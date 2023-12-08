Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 8, 2023 / 5:32 PM

Pew: More Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of Gaza crisis than approve it

By Patrick Hilsman
In mid-October, President Joe Biden delivered a prime-time address to the nation to explain his approach to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. According to new polling by Pew Research, Americans are divided on Biden's response to the conflict, with more disapproving of his response than approving of it. File Pool Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI
In mid-October, President Joe Biden delivered a prime-time address to the nation to explain his approach to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. According to new polling by Pew Research, Americans are divided on Biden's response to the conflict, with more disapproving of his response than approving of it. File Pool Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Americans are divided on U.S. President Joe Biden's response to Israel-Gaza conflict, with more disapproving of the president's response than approving of it.

Most Americans agree Hamas has "a lot of responsibility," for the current conflict, according to data from the Pew Research Center.

Advertisement

Opinions on the Biden administration's response to Israel's military campaign in Gaza are starkly different between age groups, according to the Pew Research Center.

Cumulatively, 41% of respondents said they disapproved of Biden's response to the crisis, 35% said they approved and 24% said they didn't have an opinion.

Related

About 50% of respondents 65 years old and older said they approve of the Biden administration's response, while 37% said they disproved and 14% didn't have an opinion.

Among adults ages 50-64, 39% said they approved of Biden's response, and 38% said they didn't approve.

Adults younger than 30 had a significantly more negative view of Biden's response, with 46% saying they disapproved, 19% said they approved and 34% said they were not sure.

Among respondents ages 18-29, 46% said Hamas bears "a lot" of responsibility for the current conflict while 19% say Hamas bears "a little" responsibility and 28% said they were not sure.

Advertisement

Among respondents ages 30-49, 61% said Hamas bears "a lot" of responsibility, 9% said they bear "a little responsibility," and 25% said they were not sure.

In the 50-64 age bracket, 71% said Hamas bears "a lot" of responsibility, 6% said Hamas bears "a little" responsibility and 20% said they were "not sure."

For respondents 65 and up, 81% said Hamas bears "a lot" of responsibility while 14% said they were "not sure."

Among all age groups 35% said the Israeli government bears "a lot" of responsibility for the current fighting while 24% said they bear "a little" responsibility and 25% said they did not have any responsibility.

Among respondents 18-35, 38% said Israel is "going too far," 9% said Israel was not going far enough, 14% Israel was taking "the right approach," and 39% said they were "not sure."

Among respondents 35-49, 27% said Israel is "going too far," 17% said Israel is "not going far enough," 21% Israel was taking the "right approach," and 34% said they were not sure.

In the age 50-64 category, 23% said Israel is "going too far," 19% said Israel is "not going far enough," 29% said Israel was taking the "right approach," and 28% said they were "not sure."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Watch live: Biden pledges $8.2B for U.S. high-speed rail system, new rail corridors
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Watch live: Biden pledges $8.2B for U.S. high-speed rail system, new rail corridors
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will announce $8.2 billion in federal funds to build a new high-speed rail system between California and Nevada in addition to nearly a dozen other major new rail projects nationwide.
Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley sentenced to life with no parole
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley sentenced to life with no parole
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A Michigan teen who pleaded guilty last year to killing four of his classmates in a 2021 school shooting faces life in prison without parole when a judge hands down the sentence on Friday.
Honeywell to buy Global Access Solutions from Carrier in $4.95 billion cash deal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Honeywell to buy Global Access Solutions from Carrier in $4.95 billion cash deal
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Carrier Global Corporation said Friday it plans to sell its Global Access Solutions security business to Honeywell for $4.95 billion. Honeywell confirmed the deal in an all-cash transaction.
D.C. appeals court mostly upholds Trump gag order in federal elections subversion case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
D.C. appeals court mostly upholds Trump gag order in federal elections subversion case
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C., appeals court Friday mostly upheld a gag order in Donald Trump's federal election subversion case but narrowed it to exclude Special Counsel Jack Smith.
Heavy rain, high winds to play havoc with weekend travel on Eastern Seaboard
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Heavy rain, high winds to play havoc with weekend travel on Eastern Seaboard
A swath of heavy rain and increasing winds will profoundly impact travel in the eastern part of the United States from Saturday night to Monday, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Police arrest woman for allegedly trying to set fire to MLK's childhood home
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Police arrest woman for allegedly trying to set fire to MLK's childhood home
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Authorities arrested a 26-year-old woman attempting to set fire to the childhood home of late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on Thursday.
House to probe universities after 'unacceptable' testimony on anti-Semitism
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
House to probe universities after 'unacceptable' testimony on anti-Semitism
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The House Committee on Education and the Workforce will investigate policies and disciplinary procedures at higher learning institutions over allegations of anti-Semitism amid Israel's war with Hamas.
Blinken says 'gap' exists in Israel's promise to protect civilians and results in Gaza
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Blinken says 'gap' exists in Israel's promise to protect civilians and results in Gaza
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Antony Blinken said that there is a "gap" between Israel's stated goal of protecting civilians in Gaza and what they are seeing on the ground where civilians continue to make up the vast number of casualties.
Suspect who fired shotgun near a New York synagogue appears in court
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Suspect who fired shotgun near a New York synagogue appears in court
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A man accused of firing a shotgun outside a Temple Israel synagogue in Albany, N.Y., is due in court Friday. No one was hurt in the incident.
U.S. economy adds 199,000 November jobs, unemployment down to 3.7%
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. economy adds 199,000 November jobs, unemployment down to 3.7%
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday that 199,000 jobs were created as the unemployment rate dropped to 3.7%.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former police chief sentenced to 11 years for role in Jan. 6 riot
Former police chief sentenced to 11 years for role in Jan. 6 riot
Prince Harry loses early fight against Mail on Sunday publisher
Prince Harry loses early fight against Mail on Sunday publisher
Watch live: Biden pledges $8.2B for U.S. high-speed rail system, new rail corridors
Watch live: Biden pledges $8.2B for U.S. high-speed rail system, new rail corridors
Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges
Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges
Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley sentenced to life with no parole
Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley sentenced to life with no parole
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement