Pew: More Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of Gaza crisis than approve it

In mid-October, President Joe Biden delivered a prime-time address to the nation to explain his approach to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. According to new polling by Pew Research, Americans are divided on Biden's response to the conflict, with more disapproving of his response than approving of it. File Pool Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Americans are divided on U.S. President Joe Biden's response to Israel-Gaza conflict, with more disapproving of the president's response than approving of it. Most Americans agree Hamas has "a lot of responsibility," for the current conflict, according to data from the Pew Research Center. Advertisement

Opinions on the Biden administration's response to Israel's military campaign in Gaza are starkly different between age groups, according to the Pew Research Center.

Cumulatively, 41% of respondents said they disapproved of Biden's response to the crisis, 35% said they approved and 24% said they didn't have an opinion.

About 50% of respondents 65 years old and older said they approve of the Biden administration's response, while 37% said they disproved and 14% didn't have an opinion.

Among adults ages 50-64, 39% said they approved of Biden's response, and 38% said they didn't approve.

Adults younger than 30 had a significantly more negative view of Biden's response, with 46% saying they disapproved, 19% said they approved and 34% said they were not sure.

Among respondents ages 18-29, 46% said Hamas bears "a lot" of responsibility for the current conflict while 19% say Hamas bears "a little" responsibility and 28% said they were not sure.

Among respondents ages 30-49, 61% said Hamas bears "a lot" of responsibility, 9% said they bear "a little responsibility," and 25% said they were not sure.

In the 50-64 age bracket, 71% said Hamas bears "a lot" of responsibility, 6% said Hamas bears "a little" responsibility and 20% said they were "not sure."

For respondents 65 and up, 81% said Hamas bears "a lot" of responsibility while 14% said they were "not sure."

Among all age groups 35% said the Israeli government bears "a lot" of responsibility for the current fighting while 24% said they bear "a little" responsibility and 25% said they did not have any responsibility.

Among respondents 18-35, 38% said Israel is "going too far," 9% said Israel was not going far enough, 14% Israel was taking "the right approach," and 39% said they were "not sure."

Among respondents 35-49, 27% said Israel is "going too far," 17% said Israel is "not going far enough," 21% Israel was taking the "right approach," and 34% said they were not sure.

In the age 50-64 category, 23% said Israel is "going too far," 19% said Israel is "not going far enough," 29% said Israel was taking the "right approach," and 28% said they were "not sure."