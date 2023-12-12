Trending
Dec. 12, 2023 / 12:04 PM

Watchdog: U.S. agencies have 1,200 potential uses for AI, more guardrails needed

By Clyde Hughes
The Government Accountability Office said Tuesday that U.S. agencies have more than 1,000 potential uses for artificial intelligence but more guardrails are needed. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A new report from the Government Accountability Office Tuesday found that while artificial intelligence can be used to make the federal government more efficient and streamlined, the technology needs guardrails to prevent misuse.

From NASA to the Department of Education, artificial intelligence is being used in more than 200 projects with the federal government with the potential of being involved in more than 1,200 uses, the report said.

"Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing the world and could improve government operations," the GAO said in a statement. "For example, federal agencies can use AI to analyze drone photos and large datasets. But safeguards are needed to manage AI risks."

The report made 35 recommendations, mostly making sure AI stays on task in completely specific projects in the department where the technology is being used.

The office warned that while current federal law and guidance have several established requirements for agencies implementing AI, all have not been met.

"For example, there's no government-wide guidance on how agencies should acquire and use AI," the office said. "Without such guidance, agencies can't consistently manage AI. And until all requirements are met, agencies can't effectively address AI risks and benefits."

Three federal agencies -- the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and the Small Business Administration -- did not report any potential uses for AI.

On the other end, NASA is currently using and is planning to use AI in 390 different applications. The Department of Commerce said it has 285 different uses for AI.

"Federal agencies have taken initial steps to comply with AI requirements in executive orders and federal law; however, more work remains to fully implement these," the GAO said.

