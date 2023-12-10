Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 10, 2023 / 4:20 PM

Trump changes course, says he won't testify Monday at civil fraud trial

By Don Jacobson
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced in a social media post he will not take the stand as a witness in his own defense as expected when his civil fraud trial resumes on Monday. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced in a social media post he will not take the stand as a witness in his own defense as expected when his civil fraud trial resumes on Monday. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump abruptly changed course on Sunday, declaring that he would not testify in his own defense as expected in his ongoing $250 million civil fraud trial in New York.

In a post Sunday on his social media platform Truth Social, the former president reversed himself on his plans to testify in his own defense.

Advertisement

"I have already testified to everything & have nothing more to say other than this is a complete & total election interference (Biden campaign!) witch hunt" so "I will not be testifying on Monday," Trump wrote, according to NBC News and the New York Times.

Trump's lawyers announced nearly two weeks ago that he would take the stand on Dec. 11 as one the final witnesses for the defense in the bench trial before Judge Arthur Engoron, triggering new legal struggles over a gag order slapped on Trump by the judge.

Related

Monday's testimony was expected to be a bookend to his contentious appearance as a prosecution witness on Nov. 6, when he vehemently denied the state of New York's allegations he improperly inflated the values of some of his real estate holdings as part of a decades-long scheme to defraud banks and investors.

Advertisement

During that appearance, Engoron attempted to rein in Trump's long-winded and oft times off-topic responses on several occasions.

The expectation that the former president would testify again led him to seek an expedited appeal of Engoron's gag order, but that bid was turned back by the state's highest court last week, leaving the order in place.

"There is really nothing more to say to a Judge who has imposed an unconstitutional gag order and thus far appears to have ignored President Trump's testimony and that of everyone else involved in the complex financial transactions at issue in the case," Trump attorney Chris Kise said in a statement issued to CNN.

He denounced what he called New York Attorney General Letitia James' "rabid and unreasonable pursuit of President Trump, obviously intent on driving profitable businesses out of New York. Under such circumstances, there is no valid reason for President Trump to testify further in this case."

Trump and his family are accused by James of vastly inflating the values of their properties. She is seeking at least $250 million in restitution.

Engoron ruled in September during the first phase of the trial that Trump indeed fraudulently inflated the values of his real estate properties, granting a partial summary judgement in the case to James.

Advertisement

The Trump civil business fraud trial will end with closing arguments in the new year as Engoron decides the remaining issues and the punishment.

Donald Trump appears in NYC court for civil fraud trial

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media when he arrives for the opening of his civil fraud trial in New York City on October 2, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Elon Musk reinstates Alex Jones' account on X platform after user survey
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
Elon Musk reinstates Alex Jones' account on X platform after user survey
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Elon Musk, CEO of the social media platform X, has reactivated the account of conservative media personality and activist Alex Jones after users voted in favor of the move following a five-year ban.
Gusty winds, heavy rains prompt flood warnings across Eastern United States
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gusty winds, heavy rains prompt flood warnings across Eastern United States
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A swath of heavy rain and increasing winds is profoundly impacting travel in the eastern part of the United States Sunday as a storm intensified and traveled northeastward.
Texas legislator John Whitmire rolls to landslide win in Houston mayoral race
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas legislator John Whitmire rolls to landslide win in Houston mayoral race
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- John Whitmire, who has spent five decades representing Houston in the Texas Legislature, posted a resounding win over U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee in the city's mayoral race, results showed Sunday.
Man charged with murder in connection with death of Texas cheerleader
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man charged with murder in connection with death of Texas cheerleader
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a 16-year-old Texas cheerleader whose death is being investigated as a homicide, authorities announced Sunday.
UPenn president Liz Magill, board chair resign following anti-Semitism testimony
U.S. News // 1 day ago
UPenn president Liz Magill, board chair resign following anti-Semitism testimony
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill has resigned from her post amid harsh criticism in the wake of her congressional testimony last week about anti-Semitic harassment on campus. 
At least 6 dead after tornadoes rip through Tennessee; rescuers seek survivors
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
At least 6 dead after tornadoes rip through Tennessee; rescuers seek survivors
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- At least six people were killed and dozens injured on Saturday after tornadoes tore through parts of Tennessee, officials said.
Florida man charged with threatening mass shooting on NYC subway
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Florida man charged with threatening mass shooting on NYC subway
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A Florida man has been charged with making threats to commit a mass shooting in the New York City subway over Thanksgiving weekend, federal prosecutors say.
Ariz. Gov. Hobbs urges reopening of Lukeville entry port, diverts funds to border
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Ariz. Gov. Hobbs urges reopening of Lukeville entry port, diverts funds to border
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has urged President Joe Biden to reopen the shuttered Lukeville Port of Entry in her state, saying its closure has sparked an "unmitigated crisis" as she diverted funds to address the situation.
Truck driver charged in death of Texas teen killed while exiting school bus
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Truck driver charged in death of Texas teen killed while exiting school bus
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A truck driver alleged to have struck and killed a 15-year-old boy while he was exiting a school bus near Houston this week has been charged in connection with the incident, authorities say.
Georgia Gov. Kemp signs bill approving state's redrawn congressional map
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Georgia Gov. Kemp signs bill approving state's redrawn congressional map
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed legislation redrawing the state's congressional map after the previous one, also drawn up by Republican state lawmakers, was ruled unconstitutional.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man charged with murder in connection with death of Texas cheerleader
Man charged with murder in connection with death of Texas cheerleader
Truck driver charged in death of Texas teen killed while exiting school bus
Truck driver charged in death of Texas teen killed while exiting school bus
UPenn president Liz Magill, board chair resign following anti-Semitism testimony
UPenn president Liz Magill, board chair resign following anti-Semitism testimony
At least 6 dead after tornadoes rip through Tennessee; rescuers seek survivors
At least 6 dead after tornadoes rip through Tennessee; rescuers seek survivors
Florida man charged with threatening mass shooting on NYC subway
Florida man charged with threatening mass shooting on NYC subway
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement