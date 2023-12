A U.S. F-16 fighter jet like the one pictured here crashed off the coast of South Korea Monday as the pilot was able to eject and was in stable condition. File Photo by Mohammad Kheirkhah/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A U.S. Air Force pilot was in "stable condition" after ejecting from an F-16 fighter that crashed on Monday off the coast of South Korea, officials said. South Korean maritime forces rescued the pilot after Air Force officials said that it appeared the fighter jet experienced an inflight emergency over the Yellow Sea at 8:43 a.m. local time. Advertisement

"We are grateful for the safe recovery of our Airman by our [Republic of Korea] allies and that the pilot is in good condition," said Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, said in a statement.

Air Force officials said the pilot was returned to Kunsan Air Base, near the city of Gunsan, for further evaluation, adding that the pilot's name nor further conditions regarding his condition would be released.

The plane crashed after taking off from Kunsan Air Base in southwestern South Korea, some 110 miles south of Seoul.

The accident comes on the heels of eight U.S. airmen dying when an Osprey hybrid aircraft malfunctioned last month off the coast of Japan. One of the members remains missing.

The Pentagon announced last week it was grounding its entire fleet of V-22 Osprey aircraft while an investigation continues into a deadly crash. There has not been an explanation for that crash as of Monday.

