Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 11, 2023 / 12:02 PM

New Hampshire plant to get $35M in first round of CHIPS Act funding

By Clyde Hughes
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks at the Biden administration's Investing in America tour at the White House on June 26. She commented on a $35 million deal with BAE for chip manufacturing on Monday. File Photo by Rod Lamkey/UPI
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks at the Biden administration's Investing in America tour at the White House on June 26. She commented on a $35 million deal with BAE for chip manufacturing on Monday. File Photo by Rod Lamkey/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- The Commerce Department announced Monday about $35 million in federal incentives awarded to a BAE Systems facility in New Hampshire to boost the production of chips needed for defense programs, including the F-35 fighter jet program.

The incentives deal with the business unit of BAE Systems, Inc., was made through a non-binding preliminary memorandum under the CHIPS and Science Act to support the modernization of the BAE's Microelectronics Center, in Nashua, N.H.

Advertisement

The company will replace aging tools and make improvements that will quadruple their chip production, the Commerce Department said.

President Joe Biden said the deal, the first under the CHIPS and Science Act, marked a "key milestone" for the legislation.

Related

"Today's announcement is the first step of many to come," Biden said "Over the coming year, the Department of Commerce will award billions more to make more semiconductors in America, invest in research and development capabilities to keep America at the forefront of new technologies, strengthen our national security, and create good-paying jobs."

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said the BAE deal has as much to do with protecting national security as it does with returning the manufacturing of key computer chips to the United States.

Advertisement

"As national security becomes as much about the chips inside of our weapons systems as the weapons systems themselves, this first CHIPS announcement shows how central semiconductors are to our national defense," Raimondo said.

Biden said the deal hopes to address the current chipmaking disparity, that threatens the country's technology edge, noting that 10% of the world's computer chips are made domestically, down from 40%.

"Microelectronics are at the heart of the technology and products we make for our defense and aerospace customers -- from next-generation aircraft and satellites to military-grade GPS and secure communications," Tom Arseneault, president and CEO of BAE Systems, Inc., said.

"This funding will help modernize our Microelectronics Center and fulfill the promise of the CHIPS and Science Act by increasing our capacity to serve national defense programs, growing our technical workforce, and helping to strengthen the nation's onshore supply chain."

Latest Headlines

Air Force watchdog disciplines 15 in Jack Teixeira leak case
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Air Force watchdog disciplines 15 in Jack Teixeira leak case
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- The Air Force Inspector General said on Monday it disciplined 15 branch members for not taking proper action when they learned of the intelligence-seeking activity of classified information leaker Jack Teixeira, official
AAA forecasts 115 million Americans will travel during the holidays
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
AAA forecasts 115 million Americans will travel during the holidays
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- More than 115 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or farther over the holidays this years, up 2.5 million from last year, AAA reported Monday.
Investor group launches $5.8B bid to buy out Macy's
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Investor group launches $5.8B bid to buy out Macy's
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A group of investors have launched a $5.8 billion buyout offer to take Macy's private in a deal thought to be aimed at cashing in on some of the prime locations owned by the department store chain.
Biden travels to Philadelphia to announce $22.4M to help local firefighters
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden travels to Philadelphia to announce $22.4M to help local firefighters
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will visit the Philadelphia Fire Department to announce $22.4 million in federal funds to boost firefighter salaries and benefits while facilitating the reopening of three shuttered fire stations.
Giuliani faces trial to determine damages for defaming Georgia election workers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Giuliani faces trial to determine damages for defaming Georgia election workers
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani will appear in a federal courtroom for the start of a civil trial that will determine how much damages he'll pay a pair of Georgia election workers after he was found guilty in August of defaming them.
Police detain 'person of interest' in killing of Detroit synagogue president
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Police detain 'person of interest' in killing of Detroit synagogue president
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Police in Detroit said a suspect in the killing of Samantha Woll, the president of a local synagogue, has been detained.
Montana woman arrested for driving into religious group; FBI reviewing case
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Montana woman arrested for driving into religious group; FBI reviewing case
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A 55-year-old Montana woman has been arrested and charged after she deliberately drove her vehicle through a religious group over the weekend, injuring at least one person, authorities said Sunday.
Nebraska priest fatally stabbed in church
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Nebraska priest fatally stabbed in church
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A Catholic priest has died as a result of injuries he sustained after being attacked and stabbed in the rectory of a small church in Nebraska over the weekend.
Seventh Osprey crash victim's body found
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Seventh Osprey crash victim's body found
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Navy search and rescue divers have discovered the remains of the seventh of eight crew members who were aboard a U.S. Air Force military Osprey that crashed off the southern coast of Japan during a training mission.
Ukrainian President Zelensky to visit White House Tuesday
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Ukrainian President Zelensky to visit White House Tuesday
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to visit the White House Tuesday as an aid package for Ukraine remains stalled in Congress, a statement from the White House said Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas legislator John Whitmire rolls to landslide win in Houston mayoral race
Texas legislator John Whitmire rolls to landslide win in Houston mayoral race
Man charged with murder in connection with death of Texas cheerleader
Man charged with murder in connection with death of Texas cheerleader
Police detain 'person of interest' in killing of Detroit synagogue president
Police detain 'person of interest' in killing of Detroit synagogue president
Nebraska priest fatally stabbed in church
Nebraska priest fatally stabbed in church
Montana woman arrested for driving into religious group; FBI reviewing case
Montana woman arrested for driving into religious group; FBI reviewing case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement