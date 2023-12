Police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a rural Nebraska Catholic priest over the weekend. Image by Simaah from Pixabay

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A Catholic priest has died as a result of injuries he sustained after being attacked and stabbed in the rectory of a small church in Nebraska over the weekend. The Rev. Stephen Gutgsell was assaulted Sunday "during an invasion" of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, about 20 miles north of Omaha, the Archdiocese of Omaha said in a statement.

He was taken to an Omaha hospital where he died of his injuries, the Archdiocese said.

Police received a 911 call about an attempted break-in at the church just after 5 a.m. Upon arriving, officers found Gutgsell injured and a suspected attacker inside.

Kierre L. Williams, 43, was arrested on charges of homicide and using a weapon to commit a felony, according to Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson.

Cutsgell had a checkered past as a church leader. In 2007, he pleaded guilty to embezzling $127,000 from an area church. He was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay restitution. He was then reassigned to another church. Church leaders said then that Gutgsell had learned his lesson, admitted wrongdoing and sought forgiveness.

Earlier this year, his brother, the Rev. Michael Gutgsell, also pleaded guilty to theft charges. He served as chancellor of the Omaha archdiocese from 1994 until 2003.

Williams is listed as a resident of Sioux City, Iowa, about 100 miles from Omaha.