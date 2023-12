New York City fire officials have confirmed that no one was trapped in the rubble during a partial building collapse in the Bronx Monday. Photo courtesy of FDNY

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Rescue workers said they did not discover anyone trapped under the rubble of part of a building that collapsed in the Bronx. The New York City Fire Department confirmed late Monday night that no victims were found in the aftermath of the incident in a post on social media.

"For hours, FDNY members searched for potential victims of the partial building collapse at 1915 Billingsley Terrace," FDNY said. "They have gone through a large pile of debris, 12 feet high in spots, and found no victims."

FDNY added that two people sustained "minor injuries" during the evacuation of the building.

Authorities said a corner of the seven-story building collapsed at about 3:38 p.m. with fire crews arriving within two minutes to evacuate the remainder of the building and begin searching through the debris.

"We immediately evacuated the building and started to concentrate on the debris pile in front of the building -- to search for any victims," FDNY Department Chief John Hodgens told reporters. "We don't know what caused the corner of this building to collapse and we don't know if any more of it is going to come down."

New York Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh told a news conference that crews would not halt the search until victims were found or it was confirmed no one remained trapped.

After hours of searching with drones, robots, canine units and first responders using their hands, Kavanagh said "miraculously, no one was severely injured."

"From looking at the scene and surveillance footage, it could have been so much worse," she wrote.

FDNY the cause of the collapse was not yet known.

"We don't know what caused the corner of this building to collapse," said Hodgens.