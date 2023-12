A man identified as Rafael Govea Romero is under arrest Sunday and faces charges of capital murder in connecting with the death of 16-year-old Texas cheerleader Lizabeth Medina. Photo courtesy Edna, Texas, Police Department/Facebook

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a 16-year-old Texas cheerleader whose death is being investigated as a homicide, authorities announced Sunday. Police in Edna, Texas, located 100 miles southwest of Houston, said a man identified as Rafael Govea Romero was arrested Saturday in Schulenberg, Texas, and charged with capital murder following the death of Lizabeth Medina on Wednesday.

Romero was described as "undocumented" and is being held at the Jackson County Jail in Edna.

The arrest comes a day after authorities published photos of a "person of interest" in Medina's death, showing a man wearing a black "Volcom" hooded sweatshirt. They also showed a silver Ford Taurus identified as a vehicle of interest.

On Thursday police sought to assure residents they were "working diligently to locate and bring to justice the individual responsible for the death of Lizbeth" after her incident sparked concern that an alleged killer remained at large.

Jacqueline Medina, the victim's mother, told the Victoria, Texas, Advocate that Lizabeth was a student at Edna High School and a cheerleader on the school's junior varsity cheer team.

Authorities have not yet revealed how the teen died or what is leading them to believe the death is a homicide.

