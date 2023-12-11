Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 11, 2023 / 10:29 AM

Biden travels to Philadelphia to announce $22.4M to help local firefighters

By A.L. Lee
President Joe Biden has made numerous trips to Philadelphia throughout 2023 as the president prioritizes major policy actions in the crucial battleground state ahead of the 2024 election. Photo by Saquan Stimpson/UPI
President Joe Biden has made numerous trips to Philadelphia throughout 2023 as the president prioritizes major policy actions in the crucial battleground state ahead of the 2024 election. Photo by Saquan Stimpson/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will visit the Philadelphia Fire Department on Monday to announce $22.4 million in federal funds to boost firefighter salaries and benefits, while facilitating the reopening of three shuttered fire stations in the region.

As part of the grant, Biden will announce the return of firefighting services to Engine 6 in Fishtown, Ladder 1 in Fairmount, and Ladder 11 in South Philadelphia, which all have been shut down for more than a decade.

Advertisement

Biden will arrive and deliver remarks beginning at 12:30 p.m. EST.

The president will be joined by Gov. Josh Shapiro, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, and Fire Commissioner Adam K. Thiel. International Fire Fighters President Ed Kelly, and U.S. Fire Administrator Lori Moore-Merrell, are also expected to attend.

Related

The multi-million dollar grant is provided through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's SAFER program, which delivers money to fire departments and volunteer firefighter groups to help them continue to deliver a new crop of firefighter trainees nationwide.

Advertisement

The latest grant will also cover the cost of reopening the three stations while providing funds to pay 72 firefighters over three years, as well as supporting a new class of trainees to join the Philadelphia Fire Academy.

During the visit, Biden will also pay tribute to a family of 12, including nine children, who were killed when a Christmas tree ignited a fire that engulfed a row house in Fairmont late last year.

On a prior visit, Biden learned that Ladder 1 in Fairmount, which was decommissioned in 2008, could have potentially saved more lives if it had been available at the time of the deadly inferno as it was located only a mile away.

Mike Bresnan, the fire chief of Philadelphia's IAFF Local 22, said Sunday that Biden had "kept his word" after he urged the president to allocate federal resources to put the station back in service following the tragedy.

"It's just unfortunate that it happened in the first place," Bresnan told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "But one thing about [Biden]: He cares for people. You can see that."

Four years ago, Bresnan's union drew attention by endorsing President Donald Trump for reelection despite disagreements with the larger national firefighters union. The endorsement sparked a lawsuit challenging the process and seeking Bresnan's removal, but the case was eventually dismissed in April 2021.

Advertisement

So far, the local union has not endorsed a candidate for 2024 after the national union went with Biden in 2020.

Meanwhile, the two other stations being resurrected, Engine 6 and Ladder 11, were both shut down more than 14 years ago under the administration of former Mayor Michael Nutter as the city faced a massive budget shortfall amid the Great Recession.

Biden's American Rescue Plan included $350 billion for cities and states to pay firefighter salaries, while additional legislation signed last year provides individual FEMA assistance grants of $360 million under the SAFER program.

Biden has made numerous trips to Philadelphia throughout 2023 as the president prioritizes major policy actions in the crucial battleground ahead of the 2024 election.

In October, the president traveled to Philadelphia to announce $7 billion in federal funds to boost climate efforts in the battleground of Pennsylvania.

In July, Biden also showed up at a Philadelphia shipyard to announce the construction of a new offshore wind vessel as part of the administration's continued push on manufacturing and clean energy.

Philadelphia was also the site where Biden unveiled his federal budget in March during a speech that called on Congress to support his plan to extend Medicare and Social Security and reduce the deficit by raising taxes on wealthy Americans.

Advertisement

In February, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Philadelphia to announce $500 million in federal infrastructure funds to help fix the city's broken water system amid a nationwide effort to dismantle lead pipes.

Later in the day, Biden planned to attend a campaign reception in Philadelphia, the White House said.

Latest Headlines

Giuliani faces trial to determine damages for defaming Georgia election workers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Giuliani faces trial to determine damages for defaming Georgia election workers
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani will appear in a federal courtroom for the start of a civil trial that will determine how much damages he'll pay a pair of Georgia election workers after he was found guilty in August of defaming them.
Police detain 'person of interest' in killing of Detroit synagogue president
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Police detain 'person of interest' in killing of Detroit synagogue president
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Police in Detroit said a suspect in the killing of Samantha Woll, the president of a local synagogue, has been detained.
Montana woman arrested for driving into religious group; FBI reviewing case
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Montana woman arrested for driving into religious group; FBI reviewing case
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A 55-year-old Montana woman has been arrested and charged after she deliberately drove her vehicle through a religious group over the weekend, injuring at least one person, authorities said Sunday.
Nebraska priest fatally stabbed in church
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Nebraska priest fatally stabbed in church
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A Catholic priest has died as a result of injuries he sustained after being attacked and stabbed in the rectory of a small church in Nebraska over the weekend.
Seventh Osprey crash victim's body found
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Seventh Osprey crash victim's body found
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Navy search and rescue divers have discovered the remains of the seventh of eight crew members who were aboard a U.S. Air Force military Osprey that crashed off the southern coast of Japan during a training mission.
Ukrainian President Zelensky to visit White House Tuesday
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Ukrainian President Zelensky to visit White House Tuesday
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to visit the White House Tuesday as an aid package for Ukraine remains stalled in Congress, a statement from the White House said Sunday.
Nikki Haley's 'common sense' approach draws supporters in Iowa town hall
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Nikki Haley's 'common sense' approach draws supporters in Iowa town hall
WAUKEE, Iowa, Dec. 10 (UPI) -- On the campaign trail in Iowa on Sunday, Nikki Haley said she does not believe personal attacks against fellow candidates will "get us anywhere."
Elon Musk reinstates Alex Jones' account on X platform after user survey
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Elon Musk reinstates Alex Jones' account on X platform after user survey
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Elon Musk, CEO of the social media platform X, has reactivated the account of conservative media personality and activist Alex Jones after users voted in favor of the move following a five-year ban.
Trump changes course, says he won't testify Monday at civil fraud trial
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Trump changes course, says he won't testify Monday at civil fraud trial
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump abruptly changed course on Sunday, declaring that he would not testify in his own defense as expected in his ongoing $250 million civil fraud trial in New York.
Gusty winds, heavy rains prompt flood warnings across eastern United States
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Gusty winds, heavy rains prompt flood warnings across eastern United States
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A swath of heavy rain and increasing winds is profoundly impacting travel in the eastern part of the United States Sunday as a storm intensified and traveled northeastward.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas legislator John Whitmire rolls to landslide win in Houston mayoral race
Texas legislator John Whitmire rolls to landslide win in Houston mayoral race
Man charged with murder in connection with death of Texas cheerleader
Man charged with murder in connection with death of Texas cheerleader
Police detain 'person of interest' in killing of Detroit synagogue president
Police detain 'person of interest' in killing of Detroit synagogue president
Nebraska priest fatally stabbed in church
Nebraska priest fatally stabbed in church
At least 6 dead after tornadoes rip through Tennessee; rescuers seek survivors
At least 6 dead after tornadoes rip through Tennessee; rescuers seek survivors
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement