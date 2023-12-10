Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 10, 2023 / 8:04 PM

Seventh Osprey crash victim's body found

By Mark Moran
Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's V-22 Osprey takes part in the joint exercise "Iron Fist 23" with U.S. Marines at Tokunoshima Island, Kagoshima-Prefecture, Japan on Thursday, March 2, 2023.2023. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's V-22 Osprey takes part in the joint exercise "Iron Fist 23" with U.S. Marines at Tokunoshima Island, Kagoshima-Prefecture, Japan on Thursday, March 2, 2023.2023. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Navy search and rescue divers have discovered the remains of the seventh of eight crew members who were aboard a U.S. Air Force military Osprey that crashed off the southern coast of Japan during a training mission Nov. 29.

One crew member remains missing following the crash, which prompted the Pentagon to suspend flight operations of the entire Osprey fleet. The U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command confirmed that the remains were of one of the two missing crew members.

Advertisement

The U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command said in a statement that the body recovered by Navy divers was one of the two crew members still missing. The Pentagon has not released the identity of the airman pending notification of next of kin, the command said.

"Currently there is a combined effort in locating and recovering the remains of our eighth airman," a command statement said.

Related

A preliminary investigation revealed that something went wrong with the aircraft and was not the result of human error, the command said.

The Osprey, which can take off vertically like a helicopter but then adjust its rotors to fly at higher speeds as a fixed-wing aircraft is no stranger to lethal crashes.

Advertisement

In August, three U.S. Marines were killed and several others were critically injured when an Osprey crashed during a training exercise in Australia.

Five U.S. Marines died when an MV-22B Osprey crashed during training exercises in the desert near Glamis, Calif., in 2022. And four American soldiers were killed when an Osprey crashed during NATO training exercises in Norway that same year.

While allowing it to maneuver more nimbly than an airplane but travel at higher speeds than a helicopter, the Osprey has provided the military with flexibility in performing missions. However, the design has come under scrutiny and critics have speculated that the quirky nature of the Osprey may be largely responsible for the relatively high number of crashes.

The Osprey has had a history of mechanical and operational problems since it was introduced in the 1980s.

The Japanese government has repeatedly mentioned its safety concerns and the incidence rate of crashes and that country grounded its fleet of 14 Ospreys after that crash, as well.

Japan has said the U.S. made aircraft is critical to its military buildup in the southwestern section of the country as military tensions have increased with China, but the latest incident has prompted protests and concerns in areas where the Osprey deployments were planned.

Advertisement

Japanese residents and the media have pushed the government to release more information about the most recent crash and have been critical of its failure to ground the Osprey fleet sooner in Japan.

Latest Headlines

Ukrainian President Zelensky to visit White House Tuesday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ukrainian President Zelensky to visit White House Tuesday
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to visit the White House Tuesday as an aid package for Ukraine remains stalled in Congress, a statement from the White House said Sunday.
Nikki Haley's 'common sense' approach draws supporters in Iowa town hall
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Nikki Haley's 'common sense' approach draws supporters in Iowa town hall
WAUKEE, Iowa, Dec. 10 (UPI) -- On the campaign trail in Iowa on Sunday, Nikki Haley said she does not believe personal attacks against fellow candidates will "get us anywhere."
Elon Musk reinstates Alex Jones' account on X platform after user survey
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Elon Musk reinstates Alex Jones' account on X platform after user survey
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Elon Musk, CEO of the social media platform X, has reactivated the account of conservative media personality and activist Alex Jones after users voted in favor of the move following a five-year ban.
Trump changes course, says he won't testify Monday at civil fraud trial
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump changes course, says he won't testify Monday at civil fraud trial
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump abruptly changed course on Sunday, declaring that he would not testify in his own defense as expected in his ongoing $250 million civil fraud trial in New York.
Gusty winds, heavy rains prompt flood warnings across eastern United States
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Gusty winds, heavy rains prompt flood warnings across eastern United States
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A swath of heavy rain and increasing winds is profoundly impacting travel in the eastern part of the United States Sunday as a storm intensified and traveled northeastward.
Texas legislator John Whitmire rolls to landslide win in Houston mayoral race
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas legislator John Whitmire rolls to landslide win in Houston mayoral race
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- John Whitmire, who has spent five decades representing Houston in the Texas Legislature, posted a resounding win over U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee in the city's mayoral race, results showed Sunday.
Man charged with murder in connection with death of Texas cheerleader
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Man charged with murder in connection with death of Texas cheerleader
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a 16-year-old Texas cheerleader whose death is being investigated as a homicide, authorities announced Sunday.
UPenn president Liz Magill, board chair resign following anti-Semitism testimony
U.S. News // 1 day ago
UPenn president Liz Magill, board chair resign following anti-Semitism testimony
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill has resigned from her post amid harsh criticism in the wake of her congressional testimony last week about anti-Semitic harassment on campus. 
At least 6 dead after tornadoes rip through Tennessee; rescuers seek survivors
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
At least 6 dead after tornadoes rip through Tennessee; rescuers seek survivors
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- At least six people were killed and dozens injured on Saturday after tornadoes tore through parts of Tennessee, officials said.
Florida man charged with threatening mass shooting on NYC subway
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Florida man charged with threatening mass shooting on NYC subway
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A Florida man has been charged with making threats to commit a mass shooting in the New York City subway over Thanksgiving weekend, federal prosecutors say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man charged with murder in connection with death of Texas cheerleader
Man charged with murder in connection with death of Texas cheerleader
Texas legislator John Whitmire rolls to landslide win in Houston mayoral race
Texas legislator John Whitmire rolls to landslide win in Houston mayoral race
At least 6 dead after tornadoes rip through Tennessee; rescuers seek survivors
At least 6 dead after tornadoes rip through Tennessee; rescuers seek survivors
Trump changes course, says he won't testify Monday at civil fraud trial
Trump changes course, says he won't testify Monday at civil fraud trial
Philippines, China trade accusations over confrontation near disputed shoal
Philippines, China trade accusations over confrontation near disputed shoal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement