her.

Police said the couple had known the woman for years and had a previous sexual encounter with her. Christian Ziegler said the sex with the woman was consensual. Police first received information about the complaint on Oct. 4.

Bridget Ziegler is the co-founder of Moms for Liberty, a conservative organization that pushes for conservative policies in schools while calling for the ban of books with LGBTQ and racial themes.

Latest Headlines

House Republicans set to vote to formalize Biden impeachment inquiry
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House Republicans set to vote to formalize Biden impeachment inquiry
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- House Republicans plan a vote that would formalize an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and allow three committees to continue investigating whether there are "sufficient grounds" to charge the incumbent.
Biden warns Israel may lose global support over 'indiscriminate bombing' of Gaza
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden warns Israel may lose global support over 'indiscriminate bombing' of Gaza
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said he warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel's "indiscriminate bombing" of Gaza was eroding international support for the war against Hamas.
Man faces life in prison on charges of attacking Jewish couple in Beverly Hills
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Man faces life in prison on charges of attacking Jewish couple in Beverly Hills
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A 44-year-old man has been charged with violently attacking a Jewish couple who were walking to a Beverly Hills synagogue on the weekend, Los Angeles County.
Va. elementary students receive medical treatment for ingesting fentanyl-laced gummy bears
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Va. elementary students receive medical treatment for ingesting fentanyl-laced gummy bears
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Seven Virginia elementary school students ingested fentanyl-laced gummy bears, resulting in five of the children requiring medical attention, authorities and officials said.
FBI, DHS: Israel-Hamas war raises lone-actor threat in U.S. this holiday season
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FBI, DHS: Israel-Hamas war raises lone-actor threat in U.S. this holiday season
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Law enforcement and security officials are warning of that the threat of a lone-actor violence is likely heightened due to the war between Israel and Hamas.
Amazon, Walmart, Target to stop selling dangerous water bead toys
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Amazon, Walmart, Target to stop selling dangerous water bead toys
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- After increasing pressure from lawmakers and health advocates, Amazon, Walmart and Target all agreed Tuesday to stop selling water beads, marketed to children, by the end of the year.
U.S. imposes sweeping Russia-related sanctions against 250 people, companies
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. imposes sweeping Russia-related sanctions against 250 people, companies
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The Biden administration imposed sweeping Russia-related sanctions on Tuesday, designating more than 250 people and companies in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, China and the two Koreas.
Google loses antitrust case with Fortnite maker Epic Games
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Google loses antitrust case with Fortnite maker Epic Games
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- In a legal decision that could have wide-ranging implications, a jury has sided with Fortnite maker Epic Games, finding that Google violates antitrust laws with its Android mobile app store.
Biden meets with Zelensky, warns no U.S. aid to Ukraine would be Putin 'Christmas gift'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden meets with Zelensky, warns no U.S. aid to Ukraine would be Putin 'Christmas gift'
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday, as Republicans held firm against advancing more aid to Ukraine without addressing their concerns about the U.S. border.
Santa Ana winds to return across Southern California
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Santa Ana winds to return across Southern California
Strong winds will howl across parts of Southern California this week that could cause damage and increase the risk for wildfires, following on the heels of a Santa Ana event that took place last weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israeli troops storm Gaza hospital as disease spreads among displaced Palestinians
Israeli troops storm Gaza hospital as disease spreads among displaced Palestinians
Judge says Rudy Giuliani may have defamed Georgia election workers again
Judge says Rudy Giuliani may have defamed Georgia election workers again
U.S. imposes sweeping Russia-related sanctions against 250 people, companies
U.S. imposes sweeping Russia-related sanctions against 250 people, companies
Va. elementary students receive medical treatment for ingesting fentanyl-laced gummy bears
Va. elementary students receive medical treatment for ingesting fentanyl-laced gummy bears
Man faces life in prison on charges of attacking Jewish couple in Beverly Hills
Man faces life in prison on charges of attacking Jewish couple in Beverly Hills
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement